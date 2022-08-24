Read full article on original website
Several trees vandalized at McCullough Park in Lubbock, city officials said
LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Parks and Recreation received a tip Thursday evening about several trees at McCullough Park that were vandalized with what they believe could have been an ax. “It’s like a kick in the gut,” said Rob Lee, Parks and Rec volunteer who helped plant the trees. Parks and Recreation said 15 trees […]
Motorcycle safety in Lubbock after a string of serious crashes
Police told Everythinglubbock.com from July 1st to August 26 were 21 motorcycle crashes, two of which were deadly.
1 injured in small explosion in 2600 block of 26th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered moderate injuries on Saturday afternoon, when some kind of mechanical object exploded close to them, causing moderate injuries. It originally came in as a shots fired call in the 2600 block of 26th Street, but police cannot confirm if a firearm was involved. LPD has classified the call as a “negligent discharge.” The call came in around 3:45 p.m.
Saturday morning top stories: alcohol possible factor in school bus crash near Meadow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) Your Saturday morning brief,. The Texas Department of Public Safety stated alcohol could have contributed to the crash involving a school bus just outside of Meadow in Terry County. The school bus failed to yield the right of way and crashed with a tractor-trailer semi in the...
Don’t Want to Wait? Here Are 30 Lubbock Restaurants With Online Check-In or Reservations
If you're like me, you hate going to a place to eat and you have to wait a long time. Restaurants that offer reservations or online check-ins are my favorite. You can show up when you're told and sit right down. Here are all the places I could find that...
Overnight pursuit ends in crash in 200 block of Hartford
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A driver is in jail today after an early-morning pursuit that ended in a crash in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue around 1 a.m. Lubbock sheriff’s deputies noticed a white Ford SUV with a taillight out early Saturday morning in the 2800 block of US 84. The driver refused to stop and deputies pursued them into an alleyway in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue where the vehicle crashed into a tree at the end of the alley.
10 Things I Will Never Miss About Lubbock From ‘Back In the Day’
It's easy to get nostalgic and fall into the trap of thinking that things used to be better. Perhaps some things were, but I can assure you, many things were not. This includes my hometown of Lubbock, Texas. There's so much that I remember fondly. Calling my burger in on...
The South Plains Fair Is Almost Here & These Meatballs Are Calling My Name
I know, I know. Meatballs? It might sound weird if you've never had them. I'm still a turkey leg girl at heart, but I tried some deep-fried meatballs from Holy Meatballs last year, and holy smokes, those thangs are delicious. We're currently one month away from this year's South Plains...
Despite inflation, experts say Lubbock is the cheapest place to live
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite the increased cost of living, including rent, Texas Tech University Economics professor, Michael Noel, says Lubbock is still one of the cheapest places to live in the country. “For the last couple of years we’ve seen an increase in the prices of almost everything, and...
8 Lubbock Ready to Eat Products
This was a fun one to put together. Basically what I was looking into here were products that originated or are here that are packaged and ready to go. I didn't include beer, booze, or even most butcher shops, focusing on how renowned and professional the products are. I actually...
Close-Minded People Share Nasty Comments About Beloved Lubbock Restaurant
One of Lubbock’s favorite restaurants, Flippers Tavern, was featured in a video on The Texas Bucket List’s YouTube channel. This account showcases great food and memorable experiences across the Lone Star State that are worth a try. The video about Flips was posted Wednesday, August 24th, 2022, and...
Levelland ISD bus vs. 18-wheeler, 3 minor injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas — Friday morning at approximately 6:15 a.m., an 18-wheeler and Levelland school bus collided at the intersection of US 62/82 and Farm to Market Road 211, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bus had been traveling eastbound on FM 211, when it failed to yield right-of-way to the truck, coming […]
Skip Those Other Haunted Houses, You Must Visit Nightmare on 19th in Lubbock
As Halloween approaches, many are thinking about what they'll wear to their costume party. Others are freaking out because they can't find any candy. The rest of us are eagerly awaiting the opening of one of the best-haunted theme parks in America, Nightmare on 19th Street, in Lubbock. Nightmare has...
100 Years: One of Texas’ Oldest Bakeries Is in Slaton
When I first moved to Lubbock, I knew nothing about this. But when I learned, man, how my life changed. If you haven't been out to Slaton, you're missing out for a lot of reasons. One of the big ones is The Slaton Bakery. It's actually one of the oldest bakeries in the state of Texas. opening up way back in 1923. That's also the same year Texas Tech University opened.
Thursday morning top stories: Uvalde school board fire police chief
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock judge blocks emergency guidance on abortions in Texas. A U.S. District Judge in Lubbock has blocked a federal directive that would allow abortions to be provided through an emergency law. Judge James Wesley Hendrix said the directive was an overreach of the...
Top 5 Tips to Prepare for Lubbock’s Next Big Rain
Living somewhere like Lubbock, Texas, we don’t see much rain. Because of this, many people aren’t aware of the dangers associated with heavy rainfall or how to avoid them. Some of the biggest hazards associated with a lot of rain include but aren’t limited to: flooding, mold growth in your home, and poor driving conditions. These are things that aren’t just a slight inconvenience, but could be life-threatening.
1 Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Official reports from the Lubbock Police Department state that a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle took place at 19 Street and Idalou Road. The incident is reported to have taken place at around 7.53 PM on Thursday.
