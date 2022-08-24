Read full article on original website
Effin' Cray Socks
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Effin' Crazy Socks, located in Rojas Desert South.
Ramparts BBQ
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Ramparts BBQ, located in Smelterville East.
Twisty Creamy
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Twisty Creamy, located in Marina West.
Botas Picuda
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Botas Picuda, located in Mercado.
Take my Ex's Stuff
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Take My Ex's Stuff, located in Marina East.
Buckaroo Leggings
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Buckaroo Leggings, located in Old Town West.
Dia De Muertos
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Dia De Muertos, located in Mercado.
Twin Coyote Arcade
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Twin Coyote Arcade located in Rojas Desert North.
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Below you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit Lopmon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
Dagger Talisman
The Dagger Talisman is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that enhances critical hits while worn and is found beyond an Imp-sealed fog door in Volcano Manor. A talisman depicting a dagger and a surgeon. Enhances critical hits. The white-garbed field surgeons come to the aid of friend and foe alike by dealing a final deadly thrust to spare them from the prolonged agony of a mortal wound. A sense of mercy is a catalyst for bloodlust.
Genshin Impact Dendro Element Guide
The Genshin Impact Dendro Element has long since been the target of curiosity for the player base. Now that the new element has finally arrived, it introduces a whole new range of elemental reactions to the game, reinvigorating a system that has remained the same for a while.
The Last Hero of Nostalgaia
Get a look at The Last Hero of Nostalgaia, coming to PC via Steam and Xbox consoles in 2022. Choose between five classes, including the Formatter, Resolutionary, Datadin, Randomaster, and Sourcerer, and take on perilous bosses as a stick person made of pixels. Collect armor and items to prepare your hero for what’s ahead when playing solo, or grab a pal and brave this wicked world together in co-op play.
Crepus's Vial
The Crepus's Vial can be obtained by defeating Rileigh the Idle, the second assassination target of the Assassination Missions at the Volcano Manor, given by Tanith. Once the target has been assigned, Rilegh can be located south of the road to The Shaded Castle in the Altus Plateau.
Pony Express Missions
Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Pony Express challenges. These challenges will have you act as a courier of illegal items across the deserts bordering Santo Ileso. You'll have a limited amount of time to get to your destination, while either avoiding or battling the police checkpoints along the way.
DualSense Edge vs. Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller: How Do They Compare?
PlayStation has finally entered the realm of high-end “pro” controllers with the DualSense Edge, announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The features and design of the DualSense Edge clearly offer PlayStation players something similar to Xbox’s Elite controller lineup, particularly the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2. Pricing,...
Concealing Veil
The Concealing Veil is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can conceal the player when worn. Talisman put together from dark cloth with a lustrous sheen. Completely conceals the wearer's presence while crouching at a distance from foes. Part of one of the concealing veils used by the assassins on the Night of Black Knives.
Road 96 Wiki Guide
This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "Suspicious Minds," and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter. Don't...
Wuzyerz Repo
Wuzyerz Repo is one of the Criminal Ventures you can invest in, and this page contains an overview of missions, rewards, and bonuses earned in Saints Row. It is one of the second group of Criminal Ventures that you can choose to build when you upgrade your empire to Tier 2 (which required completion of the Drawing Heat mission). It can be built for $100,000 on any available space.
Minecraft Legends Gameplay Overview - Gamescom 2022
Minecraft Legends is a real-time action strategy game based on the widely-popular sandbox game. Mojang's Dennis Ries and Magnus Nedfors show off gameplay and talk a bit more about the decision to make Minecraft Legends a real-time action game.
Valve is Already Thinking About a Steam Deck 2
In the months following the Steam Deck's launch, demand for the handheld gaming PC drastically outperformed Valve's expectations. In response, the company has now revealed that it's definitely thinking about creating a successor to the original Steam Deck. Yesterday, Valve released a 50-page booklet about the Steam Deck. As pointed...
