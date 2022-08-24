ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Cape Gazette

Save Our Lakes Alliance3 to host workshop Sept. 10

The coastal communities of Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Henlopen Acres and North Shores are beloved because of their close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, the Lewes-Rehoboth canal, and area lakes and bays. Yet these valued resources and other elements can threaten communities as the result of dangerous conditions created by climate change and sea level rise.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware Celebration of Jazz donates $25K to Beebe oncology

Board members from the Delaware Celebration of Jazz, which produces the Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival, recently presented Beebe Medical Foundation with $25,000 in proceeds from the 2021 event. The Delaware Celebration of Jazz team also hosted a jazz concert in Dover at Bally’s Dover Casino, which raised $5,000 for Beebe...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Ignite Fitness Kickboxing donates supplies to local schools

Ignite Fitness Kickboxing partnered with Spark After School Program to donate over 7,000 educational supplies to elementary schools in Kent County. The Ignite Fitness Kickboxing team was proud to support Academy of Dover, WB Simpson, Allen Frear, Fairview, North Dover and Booker T. Washington elementary schools. Ignite provides health/wellness coaching,...
KENT COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Nanticoke Indian powwow to include 9/11 tribute Sept. 11

The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. Entrance fees are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 11-17, and free for children 10 and...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Coffee Rendezbrew celebrates ribbon cutting

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Aug. 18 to celebrate Coffee Rendezbrew as a new member. Coffee Rendezbrew created four brews reminiscent of Sussex County beach towns: Bethany Beach - with bursts of sweet, creamy blueberry cobbler; Dewey Beach - bourbon and warm pecans; Lewes Beach - chocolate, caramel and sweet cream vanilla; and Rehoboth Beach - sweet cinnamon, pralines and warm pecans.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lochwood community thanks Keller Hopkins

The Lochwood POA would like to thank the Hopkins Construction crew, led by Keller Hopkins, for clearing the debris from driveway pipes, and the regrading done on our roadside swales to restore proper flow of rainwater runoff on Maplewood Drive in Lewes. Our community’s stormwater management is all surface level,...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Spiritual center celebrates eight years in Sussex

Unity Spiritual Center of Coastal Delaware, also known as Unity of Rehoboth Beach, recently celebrated eight years as a spiritual community in Sussex County. Unity Spiritual Center of Coastal Delaware is the only ministry associated with Unity Worldwide Ministries in Delaware. We have been very proud to be a part...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Brittingham Farms celebrates ribbon cutting in Millsboro

The Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 28 to celebrate and welcome new member Brittingham Farms. The family farm features fields of lavender and sunflowers, lavender-infused products, lambs and wool, along with farm produce. Visitors are welcome from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday, at 22518 Phillips Hill Road, Millsboro.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Drummaking - Creating our Spirit Drum registration due Aug. 29

HealTree will present Drummaking - Creating our Spirit Drum, facilitated by the Rev. Sue Greer, from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1632 Savannah Road, Suite 9, Lewes. Preregistration is required by Monday, Aug. 29, at healtree.co. Drummaking is...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Local family to continue 9/11 tribute Sept. 11

The Whitford family invites the public to their annual 9/11 Patriot Day Service set for 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, at 17181 Minos Conaway Road, Lewes, where the family has built a 9/11 memorial. In attendance will be guest speakers, FDNY members and Delaware State Police bagpipers. The memorial and...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Russ Huxtable is the right choice

We are very lucky living in the coastal region, which politically is the 6th Senate District encompassing Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, Milton and surrounding areas. We are also lucky to have two good people running for election from this district in the Democratic primary, which will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13. I have been a longtime activist wherever I choose to live, and for the past 20 years it has been Sussex County, which is why I value people who have dedicated their lives to improving the lives of others. We have that in this election cycle with Russ Huxtable.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware military expert to speak on early days of WWII

In conjunction with Fort Miles Museum’s Oil Still Bleeds: A Relic and Remembrances of the Battleship USS Arizona, Delaware’s Forgotten Heroes of Pearl Harbor, the public is invited to attend a talk by Brig. Gen. Kennard Wiggins at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Margaret H. Rollins Community Center at the Lewes History Museum, 101 Adams Ave., Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton planners approve DEStorage permit

The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved Aug. 16 a special permitted use for DEStorage LLC that will allow the self-storage provider to move forward with site-plan review on a proposed storage complex at Route 16 and Palmer Street Extended. The commission’s approval came with a number of conditions...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Art by Anne Buck to adorn Milton Holiday House Tour book cover

The Women's Club of Milton announced it has selected Anne Buck’s watercolor, “Snow Day” for the cover of its 2022 Holiday House Tour book. Linda King, Holiday House Tour chair, said “We are honored to have Anne’s lovely winter-themed watercolor featured on our tour book cover and other publicity this year.”
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Grotto Pizza announces promotions at the beach

Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Rehoboth Beach-based Grotto Pizza, recently announced the promotion of Jen Bridges and Japayl Knight to general manager positions. Bridges is the new general manager of the Ocean City Boardwalk location in Maryland; Knight oversees the South Bethany location. “Jen and Japayl are hardworking team members...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

The Larry David of Sussex County

It's sometimes a juggling act to think up paintings and columns at the same time. I had a running list of ideas for awhile, and usually something will come up or happen to churn the windmills of my mind. I get my best ideas when I first wake up in the morning, after a night of my vivid dreams following a melatonin chew.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

The ghoulish side of Sussex County

My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Happy National Dog Day 2022!!

The Long & Foster team of local Agents wish all our irreplaceable furry friends the best day ever!. We invite you to stop in or call to discuss your home purchasing needs, and to help you list your home in this changing market. Give us a call to see how our fulltime professionals can assist you.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Brandywine Valley SPCA receives 15 beagles

Around 3:10 p.m., Aug. 24, an unassuming-looking van belonging to Brandywine Valley SPCA pulled into the shelter’s Georgetown facility carrying 15 cases of highly adorable cargo. Inside were 15 beagle puppies, ranging in age from four to seven months, that had been rescued from the Envigo research and breeding...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Huxtable will get results

In early April, Russ Huxtable knocked on our door and introduced himself as a primary candidate for Senate District 6. He impressed us enough that we attended a meet and greet to learn more. We discovered that, instead of having a typical political background, Russ has been working for 20 years with community leaders and government officials as an advocate for affordable housing. His career has been built on identifying problems, locating resources, building alliances and fostering collaboration. Those are the very skills that are essential for getting Sussex County its fair share of infrastructure funds and building a plan for balanced growth rather than the runaway development we’re seeing. We’re convinced that Russ Huxtable is motivated by genuine passion, not political aspirations, and has the skills and connections to get things done for Sussex County.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

