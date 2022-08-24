ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 3

Cindy Smith
3d ago

Oh just GTF over it that is History all the teams were proven to have used some form of cheating Including the Cry Baby Dodger’s

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Yankees Announce New Decision On Giancarlo Stanton

It's been a month since we last saw New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton step up to the plate - and in that time the team has struggled mightily. But there's big news for Stanton ahead of tonight's game against the Oakland Athletics. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Yankees have activated Stanton for tonight's game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Dave Roberts hints at Dodgers’ potential postseason plans for Andrew Heaney

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost a massive piece of their rotation recently as Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John Surgery. Thankfully, they still have solid options when it comes to the postseason. The return of Andrew Heaney just shows how many guys can step in and contribute when the lights are brightest. Heaney, who missed substantial […] The post Dave Roberts hints at Dodgers’ potential postseason plans for Andrew Heaney appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
FanSided

Cardinals: A dream package to land Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno could be selling the team very soon, meaning that Mike Trout could be available for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Trout has been in the major leagues with the Angels for parts of 12 seasons and for much of that span, he has been the best player in the sport. The problem is that the support staff around him has been flat-out atrocious, which is why he has been to the playoffs exactly once. In fact, he hasn’t even been on a winning team since 2015.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Jeff Luhnow
ClutchPoints

Dodgers: Legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on track to become the heavy favorites representing the NL pennant. With 86 victories and 39 games remaining, the Dodgers will reach 105 wins and possibly eclipse the 110 mark. The new postseason format gives LA a bye in the first stage, giving them a much-needed breather heading into the most critical matches of the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dodgers Pitching On Route For Historic Run

The 2022 Dodgers are on a tear and it looks like there is no slowing them down. So far, the Dodgers are currently 87-37 and sit atop the NL West by a measly 19.5 games. The Boys in Blue are crushing their opponents’ hopes and dreams every single time they step onto the diamond and talks of capturing another World Series title are increasing more and more as we inch closer to October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Dodgers News#Athletic#Gm
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
QUEENS, NY
NBC Sports

Dodger for life – or not

In the course of a few traumatic days in May 1998, Michael J. Piazza’s world was turned upside down. After all, he was baptized to be a Dodger. Tommy Lasorda and Vince Piazza, Mike’s father, both grew up in the Philadelphia working class suburb of Norristown. The two were best friends and Lasorda was godfather to Vince’s son Tommy, Mike’s younger brother. When Lasorda signed a contract to pitch for the Brooklyn Dodgers, he became Vince’s idol.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to crazy White Sox-Orioles finish

Heading into Thursday’s series finale, the Chicago White Sox were 63-61, while the Baltimore Orioles were 64-59. While those records may not seem that different, the attitude around the two teams is night and day. The way Thursday’s game went was a perfect reflection of the way the season has gone for both.
MLB
FOX Sports

Braves play the Cardinals after Contreras' 4-hit game

Atlanta Braves (79-48, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-54, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (6-5, 3.99 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (7-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -116, Cardinals -103; over/under is 7...
ATLANTA, GA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy