What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
Nissan And Mercedes Part Ways In The US As Tennessee Factory Gets Shut Down
Nissan currently operates four factories in the United States, they include two in Mississippi and two in Tennessee. According to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker will close the Decherd Infiniti Powertrain Plant, which previously manufactured the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the Infiniti Q50 until 2019, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Sprinter and Metris vans. With 208 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder once served as the Q50's base powertrain before the twin-turbo V6 became the only option for the 2020 model year.
TechCrunch
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV begins production in Alabama
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will be made at the automaker’s plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, using batteries supplied by a battery factory it opened nearby in Bibb County in April. Spurred by inflation, geopolitical conflict and volatile supply for materials, global automakers have begun large-scale efforts to move operations...
motor1.com
Hyundai to replace i10 city car with two EVs in 2024
Hyundai is working on not one but two small electric vehicles to replace the current i10 city hatchback in 2024. The Korean automaker is building both a direct replacement to the i10 in terms of body style, as well as a more SUV-inspired crossover type vehicle based on the same underpinnings.
investing.com
Hyundai Motor opens bookings for Venue N Line SUV
Chennai, Aug 25 (IANS) Car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday announced opening of bookings for its model Venue N Line. The company said bookings for the model can be done online or at Hyundai Signature Outlets paying Rs.21,000. According to Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, the i20 N...
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
Which 2022 Toyota Highlander Trim Is Best for the Money?
The 2022 Toyota Highlander is one of the most popular midsize SUVs available. Which is the best trim for the money? The post Which 2022 Toyota Highlander Trim Is Best for the Money? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
motor1.com
UK: Suzuki Jimny makes its best Brabus G63 impression for the camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want...
Top Speed
Mansory Redefines Luxury in the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Is not very often you see an upgrade kit for the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. And in fact, there’s really not much to update in the Maybach S-Class: the interior is beyond luxurious, the exterior is very elegant and, usually, it delivers more than enough power. But Mansory wanted to prove everybody wrong - its latest tuning kit offered for both the S680 and S580 Maybach significantly improves both the look and the performance.
Toyota Century V12 Walkaround Video Showcases '90s Japanese Luxury
When talking about flagships, Toyota has the Century that's exclusively available in Japan (and in select countries where the nameplate's exported). Typically used to transport VIPs and government officials, the Century has long been a highly regarded vehicle for the Japanese market since the '60s. And one of them is headed to the US, thanks to PacificCoastAuto which showcased this example in a walkaround video bought from a Japanese auction.
Toyota And Mazda Working On Pair Of Electric Sports Cars
The rumor mill has once again reawakened with the possibility of a Toyota MR2 revival. Toyota hasn't confirmed this itself, but it would give the Japanese brand another sports car to join the GR86 and GR Supra. But it seems that Toyota Gazoo Racing is working on a sports car of an entirely different kind. While Toyota has been slow to electrify its lineup, Japanese magazine Best Car Web has reported that the company is considering the development of a new electric sports car that could launch in 2026. More than this, the Toyota EV could be developed in tandem with a racy Mazda featuring a rotary engine.
motor1.com
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA facelift spied on video with little camo
Mercedes-Benz introduced the current-generation CLA-Class in 2019, so it's high time that we see a refreshed version being tested. Thankfully, YouTuber walkoARTvideos caught one in Germany trying to hide the changes under camouflage. Just like the Mercedes A-Class it is based on, the CLA facelift prototype that was caught only...
motor1.com
UK: Mustang Mach-E races Kia EV6, VW ID.4 GTX in electric crossover battle
Buyers have more choice than ever when it comes to electric vehicles. Mainstream automakers like Ford, Kia, and Volkswagen offer the Mach-E, EV6, and ID.4, respectively. A new Carwow video drag races the tree to determine which car is quickest through the quarter-mile, pitting the mid-range Mach-E and EV6 against the top-tier ID.4 GTX.
What’s A Toyota Sienta?
Toyota just debuted the all-new Sienta, but what is it? The post What’s A Toyota Sienta? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
