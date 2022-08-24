ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponce Inlet, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence in Ormond Beach caused traffic issues Friday afternoon as officers investigated a suspicious death after a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed, according to the police department. According to the city of Ormond Beach, the incident happened in...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman taking child to school arrested after brawl with another woman

A Leesburg woman taking a child to school was arrested after a brawl with another woman. Witnesses saw 35-year-old Santana Potts pull her red Hyundai in front of the other woman’s car, blocking her ability to drive through the intersection of Orange Avenue and North Bay Street in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ponce Inlet, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Ponce Inlet, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Safe Driving#Fl#Nhtsa#Ponce Inlet Police
WESH

Woman's death under investigation in Ormond Beach, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Ormond Beach police received a report about a vehicle having a bullet hole. Police were on the scene at West Granada Boulevard on the 1400 block around 9:54 a.m. Friday. According to police, a BOLO was issued after the vehicle was identified. During...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

DeLand man, 75, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County

A 75-year old man from DeLand died early the morning of Aug. 27 in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County. The man was driving south in the road’s northbound lanes near Eagle Rock at 3:48 a.m. when his car struck a northbound sedan driven by a 36-year-old Daytona Beach woman, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ormondbeachobserver.com

One woman dead after crash, incident near KFC

One woman is dead and one man is in police custody after an incident on Friday, Aug. 26, that occurred in the parking lot of the KFC at 294 W. Granada Boulevard. Ormond Beach Police report that at around 9:54 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of West Granada Boulevard in reference to a report of a vehicle with a bullet hole. Police identified a possible suspect vehicle and issued a Be on the Lookout alert. According to a press release, the suspect vehicle was located at approximately 11:42 a.m. and officers conducted a traffic stop.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Bunnell Police Department: Takin’ the Ride

This afternoon, the owner of a stolen gray Dodge pick-up truck in Jacksonville used technology to track the vehicle and found it stationary at the Jiffy convenience store at 700 N. State St (U.S. 1) in Bunnell. The owner called the store and confirmed the vehicle was there and asked the clerk to call 9-1-1, which they did and provided a description and direction of travel.
BUNNELL, FL
WESH

Officials identify 2 dead in Volusia County plane crash

OSTEEN, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has identified two people killed ina plane crash on Wednesday. The plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, crashed about a mile north of the end of Lopez Road in Osteen, east of Lake Ashby, around 6 p.m. The victims have been...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 men shot to death in Altoona

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
ALTOONA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy