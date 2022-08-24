Read full article on original website
Gaylord Palms to welcome back ICE!, Universal drops full Halloween Horror Nights lineup
ICE!, the holiday-themed attraction, is returning to Gaylord Palms after a two-year absence, and we’re diving into all the details about this year’s theme. Plus, Universal Orlando has revealed the full lineup for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, so we're breaking down everything we know about the haunted houses, scare zones and more. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
It's Magical Dining time, with new restaurants and hotel deals
ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 110 top Orlando area restaurants are taking part in this year’s Orlando Magical Dining, which offers Central Floridians the opportunity to savor three-course dinners at the establishments for $40 per person plus tax and gratuity beginning Friday. What You Need To Know. Twenty-three...
Brevard officials expect Artemis launch to bring in huge crowds, traffic
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Brevard County is expecting hundreds of thousands of people beginning over the weekend to see the historic Artemis launch, which is scheduled for 8:33 a.m. Monday. What You Need To Know. Artemis launch, cruise ships likely to attract hundreds of thousands to Brevard. The...
Coke Zero Sugar 400 postponed to Sunday
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR regular-season finale at the Daytona International Speedway has been postponed to Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Thousands of fans were ready to pack the stands for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, but weather stood in the way Saturday night. What You Need To...
Governor announces SunPass Savings Program for most toll roads
ORLANDO — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced a SunPass program that he said will benefit Florida drivers. Regular toll road users (40+ times per month) could see credits to their accounts. BELOW: List of roads/tolls that qualify. The "Sunpass Savings Program" will apply to Florida Department of Transportation-maintained...
Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
Orange County switching yield signs to stop signs in many neighborhoods
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Public Works Traffic Engineering Division is converting more than 3,000 yield signs to stop signs throughout Orange County to try to improve safety in neighborhoods, county officials announced Thursday. What You Need To Know. Orange County is changing neighborhood yield signs to stop signs.
Bishop Moore-Edgewater high school JV, freshman games called off due to social media post
ORLANDO, Fla. — A social media post deemed “inappropriate” by school officials resulted in the cancellation of the junior varsity and freshman football games scheduled Thursday night between Bishop Moore and Edgewater high schools. A varsity football game between the high schools will be played Friday night,...
