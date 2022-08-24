ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

International cybercriminals steal millions from Delaware County school district in elaborate scheme

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, school is set to start in the Chester Upland School District. Everything is ready - classrooms, chalk, books. Everything you need, except $3 million stolen by a cybercriminal.Federal authorities are searching for the cybercriminal who stole $13 million from the Chester Upland School District of which $10 million were later recovered.  "This is one of the poorest school districts in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Jack Stollsteimer, Delaware County District Attorney, said. The theft was the result of an elaborate scheme.  First, the criminal hacked into the school district's email account, then, emailed the State Budget Office...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Ocean City Today

Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City

An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 rioter who assaulted police officer with pole sentenced

A man convicted of assaulting a police officer with a flagpole during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced to nearly three years in prison on Friday, according to court documents. Howard Richardson of Pennsylvania crossed metal barriers on Capitol grounds while carrying a flagpole, according to court documents. At...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Brookhaven, PA
City
Morton, PA
WMDT.com

Police searching for missing Delaware woman

CAMDEN, Del. – Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. We’re told in April of this year, 23-year-old Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.
CAMDEN, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rec#Council
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Arrests Subject Following Stabbing Incident

Detectives from the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit have arrested 33-year-old Robert Webb-Asare of Dover, DE for murder following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:10 a.m., troopers responded to the Planter’s Run apartment complex in Dover regarding a stabbing incident....
DOVER, DE
WHYY

Community members gather in South Philly for discussion on policing, stop and frisk debate

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A small crowd gathered Wednesday night at St. Gabriel’s Auditorium to discuss possible solutions to the rising gun violence that has been plaguing Philadelphia. One suggestion is to reintroduce the “stop-and-frisk” police policy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

PA BF Didn't Want To 'Waste Narcan' On Pregnant Girlfriend Who OD'd On V-Tine's Day: DA

A Pennsylvania man who gave his pregnant girlfriend the drugs that killed her also refused to save her, authorities said in announcing his arrest. It was Valentine's Day 2022 when Christopher Barbuto, 40, gave 28-year-old Courtney Wilson heroin and/or fentanyl, and two suspected Xanax pills, which were found in her purse near her body in Phonoexville, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

PA State Senator speaks on Philadelphia DHS reports, overnight stays

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Pennsylvania State Senator Arthur L. Haywood III responded to the Philadelphia Department of Human Services permitting children to stay overnight. Haywood released a statement Friday acknowledging the concerns within the Center City office. “The Philadelphia Department of Human Services allowing children, as young as toddlers, to sleep on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy