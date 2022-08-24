Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thiel.edu
Thiel College graduate Keeling recently named Coordinator of Peer-Led Learning Programs
GREENVILLE, Pa.—Thiel College recently named Hannah Keeling ’08 the Coordinator of Peer-Led Learning Programs within the Thiel Learning Commons. In her new role, Keeling will oversee all peer-led learning groups on campus, including one-on-one and group tutoring, supplemental instruction, peer-assisted learning, the writing lab, and test reviews. She will also serve as an academic coach and contributed to Thiel’s summer Excel program.
Rock the Rails in Sharon gives back to community
Rock the Rails happened in Sharon on Saturday.
UPMC Hamot offers career opportunities free-of-charge
A local hospital is teaming up with an Erie Community College to offer medical opportunities to employees free of charge. A program that is being offered by UPMC Hamot will train students to take on the job as a surgical technician and jumpstart their new career. UPMC Hamot’s surgical technologist school is offering a 20-month […]
Local school giving out free supplies
There will be food, fun and free school supplies! It goes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titusville Herald
‘Spartansburg Events’ organization supports community
Ben Byler and Amanda Slaney, of Spartansburg, have established a new nonprofit organization called Spartansburg Events with the goal of making a difference in the Spartansburg community. While the Spartansburg Community Foundation continues to work on the big things — renovating and restoring the Sparta Grange Hall, an annual community...
Kayakers, canoeists take on 1st lake-to-lake paddle in Mercer County
k on a 30-mile course starting at Pymatuning State Park, while the adventure class journeyed 15 miles starting at Kidd's Mill Covered Bridge Park.
Roads to close for local bar event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Some roads in Youngstown will be closed on Saturday will be closed for Golden String Radio's Pabstolutely event.
814 Fresh Box brings Erie County farms to your home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is an abundance of locally-produced goods available to Erie County residents. Meat, dairy, produce, soaps and lotions — it’s all here, locally grown or produced and readily available, but the catch has always been access. How does a consumer in Erie get fresh eggs from Waterford, fresh zucchinis from Edinboro, or “this […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Erie, Warren Counties Move to Medium Community Level of COVID-19
Erie and Warren Counties have moved from the low to medium community level of COVID-19, now joining Crawford County, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a...
Butler County mother frustrated after her special needs children put on wrong school bus
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A Butler County mother contacted us frustrated after her children didn’t get off their school bus. The school district responded, saying they experienced what they call ‘first day of school challenges.’. “Bus got to my house. Kids got off the bus, but my...
Local animal shelter holding adoption clinic
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) -- The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project is holding an adoption event on Saturday and through Sunday evening.
Moving Wall honoring veterans comes to Mercer County
Tears, memories and honor were the reactions of people who visited a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Wall in Hermitage this weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Setup begins for another year of the Canfield Fair
On Thursday, setup started around the Canfield Fairgrounds, from carnival rides to food vendors. Many are in their usual places.
erienewsnow.com
Route 20 Renamed Medal of Honor Highway
Route 20 in Erie County now has a new name. It will formally be known as the Medal of Honor Highway. A motorcycle procession traveled the stretch of highway Friday starting at the Ohio state line and ending at the American Legion in Wesleyville. Once there, a celebration began as...
WFMJ.com
Permit denied for 5K run at Shenango Dam honoring Jan. 6th suspect who committed suicide
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is not allowing a 5K run to place at the Shenango dam in honor of 37-year-old Matthew Perna, who passed away in February. Perna pleaded guilty to his involvement in the January 6th insurrection. According to his obituary, "Perna's heart and spirit"...
Titusville Herald
It’s fair to say Crawford County Commissioner Weiderspahn had an award-winning birthday
Crawford County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn can’t walk more than five feet at the Crawford County Fair without hearing “how’s it going Francis?”. He can’t go 10 feet without someone stopping him for a quick chat, and usually a crowd will form. Weiderspahn is now seeing his fame extend beyond the limits of the fairground, and even beyond the county limits.
Canfield city manager placed on paid leave
Canfield City Manager Wade Calhoun and another city employee have been placed on paid leave but no one at this point will say why.
Mohawk football players hire lawyer amid investigation
Western Pennsylvania Attorney Dallas Hartman says he's representing two freshman football players who Hartman says may have been among the most "severe" victims stemming from allegations of potentially unlawful activity at Lawrence County's Mohawk High School.
Local dealership among only 3 in state to win award
A local auto dealer is revving with excitement. Greenwood Chevrolet won a national award. It's a President's Club Award from GM Financial.
Local seniors see benefits of lottery money
We all had big lottery dreams when the Powerball went over a billion dollars recently. The biggest cheers came from Pennsylvania, where lottery profits benefit older residents.
Comments / 0