Want to Escape the Cold this Winter? Frontier Airlines Just Announced A Major Expansion in PhoenixKevin AlexanderPhoenix, AZ
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
mesatbirdsports.com
MCC Volleyball Beats Phoenix College in Season Opener
Saturday, August 27, 2022 - 2:15 pm | Dylan Kessler. Phoenix, Ariz. - The Mesa Thunderbirds volleyball team won their season-opening match versus the Phoenix College Bears by a score of 3-1 last night. This marks the first win for Jordan Abalos Herrington after taking over as the new head...
mesatbirdsports.com
Soccer teams looks to dice up the Artichokes
The Mesa soccer teams looks to get back to .500 as they face Scottsdale, Saturday night. After allowing eight goals in their season opener, the Mesa women look to lock in defensively during their second contest of the season. The Artichokes roll in coming off of a come from behind...
mesatbirdsports.com
Men's soccer looks to chop up the Artichokes.
The men's soccer team looks to get back on track as they face Scottsdale, Saturday night. After being shutout 7-0 at home by defending champion Phoenix College, the T-Birds hope to be able to string some offense together and get back in the win column in their second game of the season.
12news.com
'A lot of emotions’: NAU head coach Chris Ball returns to Sun Devil Stadium for season opener
TEMPE, Ariz. — When the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks take the field at Sun Devil Stadium for their season opener on Thursday, September 1, it will be a homecoming of sorts for head coach Chris Ball and more than 50 players on his roster. “That's what's nice about playing Arizona...
Family and football take a whole new meaning for Central High School head coach Chandler Hovik
PHOENIX — Football and family are two very common words on Friday night in high school football. But out at Central High School, football led to a whole new family for one player, who’s more than 9,000 miles away from home. Two years ago, Bobcats head coach Chandler...
nomadlawyer.org
Glendale: 7 Best Places To Visit In Glendale, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale Arizona. The city of Glendale is located in Maricopa County, Arizona. It is nine miles northwest of Downtown Phoenix and has a population of 248,325 people. It is one of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro area. It is one of the fastest growing areas in the country and is home to many professionals and students.
northcentralnews.net
Fly Bye lands in North Phoenix
What started as a pop-up ghost kitchen when the original opened in 2020 at 5632 N. 7th St. in Phoenix, now has a dine-in location in North Phoenix that includes an even bigger menu (new pizzas, hoagies and chopped salads), more variety (new hand-tossed pizza dough and gluten-free options). Original...
gilbertsunnews.com
Beer Barn taproom now open in Gilbert
A farmhouse-themed craft beer bar from the group behind taproom The Sleepy Whale in Chandler and bar/restaurant The Golden Pineapple Craft Lounge in Tempe opened Aug. 5 in Gilbert. Beer Barn, with its weathered metal façade and reclaimed wood furnishings, is one of the first commercial spaces to open at...
AZFamily
Dust Advisory, heavy rains for much of East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many areas are seeing blowing dust, gusty winds, and heavy rain. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and flooding due to the heavy rainfall. The storms are packing a punch, leaving some areas like Surprise with over an inch of rain in less than two hours. Wind gusts have been the strongest in areas like Chandler at 51 mph and Luke AFB at 44 mph. Earlier this evening, a Dust Storm Advisory was been advised until 4:45 p.m. for Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Apache Junction, Tempe, Gilbert, Kyrene, and Dobson Ranch areas.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Tempe’s Loss is Scottsdale’s Gain for Nightlife
It’s funny how poor zoning decisions can lead to unexpected conclusions, like a truncated Butterfly Effect. For instance, when a retirement community inexplicably sets up shot right next the Arizona State campus and it leads to added nightlife and tax revenue for Scottsdale. We are talking about the Mirabella/Shady...
azbigmedia.com
Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022
Az Business and AZRE magazines honored the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022 in front of a sold-out crowd Thursday, Aug. 25 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. “This year, we had nearly 2,000 women under consideration for this honor,” said AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “Every year, I read hundreds of nominations and continue to be overwhelmed by the talent of so many of Arizona’s women business leaders. While the women being recognized tonight have diverse roles — doctors, lawyers, bankers and even a TV courtroom judge — it was clear during the judging that each of these women possesses knowledge, power, strength, dedication and creativity.”
nomadlawyer.org
Gilbert: 7 Best Places To Visit In Gilbert, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Gilbert Arizona. Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona. It is part of the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. Incorporated in 1920, Gilbert is southeast of Phoenix. It was once known as the “Hay Shipping Capital of the World. When the town was...
fabulousarizona.com
X Phoenix Debuts First-of-its-Kind Social Club in the Valley
In an age defined by seclusion, separation and office commutes turned into fully remote lifestyles, X Phoenix is working to prioritize human connection in a way rarely seen (let alone celebrated) in today’s society. The 300-unit residential complex and membership club — which is located in the heart of Downtown Phoenix — has opened a brand new social club, X Club, that’s as unconventional as it is thoughtful.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Phoenix, AZ — 25 Top Places!
Brunch is inarguably the most interesting meal of the day. It’s not too early to drag night owls out of bed, and not too late for early risers either. However, what sets brunch in Phoenix apart are the exquisite settings, which provide a whole new meaning to being fashionably late.
3 Of The Country's Top 30 Fall Vacation Spots Are In Arizona
PureWow compiled a list of the country's best fall vacation spots.
Pollo Campero Sets Sights on Phoenix Metro Market
The Central American chicken chain will open more than 20 restaurants in Arizona.
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Phoenix on Memorial Day Weekend 2022
If you’re looking for things to do in Phoenix during Memorial Day weekend, there are many great options. For hiking and sightseeing, consider the Mormon Trail, Pinnacle Peak, and the Heard Museum of Indian Art. This museum dates back to 1929 and features traditional as well as contemporary Native American art. It also features a range of musical acts and cultural events. The museum is free and open to the public.
KTAR.com
Arizona’s 3rd diverging diamond interchange opens along I-10 in Buckeye
PHOENIX — Arizona’s third diverging diamond interchange recently opened along Interstate 10 in Buckeye. The new interchange at I-10 and Miller Road comes after construction on the project started in January. Diverging diamonds allow both directions of cross-street traffic traveling over or under a freeway to move to...
Frontier adds ten non-stop destinations from Sky Harbor
Frontier Airlines is adding ten new non-stop destinations from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
