Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
GMA’s Robin Roberts shocks fans by revealing she’s taking a break from show amid major cast shakeup
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shocked fans after she announced she is taking a break from the show. The news comes after a number of permanent co-hosts have been out this season. Robin starts out every morning by posting a video on her Instagram. It is usually a...
Listen to new song featuring Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars from ‘The Retaliators’ soundtrack
Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars has lent his talents to a new song by rap rocker Hyro the Hero called “Who’s That Playing on the Radio?” that got its premiere today. The track, which also features singer Danny Worsnop of the British heavy metal band Asking Alexandria, was recorded for the soundtrack to the upcoming thriller film The Retaliators.
Prince Charles Guest-Edits British Black Newspaper ‘The Voice’ To Mark 40th Anniversary, Including Idris Elba Interview
Prince Charles has guest-edited the 40th anniversary edition of British Black newspaper The Voice. The prince said he was “so touched” to be asked, remarking that the newspaper – the only one in the UK to focus on Black issues and culture – had become “an institution.” In his edition, which goes on sale next week, Prince Charles has marked some of the black community’s big achievements over the last 40 years, since The Voice debuted in 1982. The issue will include: An interview with Idris Elba, who has always credited receiving a grant from the Prince’s Trust when he was a teenager with...
Voices: A honeymoon that includes your friends is the best kind
There’s nothing quite like exploring under the sun. Peeking past the pyramids is a glimpse of a different life, where the hustle and bustle of Egypt’s busy streets greet you with the fresh scent of baked goods and noisy car honks that somewhat draw you back into reality. Egypt captures chaos and peace so beautifully, you can’t help but want to be a part of it.I was lucky enough to visit such a country and watch love flourish once more. One of my best friends married the love of her life and I got to marry mine, just a...
Nashville notes: Jon Pardi’s “Campfire Sessions” + the 2022 Canadian Country Music Awards
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. Craft Recordings The 2012 compilation Holidays Rule, featuring yuletide-themed tunes from Paul McCartney and a variety of other artists, will be released on vinyl for the first time next month in honor of its 10th anniversary. The two-LP package, which is pressed on translucent-red vinyl, will be available September 30 and can be preordered now. A limited-edition clear, red and green splatter vinyl variant is available exclusively at CraftRecordings.com. Holidays Rule […]
Music notes: Michael Jackson, Ava Max and more
Michael Jackson as Morpheus? On a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, author Neil Gaiman revealed the King of Pop wanted to play the main character in an early adaptation of The Sandman. That version never came to pass, and the role ultimately went to Tom Sturridge in Netflix’s current adaptation of the graphic novels.
Billy Joel welcomes pop star Olivia Rodrigo for surprise performance at Madison Square Garden
After name-dropping Billy Joel in her song “Deju Vu,” teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo joined the Piano Man to perform the hit tune Wednesday night during the latest installment of his monthly residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The two duetted on “Deja Vu,” which...
