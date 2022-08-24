ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholson, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Novella Emmett Simmons

Novella Emmett Simmons, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home, where she had lived for 75 years, in the Hollingsworth Community of Banks County, on Friday August 26, 2022. Mrs. Simmons was born in the Mount Carmel Community of Banks County on November 8, 1928, to the late John...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Joseph "Joe" Leon Grizzle

Memorial Park Riverside Chapel announces the passing of Mr. Joseph “Joe” Leon Grizzle, age 68, lifetime resident of Hall County, Georgia. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Memorial Park Riverside Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the funeral home. Pastor Don C. Allen and Pastor Jacob Jeffords will officiate.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hannah Diane Cheek

Hannah Diane Cheek, age 36 of Clayton, Georgia, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Georgia. Hannah was born March 21, 1986 in Gainesville, Georgia. In her professional career she had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Hannah was a Christian and was of the Methodist faith. She attended Macedonia United Methodist Church. Hannah loved painting, gardening and had a special love for all animals. She enjoyed preparing home cooked meals and seeing the pleasure that it gave others. She had a special gift of caring for those in need. She had a heart of a saint. She found joy in the simplest of things and left an impression on everyone she met.
CLAYTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Ronald M (Ronny) Hamlet

Ronald M (Ronny) Hamlet, age 84, of Duluth, GA passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 26, 2022. He was preceded in death by wife, Sandra Perkins Hamlet; father, Russell Hamlet; mother, Myrtle Lee Hamlet Gentry; sister, Joyce Lawley; great grandson, Collin Donaldson; maternal grandmother, Addie Lee (Memah); Aunt Tillie and Uncle Grady Barber. Mr. Hamlet is survived by children, Mistea Hamlet Donaldson of Colbert, GA, Toni Perkins Curtin of Hoschton, GA, Lori Perkins Fowler of Duluth, GA, Kim Perkins Hudon of Atlanta, GA, Brett Perkins of Atlanta; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; cousin, Sandy Tomilison of Canton, GA; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
DULUTH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nicholson, GA
City
Winder, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
accesswdun.com

FGN Week 2 wrap: Surprising Lumpkin joins 5 others with 2-0 starts

With the conclusion of just the second week of the 2022 season, only five Northeast Georgia-area teams improved to 2-0 to remain unbeaten. Buford, Flowery Branch, Gainesville, Lanier Christian, Lumpkin County and Rabun County all moved to 2-0 on the season with big wins on Friday. The Class 7A No....
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Suwanee Arts Center prepares for Oct. fundraising benefit

The Suwanee Arts Center will hold a fundraising benefit, “The Dam Dinner,” on Oct. 14 to gather support for local artists and the Suwanee Arts Center. The benefit’s tongue-in-cheek name refers to the fact that the event will be held at Sims Lake Park on 4600 Suwanee Dam Road. President of Suwanee Art Club’s Board of Directors Sheila Crumrine said the “Dam Dinner” name was initially a joke, but it stuck.
SUWANEE, GA
accesswdun.com

Brenau University welcomes class of 2026

Brenau University welcomed its freshman class of 2026 beginning August 24 for the start of their orientation weekend. Classes begin Monday, August 29. According to the Dean of Student Life and Leadership, Holly Taylor, the weekend is full of fun activities and traditions to welcome the students onto campus. She said she was most excited about Saturday’s Back to School Bash.
GAINESVILLE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
accesswdun.com

Football: East Jackson falls to Social Circle

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. - East Jackson was able to move the ball offensively, but was unable to find the endzone in a 25-0 loss to Social Circle. The Eagle offense tallied 137 yards on the ground and 79 yards through the air, but Social Circle threw for 249 yards on the night to find the endzone multiple times.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Raiders rally past White County behind Smith, Wilbanks, Grizzle

MT. AIRY, Ga. — Habersham Central rallied from a pair of first-half deficits and pulled away late for a 42-28 win over White County on Friday night at Raider Stadium. Senior Cooper Smith helped lead the charge taking over at quarterback and going 11-of-13 for 270 yards and 2 TDs, including a 66-yard bomb to tie the game late in the first half.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: West Hall cashes in on Johnson mistakes in 23-7 win

OAKWOOD, Ga. — It was an Isaiah Whitmire fumble recovery in the end zone that changed the game's tide as West Hall knocked off Johnson 23-7 in the annual Battle of Oakwood on Friday. Whitmire jumped on a Demetri Moon fumble five seconds into the fourth quarter to break...
SPARTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#St Mary S Hospital#Commerce#Nicholson Baptist Church#Roper Pump Company
accesswdun.com

Football: Lumpkin County takes down Union on the road

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — Lumpkin County is 2-0 for the first time since 2011 after a 28-6 win over Union County Friday night in a rainy Blairsville. Head coach Heath Webb is the first Lumpkin County coach since Don Thompkins in 1967 to win his first two games at the helm of the Indian program. Friday night, it was the defense that stood up and stole the show.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Softball: EHall, NHall, Buford all get region wins

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Amari Burce tossed a one-hit shutout to lead East Hall to a 12-0 win over Chestatee in four innings on Thursday in Region 8-4A action. Burce struck out nine and walked none in four innings. She allowed just a first-inning single. The Lady Vikings (4-3, 2-3...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Flowery Branch Shuts Out St. Pius

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Flowery Branch defense shut down St. Pius Friday night, forcing five turnovers as the Falcons earned a 9-0 win. The Falcons recovered an onside kick and forced four fumbles, one in each quarter, to hold the option offense of St. Pius to just 131 yards on the ground on the night.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
accesswdun.com

Downtown Cornelia wraps up inaugural Summer Nights Festival series

Cornelia has wrapped up its inaugural Summer Nights Festival series, presented by the Cornelia Entertainment District businesses and sponsors. Held Thursday night, the event featured about 15 vendors, live entertainment, a sip-n-stroll, children’s activities, and extended hours for downtown businesses. Nokie and Ken Moore have attended each of the...
CORNELIA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
accesswdun.com

Football: Wildcats gut-out tough defensive battle to beat Stephens Co.

TIGER, Ga. — For all the talk of the high-powered Rabun County offense, the Wildcats defense showed Friday night that it can play a little as well. The Wildcats held Stephens County to just 145 total yards, just 43 on the ground, in a tough defensive battle, rallying for a 14-7 win at Frank Snyder Stadium.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Lanier Christian runs away from North Georgia Falcons, 70-0

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Lanier Christian took care of business Friday night, taking down the North Georgia Falcons, 70-0, at Cabbell Field. LCA scored 28 points in each of the first two quarters to take a 56-0 lead at halftime before a pair of touchdowns in the second half brought the game to its final score.
CANTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Lambert Scores Early and Often to Down Dawson, 49-6

SUWANEE, Ga. - James Tyre had four touchdown passes for Lambert as the Longhorns took care of business on Homecoming against Dawson County Friday night, 49-6. Tyre linked up with Brandon Jones on the first play from scrimmage for 80 yards, the first of three times the two seniors would find each other for six points. Lambert scord the first four touchdowns of the night, scoring two on the ground and two through the air in the first 16 minutes of the game.
SUWANEE, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Jackson County gets first win; beats Duluth, 22-7

BRASELTON, Ga. — Jackson County combined its defense, special teams and offense to push past Duluth, 22-7, at home on Friday. The Panthers (1-0)got one touchdown on a 45-yard Pick 6 from Markel Oliver, two field goals from Brice Rogers and one offensive touchdown to pick up their first win of the season.
DULUTH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy