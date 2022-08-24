Read full article on original website
International cybercriminals steal millions from Delaware County school district in elaborate scheme
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, school is set to start in the Chester Upland School District. Everything is ready - classrooms, chalk, books. Everything you need, except $3 million stolen by a cybercriminal.Federal authorities are searching for the cybercriminal who stole $13 million from the Chester Upland School District of which $10 million were later recovered. "This is one of the poorest school districts in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Jack Stollsteimer, Delaware County District Attorney, said. The theft was the result of an elaborate scheme. First, the criminal hacked into the school district's email account, then, emailed the State Budget Office...
Facing bus driver shortage, Upper Darby School District searching for more
In Search for School Bus Drivers: "At the end of the day when I go home and I put my head on the pillow, I know that I got those kids home safely," the bus driver recruiter said.
Ocean City Today
Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City
An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 rioter who assaulted police officer with pole sentenced
A man convicted of assaulting a police officer with a flagpole during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced to nearly three years in prison on Friday, according to court documents. Howard Richardson of Pennsylvania crossed metal barriers on Capitol grounds while carrying a flagpole, according to court documents. At...
Parents scramble after major changes at 2 Philadelphia charter schools
The emergency meeting comes as parents began scrambling to figure out where to send their children after learning that Daroff Charter will likely close indefinitely and Bluford Charter will not begin classes until September 6.
msn.com
A Roosevelt Boulevard subway got an airing in a public meeting. The idea seems to have momentum.
Northeast Philadelphians have heard about the Roosevelt Boulevard subway for so long it’s become a kind of dog-eared civic myth. It’ll never happen, many have figured. “It’s always been floating in the ether here,” said Dan Trubman, a transit advocate whose father grew up in the Northeast. “The subway seems to come up every 20 years.”
Family dog attacks owners in Hunting Park, shot by officer: Police
Police said the dog appeared to bite down harder every time it was hit with the bat by the couple's teenage sons and would not release.
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing Delaware woman
CAMDEN, Del. – Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. We’re told in April of this year, 23-year-old Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.
Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Arrests Subject Following Stabbing Incident
Detectives from the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit have arrested 33-year-old Robert Webb-Asare of Dover, DE for murder following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:10 a.m., troopers responded to the Planter’s Run apartment complex in Dover regarding a stabbing incident....
CBS News
Police locate family of child walking along road in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Upper Darby identified a child that was found on Friday. Upper Darby police released an image of the child who was found walking in the area of the 7100 block of Marshall Road. At 2:34 p.m. Friday, Upper Darby police tweeted that they...
Community members gather in South Philly for discussion on policing, stop and frisk debate
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A small crowd gathered Wednesday night at St. Gabriel’s Auditorium to discuss possible solutions to the rising gun violence that has been plaguing Philadelphia. One suggestion is to reintroduce the “stop-and-frisk” police policy.
PA BF Didn't Want To 'Waste Narcan' On Pregnant Girlfriend Who OD'd On V-Tine's Day: DA
A Pennsylvania man who gave his pregnant girlfriend the drugs that killed her also refused to save her, authorities said in announcing his arrest. It was Valentine's Day 2022 when Christopher Barbuto, 40, gave 28-year-old Courtney Wilson heroin and/or fentanyl, and two suspected Xanax pills, which were found in her purse near her body in Phonoexville, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.
Woman pulls gun during argument in King of Prussia Mall food court: Police
Officials said the woman pulled the gun after an argument near the Five Guys. The gun never went off.
fox29.com
Philadelphia officer crashes into car while responding to house fire, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An officer's response was cut short Saturday morning when police say he struck a car on his way. The crash happened around 11 a.m. at Robbins & Hawthorne Streets in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood. Police say the officer was en route to a house fire with lights and sirens...
Man shot, wounded while driving on Interstate 495 in Delaware
Multiple gunshots were fired, police say, and the driver was hit once in a lower extremity.
Community Rallies to Support Kennett Square Barber Recently Paralyzed from Neck Down
Monica and Barry Fragale.Image via Daily Local News. Barry Fragale, owner Fragale Brothers Barber Shop in Kennett Square with his brother Mike, has been met with an outpouring of support from the community after a rogue wave paralyzed him from the neck down, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News.
Police: Woman shot by boyfriend in Kensington
Philadelphia Police say a woman was shot and her boyfriend pulled the trigger in Kensington.
phl17.com
PA State Senator speaks on Philadelphia DHS reports, overnight stays
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Pennsylvania State Senator Arthur L. Haywood III responded to the Philadelphia Department of Human Services permitting children to stay overnight. Haywood released a statement Friday acknowledging the concerns within the Center City office. “The Philadelphia Department of Human Services allowing children, as young as toddlers, to sleep on...
Delaware County high school football game canceled after anonymous caller reported gunshots: Police
Upper Darby Police say they received an anonymous call just after 8:40 p.m. Friday from a man who said he heard gunshots. Initial reports said it was a fake 911 call, but now police say there are conflicting reports.
