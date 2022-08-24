DWTS host Tyra Banks to ‘fight for major comeback’ ahead of season 31 premiere despite fan backlash

DANCING with the Stars host Tyra Banks is set to "fight for her major comeback" ahead of the season 31 premiere - and she's got a new face on her side.

A source close to Tyra, 48, exclusively told The Sun the supermodel has plans to make plenty of public appearances alongside her new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, 50, despite major fan backlash from last season.

The source told The Sun: "Tyra is prepping for her comeback alongside her new co-host Alfonso after shying away from publicity last season."

The DWTS insider confided: "Disney bosses want Tyra and Alfonso to 'put on a united front' in an effort to shut down fan hatred over the model's skills and interactions with talent."

Other insiders say executives are eager to "overcome the dramas and negativity of the last season and want Alfonso and Tyra to be a team, who are beloved by audiences."

That game plan means scheduling more interviews instead of "shying away from opportunities to speak" as Tyra did during last season's run.

The source elaborated: "The word is that Tyra and Alfonso must present a united front and go out and push the show. It is important to have them out and about together, pushing back any suggestion that there is behind-the-scenes tension or ego dramas.

"Tyra, too, is prepping to do more interviews this year. It is no secret that there have been concerns, so she will be ready to deal with those potential questions."

The DWTS host shied away from talking last season, as her silence only added speculation and concern about the drama behind cameras on set.

The source shared: "She will have the choice of who she wants to speak with, but the hope is great that with Alfonso she will have an ally alongside her, backing her in interactions. Obviously, ABC stations and affiliates will offer her the most protection.

"This is a new move, new channel, and a sense of a fresh start. Everyone wants this to be a success."

The insider concluded by clarifying Alfonso and Tyra have a long show business relationship "with a lot of mutual respect."

The Sun has reached out to Tyra's representative for comment.

FRESH FACE

This isn't the first time Tyra and Alfonso have appeared on television with each other.

Previously, the pair appeared together on season four of Fresh Prince Of Bel Air in 1993, which was Tyra's first acting gig.

On July 14 of this year, they posted the announcement of their co-hosting on their Instagram pages.

Seasons 29 and 30 were the first in the show's history where there was only one host, which meant interviews had to be cut down and more duties were put on Tyra.

She became the host after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were fired abruptly.

Now she will have help from someone with experience in hosting and the world of DWTS.

This is the first season DWTS will be cha-cha-ing its way to Disney Plus after airing on ABC for 30 seasons.

Alfonso is the current host of America's Funniest Home Videos on ABC, which he took over after former host Tom left, so he is no stranger to hosting.

He is also no stranger to the Dancing With The Stars family.

The actor was partnered with Witney Carson on season 19 and, after perfecting The Carlton Dance, won the season and took home the mirrorball trophy.

'FAMILY ATMOSPHERE'

"I'm super excited," Alfonso told People ahead of the announcement.

"For me to be asked now to co-host with Tyra, and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends... to be able to be on stage with them and to be part of that family again, is quite special for me. I mean, these dancers are friends of mine at this point now. We really do all hang out together, and talk outside of that show."

The actor continued: "My goal is to bring back a sense of the happy and the fun, and the family atmosphere that this show has always felt like for me.

"I want to become friends with all of the contestants this year and allow myself to kind of be able to really just sit and talk with them.

"And after their dance, I want to get honest, and true feelings from them and make people laugh and make people smile again. I feel like sometimes it gets a little serious and while it needs to be that also, it also needs to be light and fun and cheery."

He told People that he is excited to work together again and "have some fun on stage."

GET RID OF HER!

Although fans are happy to see Alfonso take on the role of co-host, many of them would just like him to host the show by himself.

Tyra made many mistakes while hosting, including not announcing the correct couple to go home and taking too long to announce winners.

Last season, Tyra also made a controversial comment about contestant Suni Lee's gymnastics.

Attempting to ask about the progress she has made on the show since training in gymnastics, the America’s Next Top Model host said: “It’s a new you now!

"You’re having fun. It’s not about sticking that jump flip twisty thing-a-ma-jig right?"

As Suni stood there in silence, the fashion icon appeared to try to continue with another question but seemed to talk over herself and quickly changed the subject to the scores.

An insider told The U.S. Sun that Tyra doesn't "fit in" with the producers or audience, but is staying on to host this season.

She will also return as executive producer of the show.

NEW HOME

Back in April, it was revealed that DWTS would be moving to Disney Plus.

It was also renewed for seasons 31 and 32 and will be the streaming service's first live series.

Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, explained in a press release: “Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC."

"We are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

Meanwhile, Dana Walden, who’s the Chairman of Entertainment at Walt Disney Television, said in the release that while DWTS has been a “beloved staple on ABC,” it’s time for a change.

She continued: “As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+.”

The judges- Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are all expected to return.

