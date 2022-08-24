Read full article on original website
Lightning Scorpion Charm
The Lightning Scorpion Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can increase damage when worn. A talisman carried by assassins who strike unseen. Patterned on a scorpion freshly shed of its exoskeleton, its claws seizing a heart that sparks with lightning. Raises lightning attack power, but lowers damage negation.
Ritual Sword Talisman
A talisman patterned after swords used in ritual combat held to honor the Erdtree. Raises attack power when HP is at maximum. The practice had died out by the age of King Consort Radagon, but remains of the arenas where ritual combat took place can still be found in every land.
Harvestella Unicorn Boss Fight and Exploration Gameplay
A beautiful Harvestella cutscene leads into an action-packed boss fight against a Unicorn. See the Harvestella story unfold with the Unicorn in this Harvestella gameplay which shows off the job class system. This Harvestella commentary is from the Nintendo Treehouse August 2022 presentation.
Lord of Blood's Exultation
The Lord of Blood's Exultation can be obtained by defeating Esgar, Priest of Blood - a boss found in the mini dungeon of Leyndell Catacombs. This dungeon is located inside another dungeon of sorts, deep below Leyndell, Royal Capital and into the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds. You can find the entrance at the bottom of a large room full of pipes with Giant Crayfish patrolling the muddy floor.
Pac-Man World Re-Pac
Pac-Man World Re-Pac, the remaster of the 3D platforming game Pac-Man World, is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch. The launch trailer showcases Pac-Man's various abilities and the bosses you'll encounter.
Crimson Amber Medallion
The Crimson Amber Medallion is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can provide bonus passive HP effects when worn. It has two upgraded versions, including the Crimson Amber Medallion +1, and the Crimson Amber Medallion +2. A medallion with Crimson amber inlaid. The Erdtree's old sap becomes...
Concealing Veil
The Concealing Veil is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can conceal the player when worn. Talisman put together from dark cloth with a lustrous sheen. Completely conceals the wearer's presence while crouching at a distance from foes. Part of one of the concealing veils used by the assassins on the Night of Black Knives.
Clarifying Horn Charm
The Clarifying Horn Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can boost attributes when worn. It has one upgraded version, the Clarifying Horn Charm +1. An accoutrement worn by the ancestral followers. Raises focus. Said to be a budding horn. The ancestral followers believed that the horns of a long-lived beast continue to bud like antlers, over and over again, until the beast one day becomes an ancestral spirit.
Immunizing Horn Charm
The Immunizing Horn Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can enhance stats when worn. It has an upgraded version - the Immunizing Horn Charm +1. An accouterment worn by the ancestral followers. Raises immunity. Said to be a budding horn. The ancestral followers believed that the horns of a long-lived beast continue to bud like antlers, over and over again, until the beast one day becomes an ancestral spirit.
Crepus's Vial
The Crepus's Vial can be obtained by defeating Rileigh the Idle, the second assassination target of the Assassination Missions at the Volcano Manor, given by Tanith. Once the target has been assigned, Rilegh can be located south of the road to The Shaded Castle in the Altus Plateau.
Arrow's Reach Talisman
The Arrow's Reach Talisman can be found above the Gatefront Ruins in West Limgrave. By traveling to the Storm Hill area above the Stormgate on the west side, you can enter the gatehouse above where a Kaiden Mercenary stands guard along with two Godrick Soldiers. Defeat them and look for a chest in the open room above the gate for the talisman.
Xbox's Humble Game Pass - Sizzle Reel
Xbox showed off a variety of indie games at Gamescom, and they're all coming day and date to game pass. Between shooters like Prodeus, farming sims like Coral Island, and even rhythm action games like Infinite Guitars, Game Pass has a lot to offer on the indie front.
Total War Developer Creative Assembly Is Working on a New Action Game
A third-person action game is on the way from Creative Assembly, the developer renowned for its Total War strategy games including Shogun: Total War and the more recent Total War Saga: Troy. Creative Assembly also develops the Games Workshop series Total War: Warhammer - with the most recent Warhammer III...
High on Life
High on Life - Xbox Booth Game Overview | gamescom 2022. High on Life from Justin Roiland has you taking the seat of an aimless Teenager fending off Aliens who consider humans the greatest drug in the galaxy. We get some additional insight from the team behind this fever dream.
Pony Express Missions
Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Pony Express challenges. These challenges will have you act as a courier of illegal items across the deserts bordering Santo Ileso. You'll have a limited amount of time to get to your destination, while either avoiding or battling the police checkpoints along the way.
6 Highlights from the 6-Hour Xbox Livestream at Gamescom 2022
Gamescom 2022 is here with tons of exciting updates, gameplay, trailers and exclusives. So far, there were several announcements from Gamescom Opening Night Live, including the reveal of the DualSense Edge PS5 controller and much more. (To easily catch up on Gamescom Day 1, we've got you covered with our video of Every Reveal from Opening Night Live in 7 Minutes).
Crimson Seed Talisman
The Crimson Seed Talisman can be obtained by unlocking an imp seal with a Stonesword Key in the Sainted Hero's Grave, located in the east side of the Altus Plateau on a high platform. The talisman can be found at the start of the mini dungeon.
Sandwalkers Gameplay Overview Trailer
Sandwalkers is a roguelike turn-based exploration game. Build your team, traverse varied hostile environments, face countless dangers, and gain knowledge that will help you find and resurrect the Mother Tree Umama.
Version 3.0 Guide
The massive Genshin Impact 3.0 update has arrived, bringing with it the new Sumeru region and much, much more. This Genshin 3.0 page covers everything you need to know about the new update, including Archon quests, character banners, events, and more. Genshin 3.0 Guide. Want to skip to something specific?...
21 Minutes of Harvestella Action Gameplay
See how exploration and combat works in Harvestella in this extensive Harvestella gameplay from the opening hours. Learn a bit more about Harvestella's story and even fishing and farming from this gameplay breakdown from the August 2022 Nintendo Treehouse presentation.
