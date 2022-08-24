Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Ethiopian Government Launches Airstrike on Tigray Capital Mekelle
Gambella, Ethiopia — An Ethiopian government airstrike hit the capital of the volatile Tigray region Friday, reportedly killing several people. The airstrike followed the collapse of a humanitarian cease-fire in northern Ethiopia that had halted fighting for five months. The French news agency Agence France-Presse reports that just before...
Voice of America
WFP Chief Alleges TPLF Stole Fuel Designated for Humanitarian Use
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA — Ethiopia’s government has joined the World Food Program in condemning Tigrayan forces for allegedly stealing more than half-a-million liters of fuel meant for delivering food aid. David Beasley, head of the U.N.’s World Food Program, said Thursday on Twitter that Tigrayan forces stole 570,000...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Voice of America
Casualties Reported in Libya After Hours of Militia Clashes
Cairo — Rival militias loyal to Libya's two opposing governments clashed near the center of the capital, Tripoli, into Saturday afternoon, causing numerous casualties, according to Libyan media. Supporters of eastern-based Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha have taken control of parts of Tripoli, while forces loyal to outgoing Prime Minister...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Latest death by Indigenous tribe highlights rising tensions in Peru
Gean del Aguila’s body was recovered after he disappeared last Sunday when he encountered the Mashco-Piro tribe while fishing
Voice of America
VOA Exclusive: Ukrainian Nuclear Engineer Details Conditions Inside Zaporizhzhia Plant
An engineer working under Russian occupation since March 4 at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has told VOA that Russian forces have placed artillery and missile installations within and around the property of the plant and have themselves caused explosions near the plant in an apparent attempt to discredit the Ukrainian military.
Libya clashes death toll rises to 32, and 159 wounded: ministry
Clashes between backers of Libya's rival governments killed at least 32 people, the health ministry said Sunday in a new toll, after a battle that sparked fears of major new conflict. The fighting came after months of mounting tensions between backers of Abdulhamid Dbeibah and Fathi Bashagha, whose rival administrations are vying for control of the North African country which has seen more than a decade of violence since a 2011 uprising.
Voice of America
HRW Condemns Russia's 'Widespread Use' of Cluster Munitions in Ukraine
The Russian military's extensive use of cluster munitions in the war in Ukraine has brought about lasting harm and suffering to hundreds of civilians, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on Thursday. In its global Cluster Munition Monitor 2022 report, the New York-based rights group said Ukraine is...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 27
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:10 a.m.: There is a risk of a radioactive leak at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — Europe's largest — which is occupied by Russian troops, according to the state energy operator, reports Agence France-Presse.
Voice of America
Fifth Consecutive Year of Drought Forecast for Horn of Africa
The World Meteorological Organization warns millions of people in the greater Horn of Africa will likely face a fifth consecutive season of insufficient rains. According to the U.N. weather agency the terrible four-year long drought in the Horn of Africa is set to continue for another year. World Meteorological Organization...
Voice of America
UN Security Council Stumbles on Taliban Travel Waiver
The Taliban have been in control of Afghanistan for more than a year but still do not have an ambassador in the United Nations or any country. And since last Friday, the regime's foreign minister has been banned from traveling abroad. Diplomatically, the so-called Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is even...
Voice of America
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Says Situation Around Nuclear Plant Remains Precarious
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remained "very precarious and dangerous" after the plant resumed electricity supplies to Ukraine following an outage. Zelenskyy said in his regular evening address, "Any actions by Russia that could trigger the shutdown of the reactors...
Voice of America
Families Keep Alive Hopes for Imprisoned Mariupol Defenders
While the world has taken notice that the war in Ukraine has passed its six months mark, it’s been more than 90 days since the Mariupol and Azovstal defenders have entered into Russian and pro-Russian forces’ captivity, their loved ones point out. On May 20, Denys Prokopenko, commander...
Voice of America
Little Humanitarian Aid Reaching Ukrainians in Russian-Controlled Areas
GENEVA — U.N. officials report they are unable to provide humanitarian aid to millions of people in Russian-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine, putting those people’s lives and well-being at risk as winter approaches. Since Russia invaded Ukraine six months ago, U.N. and private aid agencies have been able...
Voice of America
WHO Cites Unprecedented Attacks on Ukraine's Health Care Facilities
Geneva — Citing unparalleled attacks on health care facilities, the World Health Organization said this week it is working to reconstruct Ukraine’s health system. The system has suffered extensive damage since Russia invaded the country six months ago. Over the past six months, the U.N. health agency says...
Voice of America
Turkey, Finland, Sweden Discuss Security Concerns, to Keep Meeting Through Autumn
HELSINKI — Officials from Turkey, Finland and Sweden agreed on Friday to keep meeting in the coming months to discuss security concerns that Turkey raised as a precondition for allowing the two Nordic countries to join the NATO military alliance. Officials from the three countries held their first such...
Comments / 0