One woman is dead and one man is in police custody after an incident on Friday, Aug. 26, that occurred in the parking lot of the KFC at 294 W. Granada Boulevard. Ormond Beach Police report that at around 9:54 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of West Granada Boulevard in reference to a report of a vehicle with a bullet hole. Police identified a possible suspect vehicle and issued a Be on the Lookout alert. According to a press release, the suspect vehicle was located at approximately 11:42 a.m. and officers conducted a traffic stop.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO