These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Dog Goes Blind After Swallowing Oxy At Santa Monica ParkDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
8 Brunches you need for your L.A. LifestyleCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
theregistrysocal.com
110,000 SQFT AMC Movie Theater Placed Up For Sale in Thousand Oaks for $24.62MM
An AMC movie theater totaling 110,000 square feet has recently been placed up for sale in Thousand Oaks. According to the listing from CBRE, the property, which is part of a larger shopping center, is being offered at $24.62 million, or about $224 per square foot. The movie theater is...
SFGate
That's Amore! Villa Bellezza in Calabasas Back on the Market at a Discount
The lavish Southern California mansion known as Villa Bellezza is back on the market with a 20% discount. The ornate estate in Calabasas with a life-sized chess set and a retractable glass ceiling was available last year for $29,995,000. The 15,745-square-foot mansion was recently relisted with a more "reasonable" $24 million price tag.
theavtimes.com
Sprouts Farmers Market hiring 100 employees for new Palmdale location
PALMDALE – Sprouts Farmers Market will open its Palmdale location on Oct. 28, and the grocer is looking to hire 100 full- and part-time workers for the new location, the company announced. The new store will be located in the Palmdale Marketplace, at 39258 10th Street West. In-person hiring...
These Are the Best Pancakes in California
It doesn’t get much better than old-fashioned pancakes by the beach for breakfast, at a place that closes by 3pm everyday - according to reviewers on yelp. Where to find the best pancakes in California, according to yelpCredit: adobe.
Sfvbj.com
Camarillo Facility Receives $7 Million in Project Homekey Funding
Casa Pacifica Centers for Children & Families has received $6.8 million in Project Homekey funding to support the renovation of three residential care buildings at the agency’s Camarillo campus. The funding will help provide transitional housing for at-risk young adults. The expansion project is part of California’s Project Homekey,...
This is the Best Cheesecake in California
Their diverse gourmet cheesecake offerings include over 60 flavors. Where can you buy the best cheesecake in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles County, Calif.) - You know what they say: "There's no such thing as a bad cheesecake."
SheKnows
Mario Lopez Is Hoping His Gorgeous Glendale Estate Will Sell for a Record-Breaking $6.5 Million
Mario Lopez and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez are on the move, and they are hoping to make a huge profit on their Glendale estate before they settle into their new home. The couple bought the home about 12 years ago for under $2 million and have listed the property for $6.5 million, that’s over triple the price! If a prospective buyer wants to try the residence on for size, they can also rent it for $25,000 per month, an affordable option for the one-percenters in Southern California.
spectrumnews1.com
Cornhole tournament claims to be the world’s largest
VENTURA, Calif. — John Karayan picked up the sport back in the early 1990s, before it cornhole was even a competitive “sport.” It was a pastime that many people played at backyard parties while holding a beer in one hand and the requisite “corn bag” in the other.
The Best Apple Picking Near Los Angeles
There is something special about LA County in the fall—the air feels (slightly) crisper, the hunt for fall foliage begins, the kids are back in school, and the holiday season kicks off with the quintessential apple-picking experience for the whole family. Just 90-minutes from DTLA, you can find yourself in the apple picking center, aka: Oak Glen. Here you’ll find rustically lush orchards, ranches and farms to go on u-pick adventures, and quaint eateries to indulge in homemade treats. And if you want more than just apple picking, there are plenty of other opportunities for a good time, including: festivals, cider-making, petting zoos, corn mazes, and food vendors to purchase your own apple confections, like decadent apple butter. So grab your wagons and baskets and get the whole family ready for apple picking near Los Angeles that will guarantee a delicious and memorable time for all!
coloradoboulevard.net
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
vidanewspaper.com
Opens his own auto body shop
Courageous and determined are the adjectives that best fit Gerson Ayala. Gerson Ayala, born in Tejaro, a small place near Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico, and now a resident of Oxnard has worked in the automotive paint industry for over fifteen years and has put himself through various learning courses to polish his craft. Though, after working fifteen years for somebody else, Gerson now finally has his own business: G & A Auto Body Shop and is his own boss. His business is located at 1345 N Oxnard Blvd. in the back of Today Motors in Oxnard.
California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas
There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
biztoc.com
Californian agency names celebrities on water waste list to highlight drought crisis
Celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone have been served with notices for exceeding their monthly water budgets at least four times, according to officials in California. Driving the news: They're among more than 1,600 people who have exceeded their water budgets by 150% as the...
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
signalscv.com
Local resident wins national recipe competition
Santa Clarita resident Merry Graham took home the title of winner for 505 Southwestern’s national recipe competition. Graham has been a resident of the Santa Clarita Valley since 1997 and is an avid participant in cooking competitions. She even goes as far as saying her job is entering cooking competitions along with her work as a recipe developer for companies. Despite the formality of her job, she has no formal training in cooking.
Newsom announces $209 million in state funds for permanent housing in LA
On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom, along with city officials, announced that Los Angeles received $209 million in funding through Project Homekey, a program that converts buildings into permanent housing as a way to address the crisis of homelessness in the state. Seven sites around LA will be converted into permanent housing, with the city contributing an additional $157 million in matching funds to the program. In total, 15 permanent housing sites and 1,235 units will be created through the second round of funding. The funds are part of $694 million for the program, announced by the state, which will provide 2,500 more...
tourcounsel.com
Do you know Zuma Beach in California?
Zuma Beach is a county beach located in Malibu, California. It is one of the longest and most popular beaches in Los Angeles, especially known for its long stretch of sand and for being an ideal place to surf. It consistently makes lists of the best beaches in Los Angeles for its excellent crystal clear waters. Zuma Beach is protected by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, with fourteen towers along the sands that extend along the coast, and offices located in the center of the beach.
thelog.com
New Restaurant Takes Place of Ruby’s Diner on Huntington Beach Pier
HUNTINGTON BEACH— The new restaurant, Bud & Gene’s, debuted on July 26, taking the place of the beloved local restaurant, Ruby’s Diner, at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier. Bud & Gene’s will be open daily to serve a casual, seafood-focused menu highlighting the day’s catch, plus a separate take-out window for beach-inspired eats, by Chef Jason Witzl, best known for Long Beach favorites Ellie’s, Lupe’s De La Mar, and Ginger’s.
monovisions.com
Tod Papageorge: “The Beaches 1975-1981”
Danziger Gallery L.A. is pleased to present the first showing of Tod Papageorge’s photographs taken in the late seventies and early eighties of Los Angeles beachgoers. An early participant in the American school of street photography Tod Papageorge’s path has taken him from the streets of New York to the capitals of Europe, from black and white to color, and from small to mid-sized cameras. Central to his art (if not his life) is the question of what makes a photograph extraordinary, even as he uses nothing more than direct observation of our common, physical world in his efforts to trace a revelatory moment.
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
Comments / 0