Controversy over officer-involved shooting in Nutter Fort grows
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The controversy surrounding a man killed in an officer-involved shooting at a funeral is growing as several key questions remain unanswered. Family and friends are still shock following Wednesday’s shooting outside Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort. The scene was packed with dozens...
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said.The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local news outlets reported.Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny said officers had a warrant for the man's arrest.The man, whose name authorities did not release, was spotted leaving the funeral home as a pallbearer. After letting him help take the casket to a hearse, officers tried to arrest...
Wanted man found after search of Fairmont home turns up meth, troopers say
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers say they found a man who was wanted in Pennsylvania and almost a pound of meth while searching a Fairmont home on Thursday. Troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on a...
Upshur County law enforcement perform drug sweep
UPSHUR COUNTY — On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Mountain Lakes Drug Task Force, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and the Buckhannon Police Department arrested several individuals on drug charges. Multiple officers executed arrest warrants and search warrants throughout Upshur County. According to a press release from the Upshur County...
Mon County deputy pleads not guilty to federal charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County deputy who was charged with using excessive force and covering it up has pleaded not guilty. Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza, 38, pleaded not guilty during arraignment Thursday afternoon in the U.S. District Court in Clarksburg. According to the indictment, on Jan. 20, 2018,...
You Can’t Be Serious: West Virginia Police Gun Down Man At His Father’s Funeral While He Was Hugging Aunt
West Virginia Police shoot and kill unarmed Black man named Jason Owens at his father‘s funeral while he was hugging his aunt
Drugs and illegal ginseng seized, 15 arrested in Upshur County, West Virginia
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office and Buckhannon Police Department announced a drug and illegal ginseng bust Friday morning.
U.S. Marshals Release Statement in Officer-Involved Shooting in Nutter Fort that Left Wanted Man Dead
FROM THE U.S. MARSHALS OF THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. “At approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, members of the U.S. Marshals-led Mountain State Fugitive Task Force and other law enforcement agencies were involved in an officer-involved shooting during a fugitive investigation that resulted in a fatality in Nutter Fort, West Virginia.
Woman charged after shot fired during dispute
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown is facing charges after firing a shot into the back window of a car during a dispute. Police said Tiffany Taylor, 33, fired the shot as the victim was driving from the scene of the dispute. The bullet shattered the back window and was recovered from a subwoofer in the car.
Marion County Deputies say woman pulled over for not wearing seatbelt admits to delivering drugs
A woman was charged with possession with intent after Marion County Deputies said they pulled her over for not wearing a seatbelt, and she admitted to delivering drugs.
Morgantown woman charged with shooting at a woman, shattering car window
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she fired a shot at another woman and shattered a car window. Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at a Morgantown home on Tuesday around 4:48 p.m., according to a criminal complaint. Following an investigation, it...
Fire Chief provides update on woman pulled from Bridgeport fire
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Thursday, August 18, the Bridgeport Fire Department and multiple other first responders arrived at a call on Westwood Avenue to a working blaze. Almost immediately after arrival, neighbors alerted personnel that an individual was likely inside the home that had heavy smoke coming from it.
Not Guilty Plea Entered by Monongalia County Deputy on Federal Charge of Suspect's Civil Rights Violation
According to MetroNews, the Monongalia County deputy facing federal criminal charges of excessive use of force and violating a suspect’s civil rights has entered a not guilty plea. Deputy Lance Kuretza, 38, appeared before a federal magistrate judge Thursday afternoon for an arraignment after he was arrested last week...
Law Enforcement Investigating Death of 22-Year-Old Found Seriously Injured Near Area College Campus
WDTV is reporting that officials with the Elkins Police Department are investigating a death near the campus of Davis & Elkins College. According to Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett, officers responded to a call early Sunday morning and found a seriously injured person on Graceland Drive. Graceland Drive runs parallel...
Police officer and child warm the hearts of Weston community
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A special bond developed between a police officer and a little boy at a local restaurant. Lewis County Deputy Tommy Lefever entered Heater’s Restaurant for lunch on Tuesday. He didn’t expect to leave having made a friend, especially one who’s 5 years old.
Man wanted in hit-and-run of 7-year-old boy also arrested for Mill Creek shooting
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Weirton man believed to be involved in the hit and run of 7-year-old JoJo Green on Kings Creek Road.
Headstones, Some More than a Century Old, Victims of Recent Act of Vandalism at Clarksburg Cemetery
According to WBOY, dozens of headstones were knocked down in an act of vandalism at a Clarksburg cemetery. The incident happened about a week ago at the Elkview Masonic Cemetery next to Hardee’s on Marshall Street. Several large headstones were tipped over cracked and destroyed, some of which were over 100 years old.
West Virginia woman charged, officers find baby wearing diaper that had ‘not been changed for at least several days’
A West Virginia woman was charged with gross child neglect of multiple children after a wellbeing check, according to police.
