Chelsea Clinton reveals she has 'removed' Kanye West from her music library over his 'unconscionable' treatment of ex Kim Kardashian - who stars in her and Hillary's new AppleTV+ docuseries about 'gutsy' women

By Erica Tempesta For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Chelsea Clinton has revealed that she 'removed' Kanye West from her running playlist due to his treatment of Kim Kardashian — after years of being a fan of his music.

The avid runner, who completed the New York City Marathon for the first time last year, opened up about her musical preferences in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying she favors hip-hip from the mid-'90s to the early 2000s.

Clinton, 42, shared that listens to 'a lot of Jay-Z' and 'old school Beyoncé,' but Kanye is no longer an artist she enjoys while hitting the pavement.

'I've had to let go of Kanye, because it's just, I can't. Just the way that he has treated Kim Kardashian, the way that he has talked about women, is unconscionable to me,' she explained. 'That was some of my favorite running music. And I have removed it from my music library.'

Chelsea Clinton, 42, opened up about her musical preferences in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying she favors hip-hip when she hits the pavement
Chelsea said she 'removed' Kanye West's music from her playlist, saying 'the way that he has treated Kim Kardashian' and 'the way that he has talked about women is unconscionable to me'

Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kayne, 45, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. They share four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Her estranged husband turned their split into a public spectacle by going on social media tirades about her and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, which he often ended up deleting.

Kanye pleaded for Kardashian to come back to him, posted private conversations he had with her, and claimed their daughter North was using TikTok without his permission.

The rapper also expressed anger toward Pete and drew him into the drama surrounding their custody arrangement, giving him the derisive nickname 'SKETE.'

After Kim and Pete broke up earlier this month, Kanye shared a mock front page of The New York Times on Instagram that declared 'Skete Davidson dead at age 28.' The post has since been deleted.

The avid runner completed the New York City Marathon for the first time last year. She is pictured with her mother, Hillary Clinton, after the race 
Chelsea and Hillary bonded with Kim earlier this year while interviewing her for their upcoming AppleTV+ docuseries, Gutsy

Chelsea and her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, bonded with Kim earlier this year while interviewing her for their upcoming AppleTV+ docuseries, Gutsy.

The show is loosely based on the mother-daughter duo's 2019 bestseller, The Book of Gutsy Woman: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience, which includes portraits of trailblazing female role models.

The official trailer for the eight-episode series dropped on Tuesday and features a sneak peek of their conversation with Kim, who speaks candidly about her passion for criminal justice reform.

'To throw someone's life away when people really do make changes, I just believe in second chances,' the reality star says.

Kim, who is currently studying for the bar, also faces off with Hillary, who was a successful lawyer and law firm partner before becoming first lady, in a general legal knowledge quiz.

'I think Kim has an unfair advantage,' Hillary says in the episode, which was previewed by People.

The new trailer for the show features a sneak peek of their conversation with the reality star, who speaks candidly about her passion for criminal justice reform
Chelsea said she has 'long admired Kim's commitment to criminal justice reform' and was 'really impressed' by how important it is to her 

'Kim has studied more recently than you,' agrees Chelsea, who served as the quizmaster.

The SKIMS founder recently passed the 'baby bar' exam on her third try after a year of legal study through a law firm apprenticeship, and — spoiler alert — she ends up beating Hillary 11-4.

'Oh, it was heartbreaking!" Hillary told People of the loss.

Chelsea noted that her mom 'just needs to work on her reaction time,' saying: 'Sometimes, I could see my mom knew what the answer was, but she wouldn't hit the buzzer in time.'

Both of the show's hosts walked away from the interview impressed with Kardashian and her hard work.

'I have long admired Kim's commitment to criminal justice reform,' Chelsea told Entertainment Weekly. 'I knew she'd gone to law school. I knew that she was doggedly committed to these issues, and to individual incarcerated people's efforts to lessen their sentences or fully commute their sentences.

'But to hear her talk about how this is such a significant part of her identity, of how she thinks about her role as a celebrity, of how thoughtful she is about where her celebrity can help and where it may be harmful... I just was really impressed by how not only important this is to her, but how important this is to her definition of who she is.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

