Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar MillL. CaneFlorida State
Related
click orlando
Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence in Ormond Beach caused traffic issues Friday afternoon as officers investigated a suspicious death after a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed, according to the police department. According to the city of Ormond Beach, the incident happened in...
click orlando
1 dead after wrong-way, head-on crash on US-1 in Flagler County, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 75-year-old DeLand man is dead after a crash early Saturday on U.S. Highway 1 near Eagle Rock Road in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 3:48 a.m. as the man’s vehicle was traveling the wrong direction in the...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman taking child to school arrested after brawl with another woman
A Leesburg woman taking a child to school was arrested after a brawl with another woman. Witnesses saw 35-year-old Santana Potts pull her red Hyundai in front of the other woman’s car, blocking her ability to drive through the intersection of Orange Avenue and North Bay Street in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
flaglerlive.com
75-Year-Old Man Killed, Dive Team Searching for Another Victim at Head-On Crash on US1
A 75-year-old Deland man was killed and a dive team was called out to search for possibly another victim at the scene of head-on, wrong-way crash on U.S. 1 at Eagle Rock Road in Favoretta early this morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the man, who has not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Police: Woman dies after fleeing traffic stop, crashing in Volusia County parking lot
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Ormond Beach police received a report about a vehicle having a bullet hole. Police were on the scene at West Granada Boulevard on the 1400 block around 9:54 a.m. Friday. According to police, a BOLO was issued after the vehicle was identified. During...
click orlando
Man convicted of manslaughter for deadly fentanyl overdose in Flagler County
BUNNELL, Fla. – A jury convicted a 27-year-old man of manslaughter for the 2019 fentanyl overdose death of another man. Jevante Hamilton was found guilty Thursday in the death of Timothy Davidson, 25, in Flagler County. [TRENDING: Homeowners insurance company exits Florida market | Win gift cards to Orlando’s...
Central Florida fentanyl overdose numbers on the rise among elderly
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people across central Florida are overdosing on fentanyl. But it’s not people who party or younger teenagers who make up the majority of the numbers — it is senior citizens. Last year, the Orange County medical examiner’s annual report shows, there...
click orlando
Family fight over cigarette ends with Bunnell man stabbed, arrested, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Bunnell man was arrested Thursday after a fight over a cigarette ended with the suspect being stabbed, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived at a home on Forest Park Street in Bunnell Thursday at about 6 a.m. after receiving a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
22-year-old dies in fiery Brevard crash after car strikes palm tree, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Titusville man died in a fiery Brevard County crash Thursday afternoon after he struck a palm tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 12:10 p.m. in the area of Canaveral Groves Boulevard and Morris Avenue. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura...
WESH
Woman's death under investigation in Ormond Beach, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Ormond Beach police received a report about a vehicle having a bullet hole. Police were on the scene at West Granada Boulevard on the 1400 block around 9:54 a.m. Friday. According to police, a BOLO was issued after the vehicle was identified. During...
Weapons, $525K worth of drugs found in Cocoa home, police say
COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa police said they found $525,000 worth of drugs and 11 weapons inside a home last week. Officers said they discovered the drugs and guns on Aug. 19 during a compliance sweep of the home of a man on probation to make sure he wasn’t engaging in any criminal activity.
palmcoastobserver.com
DeLand man, 75, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County
A 75-year old man from DeLand died early the morning of Aug. 27 in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County. The man was driving south in the road’s northbound lanes near Eagle Rock at 3:48 a.m. when his car struck a northbound sedan driven by a 36-year-old Daytona Beach woman, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ormondbeachobserver.com
One woman dead after crash, incident near KFC
One woman is dead and one man is in police custody after an incident on Friday, Aug. 26, that occurred in the parking lot of the KFC at 294 W. Granada Boulevard. Ormond Beach Police report that at around 9:54 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of West Granada Boulevard in reference to a report of a vehicle with a bullet hole. Police identified a possible suspect vehicle and issued a Be on the Lookout alert. According to a press release, the suspect vehicle was located at approximately 11:42 a.m. and officers conducted a traffic stop.
click orlando
South Daytona mom arrested after son, 1, found unresponsive with THC in system, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A mother was arrested Wednesday after her 20-month-old son was found unresponsive with marijuana in his system, according to the South Daytona Police Department. Officers said they were called to a South Daytona home on Green Acres South around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and found a...
click orlando
Video shows Orange County deputy shoot, kill man carrying gun at hotel near Florida Mall
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Body camera video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Friday shows the moments leading up to a man being fatally shot by a deputy earlier this month. The sheriff’s office responded to 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail after receiving reports of a...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Bunnell Police Department: Takin’ the Ride
This afternoon, the owner of a stolen gray Dodge pick-up truck in Jacksonville used technology to track the vehicle and found it stationary at the Jiffy convenience store at 700 N. State St (U.S. 1) in Bunnell. The owner called the store and confirmed the vehicle was there and asked the clerk to call 9-1-1, which they did and provided a description and direction of travel.
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
WESH
Officials identify 2 dead in Volusia County plane crash
OSTEEN, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has identified two people killed ina plane crash on Wednesday. The plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, crashed about a mile north of the end of Lopez Road in Osteen, east of Lake Ashby, around 6 p.m. The victims have been...
2 men shot to death in Altoona
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
click orlando
Daytona Beach mother accused of taping children to chairs, wall after they snuck food without permission
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach mother and grandmother were arrested Tuesday after two children were taped to chairs and another was taped to the wall as “punishment” for sneaking food without permission, police said. Ymani Bain, 30, and Frances Chew, 72, are facing child abuse...
Comments / 0