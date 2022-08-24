Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Breeding count down, but there's hope for strong fall flight
South Louisiana has places it’s rained for 28 of the past 29 days and left most of us waterlogged, yet there's places in our country still fighting drought. While this constant rain has put a crimp in most fishing plans, the silver lining is there will likely be enough freshwater when ducks decide to make their annual southern excursion.
brproud.com
Community employment and resource fair hosted by F.O.A.M.
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Fathers on a Mission, F.O.A.M hosted a community employment and resource fair at Park Medial Academy on Saturday, Aug. 27. Resources available will include resume assistance, on-site interviews, and men’s professional clothing donations. The LWC mobile unit will be on-site for applicants who need to create a resume, make copies, and apply for jobs.
fox8live.com
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed in state offices in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Secretary of State’s office confirmed that the recall petition was filed on Friday (Aug. 26). The petition was filed in Baton Rouge by Eileen Carter and...
brproud.com
Local agencies invite public to clean out freezers, donate food
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s time to throw out that deer meat you’re never going to use!. Feliciana Food Market and other local organizations are hosting Clean Out Your Freezer Day in Baton Rouge on Sept. 25. The public is invited to throw out any protein they don’t want from their freezers. All collected items will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank or distributed to other local food pantries.
D.R. Horton homeowners say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim
A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes
brproud.com
Baker officials to hold public meeting, discuss moving youth detainees
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A public meeting will be held in the City of Baker to discuss the relocation of youth detainees from the Bridge Center for Youth to the Jetson Youth Correctional Center. The meeting will be a panel discussion hosted by East Baton Rouge Parish District 2...
WAFB.com
Baker bus drivers allegedly boycott over paychecks being short
Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
theadvocate.com
Born just after Hurricane Andrew, Baton Rouge doctor hopes first child has a calmer arrival
As the days draw nearer for his wife, Brennan, to give birth to their first child, Dr. Mitch Rodeheaver, naturally, has kept an eye on her. His other eye has been on the tropics. It’s a matter of family history. Rodeheaver was born in Baton Rouge two days after...
WAFB.com
Baton Rouge woman suing after allegedly being denied abortion
WDSU
Louisiana nursing home residents reach settlement in Hurricane Ida evacuation class action lawsuit
A class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement in a case involving nursing home residents who were evacuated to a warehouse in deplorable conditions during Hurricane Ida. The lawsuit was on behalf of over 800 nursing home residents. Attorneys for the victims announced that the proposed settlement totals between $12 million...
brproud.com
EBR Schools takes new approach to hire for teaching positions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over 230 positions are still open in the East Baton Rouge school district, but they’re creating a different approach to help fill these vacancies. Faculty and staff of East Baton Rouge Parish schools decided to take a “DMV approach.” Anyone who wants to...
brproud.com
EBR Schools superintendent explains plan for Capitol High
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Next year, Capitol High School could become the newest medically-focused school in East Baton Rouge Parish. Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse presented his plan to the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Tuesday. “We are excited as we get closer,” he said.
wbrz.com
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank receives 40-ton donation after WBRZ report on critical need
BATON ROUGE - A local food bank received a massive donation of fresh and shelf-stable goods to help it keep up with unprecedented demand after a WBRZ report highlighting its needs gained traction. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank supplies goods to more than 100 food banks in 11 other...
School bus drivers in Baker on strike until further notice
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Some Baker school bus drivers went on strike on Friday, Aug. 26, after they said their paychecks were short about $350. “Why is it happening?” asked Cindy Hamilton, a Baker school bus driver. “Or, you know, no one gives us any answers of what’s really going on.”
Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The […]
theadvocate.com
In fight over body camera footage of strip-searched teen, Baton Rouge settles for $86,000
An attorney will receive an $86,000 settlement from East Baton Rouge Parish a little over a year after the Baton Rouge Police Department sought to have him held in contempt for releasing body camera footage showing his juvenile client being strip-searched — a move that a federal judge called an astounding display of hypocrisy.
Grieving mother faces double loss when burying her son
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge mother is now facing the impossible task of burying her son. Ester Banks said she was targeted by a fake company that swindled her out of the money she needed to pay for the funeral. She is urging other families to be careful when seeking help to bury their loved ones.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Senior residential facility under construction on Joor Road
Central Guest House Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, a skilled-nursing and long-term care facility, is scheduled to open in May 2023 on Joor Road, across from Zoar Baptist Church. The 170-unit facility for seniors will include a memory care neighborhood for residents with dementia, as well as rehabilitation and hospice care....
Mississippi River communities mourn death of high school employee. Police investigate as homicide pending autopsy.
Residents of a Mississippi river community are mourning as police investigate the death of a beloved high school employee who was found deceased in her home on Sunday morning. Police in Vidalia, Louisiana, responded to a request for a welfare check at 605 Laurel St. at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday and found 50-year-old Tyberia Bell unresponsive.
theadvocate.com
Cats to have place to roam, puppies a place to be safe, with grant for Ascension shelter
Cats who live in their kennels much of the time and mama dogs who need a safe place to care for their puppies are the beneficiaries of an $85,000 grant awarded this month to CARA's House, the animal shelter in Ascension Parish. "We've already started on the plans and, hopefully,...
