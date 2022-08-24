ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutter Fort, WV

WDTV

Controversy over officer-involved shooting in Nutter Fort grows

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The controversy surrounding a man killed in an officer-involved shooting at a funeral is growing as several key questions remain unanswered. Family and friends are still shock following Wednesday’s shooting outside Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort. The scene was packed with dozens...
NUTTER FORT, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Fugitive shot, killed after pulling gun at father's funeral in West Virginia

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said.The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local news outlets reported.Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny said officers had a warrant for the man's arrest.The man, whose name authorities did not release, was spotted leaving the funeral home as a pallbearer. After letting him help take the casket to a hearse, officers tried to arrest...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Upshur County law enforcement perform drug sweep

UPSHUR COUNTY — On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Mountain Lakes Drug Task Force, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and the Buckhannon Police Department arrested several individuals on drug charges. Multiple officers executed arrest warrants and search warrants throughout Upshur County. According to a press release from the Upshur County...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Mon County deputy pleads not guilty to federal charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County deputy who was charged with using excessive force and covering it up has pleaded not guilty. Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza, 38, pleaded not guilty during arraignment Thursday afternoon in the U.S. District Court in Clarksburg. According to the indictment, on Jan. 20, 2018,...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia officers shot and killed man at funeral

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

U.S. Marshals Release Statement in Officer-Involved Shooting in Nutter Fort that Left Wanted Man Dead

FROM THE U.S. MARSHALS OF THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. “At approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, members of the U.S. Marshals-led Mountain State Fugitive Task Force and other law enforcement agencies were involved in an officer-involved shooting during a fugitive investigation that resulted in a fatality in Nutter Fort, West Virginia.
NUTTER FORT, WV
wajr.com

Woman charged after shot fired during dispute

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown is facing charges after firing a shot into the back window of a car during a dispute. Police said Tiffany Taylor, 33, fired the shot as the victim was driving from the scene of the dispute. The bullet shattered the back window and was recovered from a subwoofer in the car.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Fire Chief provides update on woman pulled from Bridgeport fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Thursday, August 18, the Bridgeport Fire Department and multiple other first responders arrived at a call on Westwood Avenue to a working blaze. Almost immediately after arrival, neighbors alerted personnel that an individual was likely inside the home that had heavy smoke coming from it.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Not Guilty Plea Entered by Monongalia County Deputy on Federal Charge of Suspect's Civil Rights Violation

According to MetroNews, the Monongalia County deputy facing federal criminal charges of excessive use of force and violating a suspect’s civil rights has entered a not guilty plea. Deputy Lance Kuretza, 38, appeared before a federal magistrate judge Thursday afternoon for an arraignment after he was arrested last week...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Police officer and child warm the hearts of Weston community

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A special bond developed between a police officer and a little boy at a local restaurant. Lewis County Deputy Tommy Lefever entered Heater’s Restaurant for lunch on Tuesday. He didn’t expect to leave having made a friend, especially one who’s 5 years old.
WESTON, WV

Community Policy