Read full article on original website
Related
smilepolitely.com
It’s fall flavor time at Columbia Street Roastery
It's the most wonderful time of the year. No, not the holiday season, it's fall flavor season at Columbia Street Roastery! It's just one of the small joys in my life that I know I can count on each year. Give me a crisp autumn morning in my favorite hooded sweatshirt with a mug of Pumpkin Pie or Georgia Pecan Pie coffee and maybe an apple cider doughnut (I was at Harvest Market yesterday, no sightings yet), and I can forget about all the things for a few blissful moments. Here are this year's fall flavor choices:
smilepolitely.com
J.B. Pritzker stopped by the Illini Union yesterday
Yesterday, as part of the Working Families bus tour, Governor J.B. Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton did a meet and greet event in the Illini Union Ballroom. It was hosted by Illini Democrats and open to the public. Photo by Julie McClure. They were joined on stage by Champaign...
Comments / 0