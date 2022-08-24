ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, NJ

City
Hopewell, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Bellmawr’s Browning Square Shopping Center Listed for Sale at $8.2M

Bellmawr’s Browning Square Shopping Center is up for sale with a listing price of $8,235,200. The shopping center was built in 1995. According to the listing, the lot size is 5.72 acres. Investment Overview. Recent Lease Extensions: 11 Retail tenants extended and updated their leases in January 2022. All...
BELLMAWR, NJ
ocscanner.news

FARMINGDALE: VEHICLE VS POLE

Farmingdale: A motor vehicle crash this morning closed a portion of Squankum Road for most of the day today. An suv crashed into a telephone pole and snapped it at the base. Work crews were on scene repairing the damage. Squankum Road was closed from Birdsall Road to Belmar Boulevard. Unknown on injuries.
FARMINGDALE, NJ
#Brush Collection Starts
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Decades-Old Deli & Pizzeria Shutters In South Jersey

A popular deli and pizzeria is closing after 40 years. Masso’s Deli & Pizzeria, at 11 Lakeview Drive North in Gibbsboro, closed its pizzeria on Sunday, Aug. 21. Its ice cream section will close on Sunday, Aug. 28. There was an outpouring of support and goodbyes on Facebook. Masso’s...
GIBBSBORO, NJ
Beach Radio

Save Big with This New Jersey Grocery Store Opening Soon at the Jersey Shore

Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

Fire Erupts At New Jersey Banquet Venue, Ruining Couple's Wedding

A New Jersey couple's wedding day was ruined Thursday after a fire erupted at their banquet venue. The flames broke out just before 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh, along Paris Avenue in Bergen County. According to the Northvale Police Department, the fire started in a boiler and quickly spread to the second floor, creating a heavy smoke condition inside.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
trentondaily.com

Jersey Fresh Jam Happening this Week: Learn All About It

For the last month, Passage Theatre has hosted framed Graffiti Art in preparation for this weekend’s Jersey Fresh Jam. “We’re setting up an art show to feature and highlight some of the artists that are going to be painting live at the jersey fresh gym graffiti event,” Leon Rainbow, Trenton Graffiti Artist, said.
TRENTON, NJ
fox29.com

Burlington County community comes together to help protect a deer in distress

MEDFORD, N.J. - Oh deer. A South Jersey community is doing whatever it can to help an animal that’s become a town mascot, of sorts. Cell phone video from Medford resident Ryan Horner shows him getting oh so close to helping a female deer who, somehow, got a tomato cage and planter stuck on her head, while, most likely, looking for something to eat.
MEDFORD, NJ
boozyburbs.com

NYC Cookie Chain is Expanding to New Jersey

Chip City, a growing cookie brand, is coming to Ridgewood. The business began in Astoria five years ago between two childhood friends aiming to “recreate the simple taste of their childhood”. With 10+ locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, they currently do not have a footprint...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ

