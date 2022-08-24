ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Comments / 0

Related
gastronomicslc.com

Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel

This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place

BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Ogden, UT
Ogden, UT
Education
Ogden, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton.  The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
RIVERTON, UT
ABC4

Urban park space to replace abandoned water park in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detailed master plans have been released for the future of the abandoned Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site in Salt Lake City. New plans for the 17-acre Glendale park include a major redevelopment into a multi-use park and urban space. Large-scale amenities include a lazy river, large playgrounds, multiple walking […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hill Air Force Base#Mars#Economy#College#Wsu
utahstyleanddesign.com

Where to Find Peaches in Utah

Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’

UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal.   Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
UTAH STATE
nypressnews.com

A 21-year-old Utah firefighter was able to purchase a house thanks largely to a homebuying program through his city. Here are similar down payment assistance programs available in the 5 most populous U.S. states.

Buying a home is tough for most millennials, and many can’t even save enough for a 20% down payment. Dyllon Ryser, 21, got a $20,000 loan from his city in Utah seven months ago to put down toward his home. Other programs like this exist in all 50 states,...
OGDEN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Salt Lake City

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Salt Lake City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Car wash accident leaves one man in critical condition

SALT LAKE CITY — Chief Mitch Gwilliam with North Salt Lake PD said at 8:45 a.m. an accident occurred at a car wash near 115 N Redwood Rd North Salt Lake. The accident involved a 57-year-old man from Ogden, Utah. Chief Gwilliam says for an unknown reason, the man...
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

Downtown Salt Lake restaurant decides to close, 'reassess' future

SALT LAKE CITY — A downtown Salt Lake City restaurant has closed indefinitely because of "many factors," including the ongoing labor shortage, according to its owners. The owners of Fenice Mediterranean Bistro, located at 126 S. Regent Street, posted the message in a letter on the building's front door on Sunday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

South Jordan officials searching for alleged thief

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Jordan Public Safety officials are searching for a suspect accused of stealing items from a utility closet. The suspect’s image was captured on security camera footage during the theft. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact authorities at (801) 254-4708 or (801) […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy