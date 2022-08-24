Hannah Diane Cheek, age 36 of Clayton, Georgia, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Georgia. Hannah was born March 21, 1986 in Gainesville, Georgia. In her professional career she had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Hannah was a Christian and was of the Methodist faith. She attended Macedonia United Methodist Church. Hannah loved painting, gardening and had a special love for all animals. She enjoyed preparing home cooked meals and seeing the pleasure that it gave others. She had a special gift of caring for those in need. She had a heart of a saint. She found joy in the simplest of things and left an impression on everyone she met.

CLAYTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO