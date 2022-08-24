ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, TX

Hutch Post

Applebee's helping raise funds for Kansas Honor Flight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Area Applebee's Restaurants will be holding a special fundraiser in September to benefit the Kansas Honor Flight program. Locations for the September 27th event include Hutchinson, McPherson, Newton, Wichita, Andover, Derby, Park City, Salina, Great Bend, Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Hays. This is for dine in or carry out orders.
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Wichita

Small furry pets available for adoption in Wichita. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Wichita, Kansas on Petfinder.
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Wichita

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Wichita, KS Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Wichita from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
KAKE TV

Group plans to open several Whataburger locations in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first of possibly several Whataburger locations in Wichita could be open in 2024, according to the franchise group that announce expansion plans last year. "We are in pursuit of several properties in Wichita, said Jay Battle, COO of KMO Burger. "Timing is uncertain, however we...
KSN News

When will Wichita get a Whataburger?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When the first Kansas Whataburger opened in Overland Park in March, people in the Wichita area wanted to know when the famous hamburger chain would come to Wichita. We reached out to KMO Burger LLC, the franchise group behind the Kansas City-area Whataburger restaurants, to see if they have any updates […]
jacksonconews.com

A life dealing with death

Most people in Jackson County know Russell Todish. Unfortunately for most people, when they meet for the first time, it’s usually during an emotional time. Todish has been the Managing Director of Slavik Funeral Homes and Ganado Funeral Home since 2010, and working for a funeral home has always been part of his life.
KAKE TV

'This is a story without a happy ending': Family of Wichita man hurt in crash prepare to say goodbye

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Months after a June 3 crash in Goddard that critically injured 21-year-old Wyatt Wilkinson of Wichita, his family says they're preparing to say goodbye. Emergency crews responded to the area of 183rd and Sunset in Goddard back on June 3 at around 4:05 p.m. When crews arrived, they found Wilkinson with critical injuries. Police say Wilkinson was traveling northbound when a vehicle pulled out in front of him. Authorities told KAKE News at the time that Wilkinson was also wearing safety gear.
Hutch Post

Police hope someone in Kansas finds this pet parakeet

BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Butler County are working to help a family find a lost pet bird. An Indian Ring Neck Parakeet who has lived with a family in the Andover community for 15 years has been missing since Sunday, according to a social media report from Andover police.
KAKE TV

Former Wichita car dealership banned from selling cars in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - iDeal Enterprises and its owners are now permanently banned from selling vehicles in Kansas. A $159,328.41 default judgment was entered against the dealership for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated iDeal Enterprises, LLC, doing business as iDeal Motors,...
KAKE TV

Multi-state search for missing man faces challenges

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The search for a missing loved one is hard on any family. Now, try imagine trying to do it when the search covers three states, half a country and a language barrier. This is exactly what a Wichita family is struggling with. The family of Fasika...
KSN News

Hay baler ignites fire in Butler County field

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — It took crews from multiple departments in Butler County several hours to bring a field fire under control. Butler County Fire District #3 says the fire was reported around 5:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of SW 160th St and Tawakoni Rd., northeast of Rose Hill. When crews arrived, they […]
WIBW

Three perish in 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas

KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people died after a 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:05 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of NE 10th St. and NE 100th Ave. about 10 miles east of Kingman with reports of a crash.
KSN News

CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
