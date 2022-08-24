PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, school is set to start in the Chester Upland School District. Everything is ready - classrooms, chalk, books. Everything you need, except $3 million stolen by a cybercriminal.Federal authorities are searching for the cybercriminal who stole $13 million from the Chester Upland School District of which $10 million were later recovered. "This is one of the poorest school districts in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Jack Stollsteimer, Delaware County District Attorney, said. The theft was the result of an elaborate scheme. First, the criminal hacked into the school district's email account, then, emailed the State Budget Office...

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO