goeags.com
Eagles Comeback Comes Up Just Short Against Tigers
Eastern Washington volleyball concluded its competition at the Tiger Brawl Tournament, dropping a 3-2 game to the host team, Memphis. The Eagles showed its determination on Saturday, fighting back from a 0-2 hole to force a fifth set and competing to the very end. "We're very pleased with our team's...
goeags.com
Eagles Sweep Jaguars for Haruguchi's First Win
Eastern Washington volleyball opened the 2022 regular season at the Tiger Brawl Tournament in Memphis, Tenn. Eastern split games on the first day of the season, sweeping Southern University in the afternoon for Jon Haruguchi's first win as the head coach. The Eagles dropped their first match of the day to Central Michigan, 0-3.
goeags.com
Eagles Battle Back Against Wolf Pack
Eastern Washington women's soccer had a contested match tonight at EWU Soccer Field, as the Nevada Wolf Pack and Eagles ended with a 1-1 tie. After trailing at halftime, freshman Marina Downing scored her first career goal and knotted the match up at one. "To pull the game back and...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Lakeland beats Lake City for first time since 1994
COEUR d’ALENE — Led by a dandy one-two running punch and a defense which came up big in the second half, Lakeland ended years of frustration — recent and historical — against Lake City on Friday night. Thomas Calder rushed for 188 yards, and John Cornish...
Photos: It takes top-ranked Rocky Mountain just 82 seconds to show Coeur d'Alene who is boss
MERIDIAN, Idaho - If you have any hopes of hanging with the No. 1 Rocky Mountain Grizzlies, you cannot give up big plays. Senior safety Troy Wilkey had both an interception and punt return for a touchdown, and the Grizzlies handled Coeur d'Alene, 30-7, on Friday night. Tegan Sweaney tossed a ...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Chain saws, axes and logrolling: Lumberjacks show skills at North Idaho State Fair
COEUR d’ALENE — Chain saws whirred and sawdust flew Friday afternoon at the North Idaho State Fair, under a blazing sun. The heat didn’t wilt the cheering crowd that filled the stands to watch the day’s first lumberjack show, where two professional lumberjacks put their skills to the test.
Greenwood Cemetery is Spokane is the Creepiest, Most Haunted in Washington State
This place of enteral rest is said to be the spookiest and creepiest cemetery in Washington. The Greenwood Memorial Terrace Cemetery beckons you to Spokane. It has been called the "spookiest cemetery" in Washington because legend says that it is haunted. Did we mention there is also a spooky secret...
New nursing program soon to be part of EWU curriculum
CHENEY, Wash. — A new program introduced to Eastern Washington University (EWU) may help address the critical medical staff shortage throughout the country. EWU has received approval from the state board to move forward with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. This is the university's third, and most critical step, in a four-step process.
Gonzaga Bulletin
New downtown stadium comes to life ahead of 2023 unveiling
Summer in Spokane has two guarantees: heat and construction. It’s the time of year when road maintenance crews and contractors revamp worn-down streets and buildings as temperatures hover around triple digits from July well into August. Spokanites understand the work must be done, but the seemingly endless detours can be annoying when commuting.
KXLY
One last round of storms tonight – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– Thunderstorms in the Inland Northwest will continue to rumble across the northern Washington mountains and Idaho Panhandle regions through midnight. Some storms will come with gusty winds and hail. Almost all storms tonight will have a lot of lightning, similar to what we saw on Wednesday. This...
Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?
I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
KXLY
Temperatures drop over 15° this weekend – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s a sure sign that fall is right around the corner: the coolest weekend we’ve had since the 4th of July! It won’t exactly be swimming weather, but any other outdoor activities should be incredibly comfortable to undertake over the next couple of days.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Five outdoor activities to do around Spokane over Labor Day weekend
With school back in session and Labor Day approaching, some students have already begun wondering how they'll occupy themselves during the long weekend that stretches from Sept. 3-5. Gonzaga University's location in Spokane offers students a collection of outdoor activities to explore. One popular place is the trails that lead...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Spokane 2022
Known for being the birthplace of Bing Crosby, Father’s Day and for providing a backdrop to a famous rap song (Macklemore’s Downtown was filmed here), Spokane – often nicknamed The Lilac City due to its many purple blooms – is Washington state’s second biggest community.
Coeur d'Alene Press
VIDEO: More scattered thunderstorms Thursday
Since Monday, scattered thunderstorms have peppered in Inland Northwest and the same weather system - a cut off low pressure - is still moving through the Inland Northwest today. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms have already developed during the early morning hours around Spokane Valley and Sandpoint. But like...
KXLY
Isolated storms will continue through the evening – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — Isolated storms will continue across the region through the evening. Slow-moving storms bring strong wind, minor to moderate hail, lightning and heavy rainfall. With this, there is a Flood Watch in effect through late tonight. Far eastern Washington & North Idaho will bear the brunt of this.
nwpb.org
Supernatural thriller featuring Salish language filmed in Pacific Northwest
Projects featuring indigenous culture are taking off from big studios to small towns, often as a way to share and preserve culture. Correspondent Lauren Paterson reports on how a member of the Spokane Tribe is producing a pre-colonial supernatural thriller about his people – entirely in the Salish language.
Tacos y Tequila Festival is happening this weekend in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Do you have any weekend lunch/dinner plans? If you need some, you can go to the Tacos y Tequilla Festival in downtown Spokane. The festival brings a weekend filled with good eats, tasty tequilla, live music, vendors and much more. Multiple Latin American vendors across Spokane will be heading to downtown Spokane to serve their food to...
3-car crash cleared from Newport Highway near Bear Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — A three-car crash on Newport Highway is now clear. The crash occurred three miles south of Riverside, fully blocking the road. At least one person was injured in the accident. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Lots to Love at Spokane’s Delicious Tacos y Tequila Festival
This weekend, 618 W. Main street in Downtown Spokane will be transformed into a vibrant, colorful Hispanic Culture celebration with live music, arts and crafts, and the main attraction: Tacos y Tequila!. Tacos y Tequila runs Saturday August 27th from 1pm to 10pm, and Sunday August 28th from 11am to...
