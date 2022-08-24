Read full article on original website
dicksonpost.com
First Horizon Park hosting Christmas lights event
First Horizon Park in Nashville will be the site of Enchant, a holiday-themed light event. Opening on Friday, Nov. 25, the event is produced annually at sports stadiums and outdoor spaces. It will make its debut in Nashville at the home of the Nashville Sounds.
Nashville Humane Association in need of bath towels
"We use them for bedding; we use them for bathing; we use them for after surgery. And we are really, really low. So, we're putting out a plea for either new or gently used bath towels," said Kenny Tallier, Nashville Humane Association Director of Public & Media Relations.
crossvillenews1st.com
PROTEST BY ANIMAL ADVOCATES HELD AT TN LIBRARY TO CALL FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL OF A “BIG LICK” WALKING HORSE AS TN STATE SYMBOL
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Animal advocates protest against cruel practice involving chains attached to the horse’s hoof and boots used to give horses an exaggerated gait. Animal Welfare Advocates with the grassroots Citizens Campaign Against “big lick” Animal Cruelty (CCABLAC) have announced that they will peacefully assemble at the Tennessee Library Thursday at 1 p.m. to protest against and call for the immediate removal of a “big lick” Tennessee Walking Horse placed on the outside wall of Tennessee Library as an official Tennessee State Symbol.
wpln.org
The Cumberland River is degraded. Can Nashville’s 300-acre redevelopment plan help restore it?
Across from downtown Nashville, an industrial area houses asphalt, the Titans stadium and unused space for potentially billions of dollars worth of developments. That area is the “East Bank,” and city officials announced plans this week to redevelop it with special attention to the Cumberland River. The long-term...
fox17.com
Tobacco cure symbolizes fall season approaching in Tennessee
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you see smoking barns throughout Montgomery County, the sheriff's office doesn't want you to worry, locals farmers are likely curing their tobacco crops. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says. "For our newest residents, around the county you’ll see barns smokingyep, smoking their...
ucbjournal.com
Tech engineering student makes the most of summer co-op opportunity
COOKEVILLE – A mechanical engineering major from Tennessee Tech University capitalized on the chance he was offered at Tech’s recent engineering career fair. He obtained a cooperative education opportunity at Tenneco, a manufacturer of brake pads and braking components, located in Smithville. Benjamin Guest, originally from Tampa, Florida,...
williamsonhomepage.com
Scout’s Pub to honor area canines with International Dog Day specials Friday
Friday will be a dog day afternoon at Scout’s Pub in Westhaven. A Marshall Hospitality, the popular restaurant’s owner, will be celebrating International Dog Day with a Scout’s Pup Day from 12-6 p.m. It will be a full afternoon of pup-centered fun and an extended happy hour with food and drink specials on the dog-friendly patio.
msn.com
Longtime Williamson County commissioner dies at age 86
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bert Chalfant, who has served on the Williamson County Commission since 1986, died on Wednesday. He was 86. After graduation from Vanderbilt University, he was commissioned from ROTC in 1958 as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He eventually earned the rank of Brigadier General. After being reassigned to the U.S. Army Reserve, he taught Basic Enlisted and Advanced Officers courses for the U.S. Army Reserve Forces School in Nashville.
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless
According to managers of Chaatable, an Indian restaurant owned by celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan, Friday was business as usual. But workers were suspicious. For months, rumors spread that Chaatable would be closing after four years in business. Staff members learned from public documents that the management wasn’t renewing the restaurant’s lease and waited to hear […] The post A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Nashville Parent
Largest Lantern Festival in the Country Returns to Nashville Zoo
Zoolumination is making a grand comeback to Nashville Zoo this winter after a two-year hiatus and will run from November 18, 2022 through February 4, 2023. Nashville Zoo will glow with more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk Chinese lanterns displayed throughout the nearly three miles of Zoo pathways. Visitors can expect one-of-a-kind lantern structures exquisitely constructed featuring animals, colorful scenes, picturesque walkways, mythical beasts, dragons and more. Venture through the must-see North Pole Village filled with lights, trees, holiday fun and even visit Santa until December 24.
WSMV
Centennial High students help teacher during life-threatening emergency
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of Williamson County students is being honored after helping a teacher through a life-threatening emergency at Centennial High School. “This all happened in a matter of seconds, but it felt like hours,” said Immanuel Barr, JROTC Student. The students presented to a group...
WSMV
Family of Brentwood fallen officer dealing with new tragedy
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jennifer Taylor placed a card outside the Brentwood Market Friday for her nephew, Destin Legieza. Friday would have been his 33rd birthday. “Truth be told, I miss him terribly,” Taylor said. Brentwood Market is where Destin was hit and killed by a drunk driver in...
williamsonhomepage.com
Headline Homes: June 2022
This month we have a three-way tie for third place with three — count ‘em, three! — homes coming in at $6.5 million each. With the 10th home on the list coming in at a whopping $4,750,000, it feels more and more likely that we’ll soon see an installment of Headline Homes where not a single sale dips below $5 million. That’d be a HH first.
murfreesborovoice.com
Murfreesboro native named Tennessee National Guard’s best marksman at shooting competition
More than 75 members of the Tennessee National Guard competed Aug. 19-21 at the Adjutant General Match, a three-day marksmanship training event and shooting competition for Tennessee's Guardsmen. This weekend's match, which took place at Tullahoma's Volunteer Training Site, focused on handgun proficiency, while the rifle match took place in May.
Pink stretch limo stolen from Old Hickory found torched
Metro police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a pink limousine which was later found miles away, presumably torched by those who took it.
ucbjournal.com
Hams fetch thousands at State Fair FFA Ham Breakfast
LEBANON – The Seventh Annual Future Farmers of America (FFA) Ham Breakfast at the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair broke attendance and fundraising records Monday. With 1,100 FFA members and business people present, the breakfast raised $173,000 for the FFA youth organization. The event was studded with special guests from...
This Is Tennessee's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism found the best local dishes that work within a tight budget, including this regional favorite in Tennessee.
Body found during search for Sumner County man
Human remains were discovered during a search for a Sumner County man reported missing recently.
WSMV
MACC waives adoption fees for National Dog Day
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Starting today, Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is waiving adoption fees for all pets in honor of National Dog Day. National Dog Day is recognized and celebrated worldwide on Aug. 26. The day was established in 2004 to celebrate dogs of all breeds, shapes and sizes.
