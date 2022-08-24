Read full article on original website
radio7media.com
Positions Available: Lawrence County Correction Officers
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITIONS OF CORRECTION OFFICERS. CANDIDATES CAN APPLY IN PERSON AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE LOCATED AT 240 WEST GAINES STEET IN LAWRENCEBURG. PAY IS $13.28 AND HOUR WITH A $500 SIGN ON BONUS. APPLICATIONS CAN BE DOWNLOADED AT LAWRENCECOUNTYTN.GOV.
Tennessee Students Help Save Their Teacher's Life On First Day Of School
"I looked out of the corner of my eye, and I saw our instructor seize up, take a few steps back, and then start to lurch backward."
WTVCFOX
Former Tennessee high school booster club president indicted on theft and forgery
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former booster club president has been inducted over allegedly misappropriating $1290 in funds. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has reported that an investigation has resulted in the indictment of Amanda Rosie Tidwell, the former president of the 1st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles.
radio7media.com
Lauderdale County Motor Vehicle Crash with School Bus Leaves at Least One Injured
AT LEAST ONE PERSON WAS INJURED FRIDAY IN A MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED AROUND 7:10 FRIDAY MORNING AND INVOLVED A CAR AND A LAUDERDALE COUNTY SCHOOL BUS. A FEMLA IN THE CAR WAS INJURED AND TRANSPORTED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER. 5 CHILDREN WERE ON THE BUS AT THE TIME OF THE WRECK AND WERE NOT INJURED.
WBBJ
Community pays respects to Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — The City of Huntingdon honored a respected member of their community. Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley died on Saturday. Family, friends and colleagues came to pay their respects and highlight the impact Kelley made in West Tennessee. “Dale was the embodiment of that motto, serving others needs...
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Wayne County
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
radio7media.com
Columbia Woman Charged with Exploiting Vulnerable Adults
AN INVESTIGATION BY SPECIAL AGENTS WITH THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION MEDICAID FRAUD CONTROL DIVISION HAS RESULTED IN THE ARREST OF A COLUMBIA WOMAN, CHARGED WITH FINANCIALLY EXPLOITING TWO VULNERABLE ADULTS. AT THE REQUEST OF ADULT PROTECTIVE SERVICES, IN AUGUST 2021, AGENTS BEGAN AN INVESTIGATION INTO AN ALLEGATION OF FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF TWO VULNERABLE ADULTS. DURING THE COURSE OF THE INVESTIGATION, AGENTS DEVELOPED INFORMATION THAT IDENTIFIED DELESHIA BOOKER, THE NOW-FORMER MANAGER OF A SERVICE THAT PROVIDES SUPPORT TO PEOPLE WITH INTELLECTUAL AND DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES, AS THE INDIVIDUAL WHO USED SOME OF HER CLIENTS’ FINANCES ON TWO DATES IN JULY 2021 FOR HER OWN PERSONAL GAIN. ON AUGUST 19TH, THE MAURY COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNED INDICTMENTS CHARGING DELESHIA QUANTAY BOOKER WITH TWO COUNTS OF FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF A VULNERABLE PERSON. BOOKER WAS ARRESTED ON WEDNESDAY AND BOOKED INTO THE MAURY COUNTY JAIL ON A $20,000 BOND.
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Home Destroyed By Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A home on Old State Route 22 in Carroll County was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. McKenzie firefighters were dispatched to provide mutual aid at the fire at 607 Old State Route 22. On arrival, firefighters found the home already heavily involved, with fire extending throughout the attic. A tanker shuttle was established to provide water for fire suppression operations. Units were on scene for over two hours.
Lawrence County mother heartbroken as another year passes and still no sign of her son
Six years have passed, and there are still no answers for a Lawrence County family whose loved one vanished.
radio7media.com
Columbia Police Department Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Teens
THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING TWO MISSING TEENS THAT WERE LAST SEEN TUESDAY IN THE AREA OF 7TH AVENUE. EMILEO JESUS GONZALEZ, 15, AND RAFAEL ARMANDO GONZALEZ, 17. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF EMILEO JESUS AND RAFAEL ARMANDO GONZALEZ IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT.
WBBJ
JPD: 1 person injured in shooting at Kroger parking lot
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a local retailer. According to the officials with the Jackson Police Department, around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, one person was shot in the parking lot of the Kroger on North Parkway.
WBBJ
UPDATE: 1 inmate found, 2nd still on the run, US Marshals say
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — US Marshals have released video surveillance showing Aurelius Crayton after he escaped on Wednesday. Marshals say a second image shows Crayton in a red shirt that could be over his white shirt. They say that Clayton could be in the Jackson area. UPDATE:. CHESTER COUNTY,...
WSMV
Man allegedly shoots driver several times in parking lot over cellphone repair argument
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Monday after allegedly shooting a man multiple times over a dispute over repairs made to a cell phone. Lawrenceburg Police Department officials said officers responded to a shooting at a Walgreens located at 312 East Gaines Street. When they arrived, officers found a victim who had several gunshot wounds to the thigh.
You Can Join Paranormal Investigators At a Tennessee Mansion Ghost Hunt
Two haunted Tennessee locations are being investigated by a paranormal group, and you can join in on the ghost hunts!. Located in Columbia, Tennessee is a historic mansion built in the mid-1800s (circa 1837). The historic Elm Springs Mansion was built as a gift by two brothers for their sister. They named the property Elm Springs due to all of the Elm trees. During the civil war and neglect in the early 1900s, this location was almost lost to history, but it has since been restored and is now a property you can tour, and houses the National Confederate Museum. You can read more about Elm Springs' history, here.
WBBJ
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Jackson Wednesday night. The Jackson Fire Department says they received a call at 10:15 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of the 45 Bypass and Airways Boulevard. Upon arrival, the...
actionnews5.com
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) - A Tennessee family is leaning on faith after a 7-year-old girl was paralyzed in a freak accident while swimming. The Faulkner family believes 7-year-old Sarah Faulkner will walk again. She was hospitalized at Vanderbilt in Nashville with injuries that happened when a teenager jumped on her by accident from a 30-foot rock while she was swimming Aug. 6 at a campground in Waverly.
Suspect arrested in alleged kidnapping, rape of a Middle Tennessee woman
A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman Monday morning. Authorities in Giles and Maury Counties are working this case.
thevintagenews.com
Buford Pusser Was a Good Cop Who Was Hell-Bent on Getting Revenge
Buford Pusser was a big guy with a strong desire for justice. He lived a short but incredible life and became a man of legend while still alive. His death only amplified his legacy. Pusser’s efforts to rid the streets of crime caused one of the greatest tragedies in his life and led him to seek revenge on those responsible.
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee
During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
