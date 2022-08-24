ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

goeags.com

Eagles Comeback Comes Up Just Short Against Tigers

Eastern Washington volleyball concluded its competition at the Tiger Brawl Tournament, dropping a 3-2 game to the host team, Memphis. The Eagles showed its determination on Saturday, fighting back from a 0-2 hole to force a fifth set and competing to the very end. "We're very pleased with our team's...
CHENEY, WA
goeags.com

Eagles Sweep Jaguars for Haruguchi's First Win

Eastern Washington volleyball opened the 2022 regular season at the Tiger Brawl Tournament in Memphis, Tenn. Eastern split games on the first day of the season, sweeping Southern University in the afternoon for Jon Haruguchi's first win as the head coach. The Eagles dropped their first match of the day to Central Michigan, 0-3.
CHENEY, WA
goeags.com

Eagles Battle Back Against Wolf Pack

Eastern Washington women's soccer had a contested match tonight at EWU Soccer Field, as the Nevada Wolf Pack and Eagles ended with a 1-1 tie. After trailing at halftime, freshman Marina Downing scored her first career goal and knotted the match up at one. "To pull the game back and...
CHENEY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Lakeland beats Lake City for first time since 1994

COEUR d’ALENE — Led by a dandy one-two running punch and a defense which came up big in the second half, Lakeland ended years of frustration — recent and historical — against Lake City on Friday night. Thomas Calder rushed for 188 yards, and John Cornish...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

New nursing program soon to be part of EWU curriculum

CHENEY, Wash. — A new program introduced to Eastern Washington University (EWU) may help address the critical medical staff shortage throughout the country. EWU has received approval from the state board to move forward with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. This is the university's third, and most critical step, in a four-step process.
CHENEY, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

New downtown stadium comes to life ahead of 2023 unveiling

Summer in Spokane has two guarantees: heat and construction. It’s the time of year when road maintenance crews and contractors revamp worn-down streets and buildings as temperatures hover around triple digits from July well into August. Spokanites understand the work must be done, but the seemingly endless detours can be annoying when commuting.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

One last round of storms tonight – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Thunderstorms in the Inland Northwest will continue to rumble across the northern Washington mountains and Idaho Panhandle regions through midnight. Some storms will come with gusty winds and hail. Almost all storms tonight will have a lot of lightning, similar to what we saw on Wednesday. This...
SPOKANE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?

I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Temperatures drop over 15° this weekend – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s a sure sign that fall is right around the corner: the coolest weekend we’ve had since the 4th of July! It won’t exactly be swimming weather, but any other outdoor activities should be incredibly comfortable to undertake over the next couple of days.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Five outdoor activities to do around Spokane over Labor Day weekend

With school back in session and Labor Day approaching, some students have already begun wondering how they'll occupy themselves during the long weekend that stretches from Sept. 3-5. Gonzaga University's location in Spokane offers students a collection of outdoor activities to explore. One popular place is the trails that lead...
SPOKANE, WA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Spokane 2022

Known for being the birthplace of Bing Crosby, Father’s Day and for providing a backdrop to a famous rap song (Macklemore’s Downtown was filmed here), Spokane – often nicknamed The Lilac City due to its many purple blooms – is Washington state’s second biggest community.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

VIDEO: More scattered thunderstorms Thursday

Since Monday, scattered thunderstorms have peppered in Inland Northwest and the same weather system - a cut off low pressure - is still moving through the Inland Northwest today. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms have already developed during the early morning hours around Spokane Valley and Sandpoint. But like...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

Isolated storms will continue through the evening – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. — Isolated storms will continue across the region through the evening. Slow-moving storms bring strong wind, minor to moderate hail, lightning and heavy rainfall. With this, there is a Flood Watch in effect through late tonight. Far eastern Washington & North Idaho will bear the brunt of this.
SPOKANE, WA
nwpb.org

Supernatural thriller featuring Salish language filmed in Pacific Northwest

Projects featuring indigenous culture are taking off from big studios to small towns, often as a way to share and preserve culture. Correspondent Lauren Paterson reports on how a member of the Spokane Tribe is producing a pre-colonial supernatural thriller about his people – entirely in the Salish language.

