ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Breeding count down, but there's hope for strong fall flight

South Louisiana has places it’s rained for 28 of the past 29 days and left most of us waterlogged, yet there's places in our country still fighting drought. While this constant rain has put a crimp in most fishing plans, the silver lining is there will likely be enough freshwater when ducks decide to make their annual southern excursion.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Community employment and resource fair hosted by F.O.A.M.

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Fathers on a Mission, F.O.A.M hosted a community employment and resource fair at Park Medial Academy on Saturday, Aug. 27. Resources available will include resume assistance, on-site interviews, and men’s professional clothing donations. The LWC mobile unit will be on-site for applicants who need to create a resume, make copies, and apply for jobs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local agencies invite public to clean out freezers, donate food

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s time to throw out that deer meat you’re never going to use!. Feliciana Food Market and other local organizations are hosting Clean Out Your Freezer Day in Baton Rouge on Sept. 25. The public is invited to throw out any protein they don’t want from their freezers. All collected items will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank or distributed to other local food pantries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
City
Clinton, LA
brproud.com

Baker officials to hold public meeting, discuss moving youth detainees

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A public meeting will be held in the City of Baker to discuss the relocation of youth detainees from the Bridge Center for Youth to the Jetson Youth Correctional Center. The meeting will be a panel discussion hosted by East Baton Rouge Parish District 2...
BAKER, LA
WAFB.com

Baker bus drivers allegedly boycott over paychecks being short

Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
BAKER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Oklahoma State University#Alcorn State University#Osu#Phd
WAFB.com

Baton Rouge woman suing after allegedly being denied abortion

Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR Schools superintendent explains plan for Capitol High

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Next year, Capitol High School could become the newest medically-focused school in East Baton Rouge Parish. Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse presented his plan to the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Tuesday. “We are excited as we get closer,” he said.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
WAFB

School bus drivers in Baker on strike until further notice

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Some Baker school bus drivers went on strike on Friday, Aug. 26, after they said their paychecks were short about $350. “Why is it happening?” asked Cindy Hamilton, a Baker school bus driver. “Or, you know, no one gives us any answers of what’s really going on.”
BAKER, LA
KLFY News 10

Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Grieving mother faces double loss when burying her son

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge mother is now facing the impossible task of burying her son. Ester Banks said she was targeted by a fake company that swindled her out of the money she needed to pay for the funeral. She is urging other families to be careful when seeking help to bury their loved ones.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Senior residential facility under construction on Joor Road

Central Guest House Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, a skilled-nursing and long-term care facility, is scheduled to open in May 2023 on Joor Road, across from Zoar Baptist Church. The 170-unit facility for seniors will include a memory care neighborhood for residents with dementia, as well as rehabilitation and hospice care....
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi River communities mourn death of high school employee. Police investigate as homicide pending autopsy.

Residents of a Mississippi river community are mourning as police investigate the death of a beloved high school employee who was found deceased in her home on Sunday morning. Police in Vidalia, Louisiana, responded to a request for a welfare check at 605 Laurel St. at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday and found 50-year-old Tyberia Bell unresponsive.
VIDALIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy