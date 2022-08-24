Richard Commey starts new chapter of career as junior welterweight

Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Maybe a move to a new division is what Richard Commey needs.

The big puncher from Ghana will make his debut as a full-fledged 140-pounder against fellow veteran Jose Pedraza on Saturday evening in Tulsa, Oklahoma (ESPN, ESPN+).

He had success at 135 – winning a world title when he stopped Isa Chaniev in two rounds three years ago – but he has lost two of his last three fights, albeit against top opposition.

He lost his belt by second-round knockout to Teofimo Lopez in December 2019, stopped Jackson Marinez in his comeback fight 14 months later and was easily outpointed by Vasiliy Lomachenko this past December.

The 35-year-old will continue his quest to win another major belt as a junior as a bigger man.

“I am really looking forward to this fight,” he told RingTV.com. “It’s an opportunity for one of us to make a big statement in the 140-pound division.”

The going won’t be easy.

Pedraza (29-4, 14 KOs) also is a former titleholder and known for his excellent skill set. If Commey (30-4, 27 KOs) gets past the Puerto Rican, an abundance of elite 140-pounders would await him.

“It is a deep division, but so was lightweight,” he said. “That doesn’t worry me. If you want to be the best, you have to challenge the best. I have been competing at lightweight all my career, over 11 years now.

“My team and I feel this is the right time to step up in weight and try to become a two-weight world champion.”

He knows he faces a stiff test Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

“I have the upmost respect for Pedraza, not only as a fighter but as a human being,” he said. “He conducts himself very well, and I’ve never seen or heard him being disrespectful to anyone.

“I look forward to sharing the ring with him. He is a very good technician and has a very high boxing IQ, so I will have to bring my ‘A’ game to be victorious. I do believe we will give the fans a treat and I can’t wait.”