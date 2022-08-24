ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

Mary Duncan

Teacher smacks fourth grade girl in the face and knocks her down, doesn’t get reprimanded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. The year I was in fourth grade was one of the worst years of my life. I was nine, younger than most kids in my class at the time, and was just starting to get pudgy. We all know how mean kids are to the fat kids in their class, so that was awful enough, but I also sucked at math.
Maya Devi

Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'

In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
The Independent

UK’s oldest man celebrates 110th birthday and shares secret to long life

Britain’s oldest man has revealed the secret behind his long life as he celebrated his 110th birthday. John Alfred Tinniswood, who lives in Southport, celebrated the milestone with a sun-soaked birthday party complete with live music at The Hollies care home.Tinniswood, who is an avid Liverpool fan, was presented with large gold 110 balloons, and a clock which paid tribute to the football team and bore the name of the club’s anthem, “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.Tinniswood, who was born in Liverpool in 1912, has lived through both World Wars, the Spanish flu and the Covid-19 pandemic.Reflecting on the secret...
