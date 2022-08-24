Read full article on original website
gastronomicslc.com
Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel
This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
ksl.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a 'game changer' as it nears October opening
SALT LAKE CITY — The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt...
ksl.com
'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place
BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
restaurantclicks.com
Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
deseret.com
Opinion: Utah is not a safe place for families until we change our domestic violence stats
Recent events in the media have reminded us, yet again, that domestic violence is a serious and widespread issue affecting women and families in Utah. From the devastating loss of Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s cousin, Mandy Mayne, to concerns over the Salt Lake County District Attorney declining to prosecute domestic violence, two things are clear.
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton. The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
Urban park space to replace abandoned water park in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detailed master plans have been released for the future of the abandoned Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site in Salt Lake City. New plans for the 17-acre Glendale park include a major redevelopment into a multi-use park and urban space. Large-scale amenities include a lazy river, large playgrounds, multiple walking […]
msn.com
GALLERY: Gas prices still higher in Utah than national average
The national average for gas has dropped below $4, but in Utah it’s still about $4.49, according to AAA. In some counties it’s even higher than that. In Summit County a gallon of gas is higher than the state average at $4.73. If you hop on I-80 and...
utahstyleanddesign.com
Where to Find Peaches in Utah
Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
3 passengers injured in turbulence on flight to Salt Lake City
One person was taken to a local hospital and two others were evaluated at the airport after their flight experienced turbulence on the way to Salt Lake City from Orlando, Florida.
Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’
UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal. Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
nypressnews.com
A 21-year-old Utah firefighter was able to purchase a house thanks largely to a homebuying program through his city. Here are similar down payment assistance programs available in the 5 most populous U.S. states.
Buying a home is tough for most millennials, and many can’t even save enough for a 20% down payment. Dyllon Ryser, 21, got a $20,000 loan from his city in Utah seven months ago to put down toward his home. Other programs like this exist in all 50 states,...
Gephardt Daily
Family of injured Utah Little Leaguer says skull surgery ‘went perfect,’ recovery continues
DANVILLE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The 12-year-old Santa Clara boy injured on the eve of his team’s Little League World Series debut underwent successful surgery to repair his skull Friday, family members said. Easton Oliverson has been recovering at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital since...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Salt Lake City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Salt Lake City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
kslnewsradio.com
Car wash accident leaves one man in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY — Chief Mitch Gwilliam with North Salt Lake PD said at 8:45 a.m. an accident occurred at a car wash near 115 N Redwood Rd North Salt Lake. The accident involved a 57-year-old man from Ogden, Utah. Chief Gwilliam says for an unknown reason, the man...
ksl.com
Downtown Salt Lake restaurant decides to close, 'reassess' future
SALT LAKE CITY — A downtown Salt Lake City restaurant has closed indefinitely because of "many factors," including the ongoing labor shortage, according to its owners. The owners of Fenice Mediterranean Bistro, located at 126 S. Regent Street, posted the message in a letter on the building's front door on Sunday.
kuer.org
Canyon locals puzzled over fire and water concerns voiced by Salt Lake County Council members
Two Salt Lake County Council members are concerned about water availability to fight wildfires in the canyons along the Wasatch Front. Town leaders and utility officials said they’re surprised by the claims that there could be a problem. Council members Richard Snelgrove and Dea Theodore spoke to legislators on...
Police video of fatal encounter shows lack of de-escalation
A caller to 911 in Salt Lake City said a man had come into a brewery in his underwear, tried to steal beer and was running around in the street, posing a danger to himself and to drivers. Police tried to detain the man. Soon, Nykon Brandon was dead. After...
This grass can save residents water, money in Utah's drought
A specially-created blend of grass called "SLC Turf Trade" uses at least 30% less water than others, while still looking green.
South Jordan officials searching for alleged thief
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Jordan Public Safety officials are searching for a suspect accused of stealing items from a utility closet. The suspect’s image was captured on security camera footage during the theft. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact authorities at (801) 254-4708 or (801) […]
