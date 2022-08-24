Read full article on original website
International cybercriminals steal millions from Delaware County school district in elaborate scheme
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, school is set to start in the Chester Upland School District. Everything is ready - classrooms, chalk, books. Everything you need, except $3 million stolen by a cybercriminal.Federal authorities are searching for the cybercriminal who stole $13 million from the Chester Upland School District of which $10 million were later recovered. "This is one of the poorest school districts in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Jack Stollsteimer, Delaware County District Attorney, said. The theft was the result of an elaborate scheme. First, the criminal hacked into the school district's email account, then, emailed the State Budget Office...
Man allegedly asked for gas money before robbing victim in Lancaster County
Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are investigating a robbery that involved a man in a vehicle who asked for gas money before a back-seat passenger brandished a gun and demanded more.
Road Rage Shooter At-Large, Man Hurt In Central Pennsylvania: Police
A man was hurt in a road rage shooting in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The Swatara Township Police were called to a "road rage incident" that "resulted in gunshots" along Route 322 East around 10:24 a.m. on August 25, 2022, according to a release from the department. The man had...
Two-alarm fire damages business in Lancaster County
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire caused damage to a business in East Earl Township during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27. According to Nicholas Good of Garden Spot Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at 5:42 a.m for a reported building fire at Keystone Custom Decks. Upon arriving, crews began fire suppression and venting the roof. The fire was mainly along the roofline of the warehouse and the side of the building.
Pa. State Police looking for Berks Co. homicide suspect
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Reading is looking for a suspect they say is connected to a homicide that occurred on Saturday. Aug. 6. According to Police, at around 12:10 a.m., a private security guard was shot and killed while on patrol in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in Morgantown, Berks County.
Man wanted in double shooting surrenders after three hour barricade inside North Philadelphia home
Police say a man wanted in double shooting surrenders after a three hour barricade inside North Philadelphia home.
State Police investigating suspected armed robbery in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a suspected armed robbery that occurred Wednesday in Bart Township, Lancaster County. According to police, it happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue. The victim told investigators he was outside their home when he was approached by a white or...
PA BF Didn't Want To 'Waste Narcan' On Pregnant Girlfriend Who OD'd On V-Tine's Day: DA
A Pennsylvania man who gave his pregnant girlfriend the drugs that killed her also refused to save her, authorities said in announcing his arrest. It was Valentine's Day 2022 when Christopher Barbuto, 40, gave 28-year-old Courtney Wilson heroin and/or fentanyl, and two suspected Xanax pills, which were found in her purse near her body in Phonoexville, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.
Maryland company expands into Pa. as result of merger
A financial advisory firm based in Maryland has expanded into Lancaster County as a result of a merger. ISI Financial Group, a financial advisory group in Manheim Township that has about 475 clients and manages more than $700 million in client assets merged with Greenspring Advisors on Aug. 15. ISI,...
Former Philly restaurant server ordered to pay $84M for massacre of 600 civilians during Liberian civil war
A former server at a Philadelphia restaurant has been ordered to pay $84 million in damages to four citizens of Liberia for leading a massacre that resulted in the deaths of more than 600 civilians seeking sanctuary in a church during the West African nation’s first civil war. The...
Man shot, wounded while driving on Interstate 495 in Delaware
Multiple gunshots were fired, police say, and the driver was hit once in a lower extremity.
DNA from letter sent to local newspaper cracks 34-year-old cold case murder of Pa. mom
It’s another case of an advancement in technology helping to solve a decades-old cold case. The decades-old murder of a 26-year-old Pennsylvania mother of three was recently solved thanks to DNA evidence found on a letter sent to a local newspaper years ago that recounted the details of the crime.
FAMILY AFFAIR: Brothers, Cousin Charged In 2020 Murder Of Phoenixville Man
Three family members were arrested nearly two years after their alleged involvement in a staged robbery that claimed the life of a 73-year-old man in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said. Raheem Pinder, 46, of Pottstown, Dayon Pinder, 44, of West Chester, and Nathaniel Pinder, 49, of Philadelphia, – two brothers...
Your license plate frame is enough for police in Pa. to pull you over, court rules
HARRISBURG — Thousands of drivers in Pennsylvania could now be at greater risk of getting pulled over by police — all because of the frame around their license plate. A state appellate court ruling this week affirmed the right of police officers to stop drivers if any part of their license plate is obscured. That doesn’t just include the unique combination of letters and numbers that make up a person’s license plate — but any lettering — including the visitpa.com URL — or, for that matter, the paint around it.
Family dog attacks owners in Hunting Park, shot by officer: Police
Police said the dog appeared to bite down harder every time it was hit with the bat by the couple's teenage sons and would not release.
Ex-Cons Burglarize KFC In Central PA: Police
Whether it was a bucket of chicken or cash that these two former convicts wanted remains unclear but it is clear that they are wanted by the police. East Hempfield Township police announced the warrants for the burglary on Thursday, August 25, although the warrants were issued on July 14, and the burglary happened on June 2, according to the release.
Driver charged with murder in wrong-way crash that left woman dead in Chester County
Luke Gallucci of Rising Sun, Maryland, is charged third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle while DUI.
Woman pulls gun during argument in King of Prussia Mall food court: Police
Officials said the woman pulled the gun after an argument near the Five Guys. The gun never went off.
Shooting victim drives to Torresdale Wawa for help, Range Rover struck at least 7 times: Police
Police said the victim was shot inside his Range Rover, which he drove to the Wawa for help.
Missing PA Man Who 'Planned To Kill Himself' Found Dead, Police Say
A missing Pennsylvania man who police say had suicidal ideations has been found dead. The body of Stephen Zborowsky, 53, was found on Thursday, Aug. 18, just four days after he was last seen by family members, Lower Moreland police said. Authorities did not say where his body was discovered...
