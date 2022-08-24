FOOD FOR FINES RETURNS TO THE SANTA CLARITA PUBLIC LIBRARY. Donate Items at Any Santa Clarita Public Library Branch to Have Your Library Fees Waived!. The Santa Clarita Public Library is partnering with local organizations to provide for those in need throughout our community with Food For Fines. From September 1 through September 30, residents are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items and toiletries to any of our three library branches to waive existing library fees.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO