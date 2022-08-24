Read full article on original website
Daily Register
Survivor Empowerment Center in Carbondale names new director
In a ceremony held at the Survivor Empowerment Center's (formerly the Women's Center) Tribute Garden, Board Chair Gloria Tison announced the retirement of Executive Director Cathy McClanahan, who is leaving at the end of this month after 50 years of service to the center. McClanahan was presented with a brick...
Daily Register
Briefly: Small news items from the region
"Insect Day" will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 at War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, 228 Bushwack Road in Golconda. The event is sponsored by the Shawnee Chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society. The event starts at 3 p.m. with workshops and field trips, an insect zoo, and insect crafts and activities. A potluck dinner is at 6 p.m. The main dish and drinks will be provided, and guests are asked to bring a dish to share. Following the potluck will be a raffle, "Insect Open Mic," and RognboB, playing the gospel of goof and rowdy folk music with a southern Illinois twist. Event is free. Info: call or text (618) 534-7870, or email shawneechapterias@gmail.com.
Daily Register
John Shaw: Inviting Illinois college students to help Renew Illinois
As summer winds down and fall approaches, the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University is eagerly gearing up for one of our signature events: the Renewing Illinois Summit for college and university students. This year's summit will be held at SIU-Carbondale on Sept. 29-30. Our theme is...
Daily Register
Carbondale Terriers, Murphy Red Devils open football season in cross-county matchup
Will this year's Carbondale Terriers have football playoff mojo -- or even intra-county mojo?. Both questions may be answered Friday night at Bleyer Field when the Terriers face off against their powerhouse rivals, the Murphysboro Red Devils. If they could beat the Devils -- or even give them the game they did last season in Murphy, when the Devils took an overtime thriller -- the Terriers' future would look bright.
