Greenville, PA

thiel.edu

Thiel College graduate Keeling recently named Coordinator of Peer-Led Learning Programs

GREENVILLE, Pa.—Thiel College recently named Hannah Keeling ’08 the Coordinator of Peer-Led Learning Programs within the Thiel Learning Commons. In her new role, Keeling will oversee all peer-led learning groups on campus, including one-on-one and group tutoring, supplemental instruction, peer-assisted learning, the writing lab, and test reviews. She will also serve as an academic coach and contributed to Thiel’s summer Excel program.
GREENVILLE, PA
YourErie

UPMC Hamot offers career opportunities free-of-charge

A local hospital is teaming up with an Erie Community College to offer medical opportunities to employees free of charge. A program that is being offered by UPMC Hamot will train students to take on the job as a surgical technician and jumpstart their new career. UPMC Hamot’s surgical technologist school is offering a 20-month […]
ERIE, PA
Greenville, PA
Greenville, PA
Titusville Herald

‘Spartansburg Events’ organization supports community

Ben Byler and Amanda Slaney, of Spartansburg, have established a new nonprofit organization called Spartansburg Events with the goal of making a difference in the Spartansburg community. While the Spartansburg Community Foundation continues to work on the big things — renovating and restoring the Sparta Grange Hall, an annual community...
SPARTANSBURG, PA
YourErie

814 Fresh Box brings Erie County farms to your home

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is an abundance of locally-produced goods available to Erie County residents. Meat, dairy, produce, soaps and lotions — it’s all here, locally grown or produced and readily available, but the catch has always been access. How does a consumer in Erie get fresh eggs from Waterford, fresh zucchinis from Edinboro, or “this […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Route 20 Renamed Medal of Honor Highway

Route 20 in Erie County now has a new name. It will formally be known as the Medal of Honor Highway. A motorcycle procession traveled the stretch of highway Friday starting at the Ohio state line and ending at the American Legion in Wesleyville. Once there, a celebration began as...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Titusville Herald

It’s fair to say Crawford County Commissioner Weiderspahn had an award-winning birthday

Crawford County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn can’t walk more than five feet at the Crawford County Fair without hearing “how’s it going Francis?”. He can’t go 10 feet without someone stopping him for a quick chat, and usually a crowd will form. Weiderspahn is now seeing his fame extend beyond the limits of the fairground, and even beyond the county limits.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

