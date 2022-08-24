ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voice of America

Ethiopian Government Launches Airstrike on Tigray Capital Mekelle

Gambella, Ethiopia — An Ethiopian government airstrike hit the capital of the volatile Tigray region Friday, reportedly killing several people. The airstrike followed the collapse of a humanitarian cease-fire in northern Ethiopia that had halted fighting for five months. The French news agency Agence France-Presse reports that just before...
Voice of America

WFP Chief Alleges TPLF Stole Fuel Designated for Humanitarian Use

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA — Ethiopia’s government has joined the World Food Program in condemning Tigrayan forces for allegedly stealing more than half-a-million liters of fuel meant for delivering food aid. David Beasley, head of the U.N.’s World Food Program, said Thursday on Twitter that Tigrayan forces stole 570,000...
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Voice of America

Casualties Reported in Libya After Hours of Militia Clashes

Cairo — Rival militias loyal to Libya's two opposing governments clashed near the center of the capital, Tripoli, into Saturday afternoon, causing numerous casualties, according to Libyan media. Supporters of eastern-based Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha have taken control of parts of Tripoli, while forces loyal to outgoing Prime Minister...
AFP

Libya clashes death toll rises to 32, and 159 wounded: ministry

Clashes between backers of Libya's rival governments killed at least 32 people, the health ministry said Sunday in a new toll, after a battle that sparked fears of major new conflict. The fighting came after months of mounting tensions between backers of Abdulhamid Dbeibah and Fathi Bashagha, whose rival administrations are vying for control of the North African country which has seen more than a decade of violence since a 2011 uprising.
Voice of America

HRW Condemns Russia's 'Widespread Use' of Cluster Munitions in Ukraine

The Russian military's extensive use of cluster munitions in the war in Ukraine has brought about lasting harm and suffering to hundreds of civilians, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on Thursday. In its global Cluster Munition Monitor 2022 report, the New York-based rights group said Ukraine is...
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 27

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:10 a.m.: There is a risk of a radioactive leak at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — Europe's largest — which is occupied by Russian troops, according to the state energy operator, reports Agence France-Presse.
Voice of America

Fifth Consecutive Year of Drought Forecast for Horn of Africa

The World Meteorological Organization warns millions of people in the greater Horn of Africa will likely face a fifth consecutive season of insufficient rains. According to the U.N. weather agency the terrible four-year long drought in the Horn of Africa is set to continue for another year. World Meteorological Organization...
Voice of America

UN Security Council Stumbles on Taliban Travel Waiver

The Taliban have been in control of Afghanistan for more than a year but still do not have an ambassador in the United Nations or any country. And since last Friday, the regime's foreign minister has been banned from traveling abroad. Diplomatically, the so-called Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is even...
Voice of America

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Says Situation Around Nuclear Plant Remains Precarious

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remained "very precarious and dangerous" after the plant resumed electricity supplies to Ukraine following an outage. Zelenskyy said in his regular evening address, "Any actions by Russia that could trigger the shutdown of the reactors...
Voice of America

Families Keep Alive Hopes for Imprisoned Mariupol Defenders

While the world has taken notice that the war in Ukraine has passed its six months mark, it’s been more than 90 days since the Mariupol and Azovstal defenders have entered into Russian and pro-Russian forces’ captivity, their loved ones point out. On May 20, Denys Prokopenko, commander...
Voice of America

Little Humanitarian Aid Reaching Ukrainians in Russian-Controlled Areas

GENEVA — U.N. officials report they are unable to provide humanitarian aid to millions of people in Russian-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine, putting those people’s lives and well-being at risk as winter approaches. Since Russia invaded Ukraine six months ago, U.N. and private aid agencies have been able...
Voice of America

WHO Cites Unprecedented Attacks on Ukraine's Health Care Facilities

Geneva — Citing unparalleled attacks on health care facilities, the World Health Organization said this week it is working to reconstruct Ukraine’s health system. The system has suffered extensive damage since Russia invaded the country six months ago. Over the past six months, the U.N. health agency says...
