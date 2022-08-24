ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

International cybercriminals steal millions from Delaware County school district in elaborate scheme

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, school is set to start in the Chester Upland School District. Everything is ready - classrooms, chalk, books. Everything you need, except $3 million stolen by a cybercriminal.Federal authorities are searching for the cybercriminal who stole $13 million from the Chester Upland School District of which $10 million were later recovered.  "This is one of the poorest school districts in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Jack Stollsteimer, Delaware County District Attorney, said. The theft was the result of an elaborate scheme.  First, the criminal hacked into the school district's email account, then, emailed the State Budget Office...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two-alarm fire damages business in Lancaster County

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire caused damage to a business in East Earl Township during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27. According to Nicholas Good of Garden Spot Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at 5:42 a.m for a reported building fire at Keystone Custom Decks. Upon arriving, crews began fire suppression and venting the roof. The fire was mainly along the roofline of the warehouse and the side of the building.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police looking for Berks Co. homicide suspect

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Reading is looking for a suspect they say is connected to a homicide that occurred on Saturday. Aug. 6. According to Police, at around 12:10 a.m., a private security guard was shot and killed while on patrol in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in Morgantown, Berks County.
MORGANTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

PA BF Didn't Want To 'Waste Narcan' On Pregnant Girlfriend Who OD'd On V-Tine's Day: DA

A Pennsylvania man who gave his pregnant girlfriend the drugs that killed her also refused to save her, authorities said in announcing his arrest. It was Valentine's Day 2022 when Christopher Barbuto, 40, gave 28-year-old Courtney Wilson heroin and/or fentanyl, and two suspected Xanax pills, which were found in her purse near her body in Phonoexville, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
#Municipal Police
PennLive.com

Your license plate frame is enough for police in Pa. to pull you over, court rules

HARRISBURG — Thousands of drivers in Pennsylvania could now be at greater risk of getting pulled over by police — all because of the frame around their license plate. A state appellate court ruling this week affirmed the right of police officers to stop drivers if any part of their license plate is obscured. That doesn’t just include the unique combination of letters and numbers that make up a person’s license plate — but any lettering — including the visitpa.com URL — or, for that matter, the paint around it.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Ex-Cons Burglarize KFC In Central PA: Police

Whether it was a bucket of chicken or cash that these two former convicts wanted remains unclear but it is clear that they are wanted by the police. East Hempfield Township police announced the warrants for the burglary on Thursday, August 25, although the warrants were issued on July 14, and the burglary happened on June 2, according to the release.
EAST PETERSBURG, PA

