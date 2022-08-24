Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Judge Howard’s long-held felony docket to be transferred to Judge Fritton Sept. 12
Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard “Ric” Howard looked at the docket of felony cases he was presiding over in February, and noticed he didn’t recognize a lot of the defendants. At first the local judge, who’s dealt with the county’s most diabolical criminals for 21 of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff’s detectives apprehend felons during warrant search
A pair of felons ran afoul of law enforcement again Friday, Aug. 26, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Joseph Singh II, 42, and Michael Guinan Jr., 35, were both apprehended by CCSO detectives Friday when the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) executed a search warrant at 6959 N. Charles Terrace in Hernando, stated the release, issued in the late evenings hours Friday, Aug. 26. Detectives were aware of ongoing narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the execution of the narcotics search warrant.
leesburg-news.com
Lake County Jail inmate caught with shiv in his cell
A Leesburg man faces additional time in the Lake County Jail after a homemade weapon was found in his cell. Jail records show Joshua Jerome Robertson was sentenced in May for domestic battery by strangulation and depriving use of 911. He was originally arrested Feb. 2. Guards were searching Robertson’s...
Florida Woman “Upset” She Couldn’t Buy Beer Without ID, Charged With Battery
A Florida woman has been arrested at a Circle K after becoming angry after finding out she needed ID to buy beer. Deputies responded to the Circle K in the 15800 block of E Highway 40 in Marion County, in reference to a battery. When
Citrus County Chronicle
Ballistics aided local investigators leading up to woman's arrest for detention deputy's murder
Ballistics helped Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives link an Ocala woman to the alleged shooting death of an off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy in a Beverly Hills subdivision. Authorities allege the spent bullet casing found by the body of 31-year-old Cory Schweitzer was fired from a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Brooksville woman sentenced for stealing mail from Crystal River Post Office route
A Brooksville woman was sentenced in federal court for stealing mail she delivered for the U.S. Post Office in Crystal River. Senior U.S. District Judge John Antoon II ordered Thursday, Aug. 25, at the U.S. District Courthouse in Ocala for 20-year-old Aleia Deborah Green to serve the maximum term of probation for possessing stolen mail – five years, according to the Justice Department.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in finding man wanted for animal cruelty
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for 24 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 17 counts of animal cruelty. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance in finding 43-year-old Ivery Luckey.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ocala woman arrested for local murder of Marion County detention deputy
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office investigations into what was a possible suicide, led to the apprehension of an Ocala woman for allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend who was an off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy. Jacqueline Jasmin Johnson-Cabrera was arrested Wednesday night, Aug. 24, on a warrant alleging the...
leesburg-news.com
Detective tracks down teen getaway driver in Leesburg gunfight
A Lake County sheriff’s detective tracked down a Leesburg teen suspected of driving a getaway vehicle used in a gunfight in January. Cailobe Anthony Turner, 18, was arrested late Sunday night on a warrant which alleged that Turner drove 19-year-old Dylan Scott Eckerdt to a residence on Laralack Avenue.
villages-news.com
Trio apprehended in stolen vehicle in Summerfield
Three people were apprehended in a stolen vehicle in Summerfield. Tiffany Marie Sweitzer, 33, of Eustis, was driving the silver Nissan sedan Wednesday night southbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 at SE 132nd Street Road in Summerfield when a check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed it had been reported stolen in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She said she had been allowed to borrow the vehicle, but claimed she did not have enough gasoline to get it back to the owner. Sweitzer, who was arrested earlier this year during a fishing trip, was also driving on a suspended license.
Florida Sheriff Tells Drug Dealers “Get Out Of Citrus County”
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – On Friday detectives from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) executed a search warrant at 6959 North Charles Terrace in Hernando, FL. Detectives were aware of ongoing narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led
Man found dead in roadway leads to homicide investigation in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police said a man was shot to death in Ocala and now they’re looking for leads in the case. Officers responded to the shooting in the area of NW 21st Court and NW 24th Road shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said they received a...
ocala-news.com
Crystal River postal employee sentenced for possessing stolen mail
Senior U.S. District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced a 20-year-old former Crystal River mail carrier for possessing stolen mail. Aleia Deborah Green, of Brooksville, was sentenced to the maximum term of probation – five years – and she was ordered to make full restitution to the 23 victims of her offense, in the amount of $956.53. Green had pleaded guilty on June 1, 2022.
iontb.com
Investigation ongoing after 14 year-old student at Countryside High School arrested for making threats
Shortly after noon on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Clearwater Police officers arrested a 14 year-old Countryside High School student on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction. The teenager, who lives in Oldsmar, was arrested this afternoon after several disturbing behaviors at the school, located at 3000 State Road 580.
pasconewsonline.com
Hernando K-9 Maxx Helps Apprehend Hiding Suspect in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL, FLA - A suspect wanted on felony warrants was captured Thursday evening after being bit by a Hernando Sheriff K-9 while being arrested. According to the Hernando Sheriff's office, a patrol sergeant was in the area of Montour Street in Spring Hill Thursday evening when he observed a known wanted subject, Steven Jones DOB/12-18-1986, walking in the area.
pasconewsonline.com
NPR Police searching for suspect that stole motorcycle from business
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - New Port Richey Police are searching for a person that stole a motorcycle from a business Thursday morning. According to detectives, an unknown subject approached a motorcycle that was parked at Venom Custom Choppers on US Highway 19 in New Port Richey and was curiously looking around it. The subject walked around the motorcycle, stopped and stared at it for a while, then sat on the motorcycle and backed it up.
villages-news.com
The governor and other elected officials have failed us
If there were so many fraudulent roof claims taking place my first question would be to ask why insurance companies allowed them to be paid at the expense of all customers. Since roofs are obviously a problem in Florida maybe alternative roofing materials should be considered in The Villages such as metal roofs, which do look good and hold up longer than your standard asphalt shingles.
wuft.org
Police: 3-year-old child dies after taking gun from unlocked case, shooting himself
Gainesville police detectives are investigating an incident Wednesday night that left a three-year-old child dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers and emergency medical services responded just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday to Lamplighter Mobile Home Community, 5200 NE 39th Ave. “Initial investigation revealed the victim obtained a firearm from...
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
Hernando County Sheriff Warns Of Phone Scam Targeting County Residents
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are receiving complaints from Hernando County residents who have been called by a male, who identifies himself as Sergeant Wagner with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the male then tells the victim that he or she
Comments / 2