mesatbirdsports.com

MCC Volleyball Beats Phoenix College in Season Opener

Saturday, August 27, 2022 - 2:15 pm | Dylan Kessler. Phoenix, Ariz. - The Mesa Thunderbirds volleyball team won their season-opening match versus the Phoenix College Bears by a score of 3-1 last night. This marks the first win for Jordan Abalos Herrington after taking over as the new head...
PHOENIX, AZ
mesatbirdsports.com

Soccer teams looks to dice up the Artichokes

The Mesa soccer teams looks to get back to .500 as they face Scottsdale, Saturday night. After allowing eight goals in their season opener, the Mesa women look to lock in defensively during their second contest of the season. The Artichokes roll in coming off of a come from behind...
MESA, AZ
mesatbirdsports.com

Men's soccer looks to chop up the Artichokes.

The men's soccer team looks to get back on track as they face Scottsdale, Saturday night. After being shutout 7-0 at home by defending champion Phoenix College, the T-Birds hope to be able to string some offense together and get back in the win column in their second game of the season.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

Glendale: 7 Best Places To Visit In Glendale, Arizona

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale Arizona. The city of Glendale is located in Maricopa County, Arizona. It is nine miles northwest of Downtown Phoenix and has a population of 248,325 people. It is one of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro area. It is one of the fastest growing areas in the country and is home to many professionals and students.
GLENDALE, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Fly Bye lands in North Phoenix

What started as a pop-up ghost kitchen when the original opened in 2020 at 5632 N. 7th St. in Phoenix, now has a dine-in location in North Phoenix that includes an even bigger menu (new pizzas, hoagies and chopped salads), more variety (new hand-tossed pizza dough and gluten-free options). Original...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Beer Barn taproom now open in Gilbert

A farmhouse-themed craft beer bar from the group behind taproom The Sleepy Whale in Chandler and bar/restaurant The Golden Pineapple Craft Lounge in Tempe opened Aug. 5 in Gilbert. Beer Barn, with its weathered metal façade and reclaimed wood furnishings, is one of the first commercial spaces to open at...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Dust Advisory, heavy rains for much of East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many areas are seeing blowing dust, gusty winds, and heavy rain. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and flooding due to the heavy rainfall. The storms are packing a punch, leaving some areas like Surprise with over an inch of rain in less than two hours. Wind gusts have been the strongest in areas like Chandler at 51 mph and Luke AFB at 44 mph. Earlier this evening, a Dust Storm Advisory was been advised until 4:45 p.m. for Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Apache Junction, Tempe, Gilbert, Kyrene, and Dobson Ranch areas.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Tempe’s Loss is Scottsdale’s Gain for Nightlife

It’s funny how poor zoning decisions can lead to unexpected conclusions, like a truncated Butterfly Effect. For instance, when a retirement community inexplicably sets up shot right next the Arizona State campus and it leads to added nightlife and tax revenue for Scottsdale. We are talking about the Mirabella/Shady...
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022

Az Business and AZRE magazines honored the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022 in front of a sold-out crowd Thursday, Aug. 25 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. “This year, we had nearly 2,000 women under consideration for this honor,” said AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “Every year, I read hundreds of nominations and continue to be overwhelmed by the talent of so many of Arizona’s women business leaders. While the women being recognized tonight have diverse roles — doctors, lawyers, bankers and even a TV courtroom judge — it was clear during the judging that each of these women possesses knowledge, power, strength, dedication and creativity.”
PHOENIX, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

Gilbert: 7 Best Places To Visit In Gilbert, Arizona

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Gilbert Arizona. Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona. It is part of the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. Incorporated in 1920, Gilbert is southeast of Phoenix. It was once known as the “Hay Shipping Capital of the World. When the town was...
GILBERT, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

X Phoenix Debuts First-of-its-Kind Social Club in the Valley

In an age defined by seclusion, separation and office commutes turned into fully remote lifestyles, X Phoenix is working to prioritize human connection in a way rarely seen (let alone celebrated) in today’s society. The 300-unit residential complex and membership club — which is located in the heart of Downtown Phoenix — has opened a brand new social club, X Club, that’s as unconventional as it is thoughtful.
PHOENIX, AZ
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Phoenix, AZ — 25 Top Places!

Brunch is inarguably the most interesting meal of the day. It’s not too early to drag night owls out of bed, and not too late for early risers either. However, what sets brunch in Phoenix apart are the exquisite settings, which provide a whole new meaning to being fashionably late.
PHOENIX, AZ
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Phoenix on Memorial Day Weekend 2022

If you’re looking for things to do in Phoenix during Memorial Day weekend, there are many great options. For hiking and sightseeing, consider the Mormon Trail, Pinnacle Peak, and the Heard Museum of Indian Art. This museum dates back to 1929 and features traditional as well as contemporary Native American art. It also features a range of musical acts and cultural events. The museum is free and open to the public.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona’s 3rd diverging diamond interchange opens along I-10 in Buckeye

PHOENIX — Arizona’s third diverging diamond interchange recently opened along Interstate 10 in Buckeye. The new interchange at I-10 and Miller Road comes after construction on the project started in January. Diverging diamonds allow both directions of cross-street traffic traveling over or under a freeway to move to...
BUCKEYE, AZ

