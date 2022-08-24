ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff’s detectives apprehend felons during warrant search

A pair of felons ran afoul of law enforcement again Friday, Aug. 26, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Joseph Singh II, 42, and Michael Guinan Jr., 35, were both apprehended by CCSO detectives Friday when the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) executed a search warrant at 6959 N. Charles Terrace in Hernando, stated the release, issued in the late evenings hours Friday, Aug. 26. Detectives were aware of ongoing narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the execution of the narcotics search warrant.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County Jail inmate caught with shiv in his cell

A Leesburg man faces additional time in the Lake County Jail after a homemade weapon was found in his cell. Jail records show Joshua Jerome Robertson was sentenced in May for domestic battery by strangulation and depriving use of 911. He was originally arrested Feb. 2. Guards were searching Robertson’s...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Citrus County, FL
Citrus County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Citrus County Chronicle

Brooksville woman sentenced for stealing mail from Crystal River Post Office route

A Brooksville woman was sentenced in federal court for stealing mail she delivered for the U.S. Post Office in Crystal River. Senior U.S. District Judge John Antoon II ordered Thursday, Aug. 25, at the U.S. District Courthouse in Ocala for 20-year-old Aleia Deborah Green to serve the maximum term of probation for possessing stolen mail – five years, according to the Justice Department.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in finding man wanted for animal cruelty

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for 24 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 17 counts of animal cruelty. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance in finding 43-year-old Ivery Luckey.
Citrus County Chronicle

Ocala woman arrested for local murder of Marion County detention deputy

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office investigations into what was a possible suicide, led to the apprehension of an Ocala woman for allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend who was an off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy. Jacqueline Jasmin Johnson-Cabrera was arrested Wednesday night, Aug. 24, on a warrant alleging the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder Cases#Violent Crime
leesburg-news.com

Detective tracks down teen getaway driver in Leesburg gunfight

A Lake County sheriff’s detective tracked down a Leesburg teen suspected of driving a getaway vehicle used in a gunfight in January. Cailobe Anthony Turner, 18, was arrested late Sunday night on a warrant which alleged that Turner drove 19-year-old Dylan Scott Eckerdt to a residence on Laralack Avenue.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Trio apprehended in stolen vehicle in Summerfield

Three people were apprehended in a stolen vehicle in Summerfield. Tiffany Marie Sweitzer, 33, of Eustis, was driving the silver Nissan sedan Wednesday night southbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 at SE 132nd Street Road in Summerfield when a check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed it had been reported stolen in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She said she had been allowed to borrow the vehicle, but claimed she did not have enough gasoline to get it back to the owner. Sweitzer, who was arrested earlier this year during a fishing trip, was also driving on a suspended license.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocala-news.com

Crystal River postal employee sentenced for possessing stolen mail

Senior U.S. District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced a 20-year-old former Crystal River mail carrier for possessing stolen mail. Aleia Deborah Green, of Brooksville, was sentenced to the maximum term of probation – five years – and she was ordered to make full restitution to the 23 victims of her offense, in the amount of $956.53. Green had pleaded guilty on June 1, 2022.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
iontb.com

Investigation ongoing after 14 year-old student at Countryside High School arrested for making threats

Shortly after noon on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Clearwater Police officers arrested a 14 year-old Countryside High School student on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction. The teenager, who lives in Oldsmar, was arrested this afternoon after several disturbing behaviors at the school, located at 3000 State Road 580.
CLEARWATER, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Hernando K-9 Maxx Helps Apprehend Hiding Suspect in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, FLA - A suspect wanted on felony warrants was captured Thursday evening after being bit by a Hernando Sheriff K-9 while being arrested. According to the Hernando Sheriff's office, a patrol sergeant was in the area of Montour Street in Spring Hill Thursday evening when he observed a known wanted subject, Steven Jones DOB/12-18-1986, walking in the area.
pasconewsonline.com

NPR Police searching for suspect that stole motorcycle from business

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - New Port Richey Police are searching for a person that stole a motorcycle from a business Thursday morning. According to detectives, an unknown subject approached a motorcycle that was parked at Venom Custom Choppers on US Highway 19 in New Port Richey and was curiously looking around it. The subject walked around the motorcycle, stopped and stared at it for a while, then sat on the motorcycle and backed it up.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
villages-news.com

The governor and other elected officials have failed us

If there were so many fraudulent roof claims taking place my first question would be to ask why insurance companies allowed them to be paid at the expense of all customers. Since roofs are obviously a problem in Florida maybe alternative roofing materials should be considered in The Villages such as metal roofs, which do look good and hold up longer than your standard asphalt shingles.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy