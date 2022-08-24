Read full article on original website
The 2022 Saline County 4-H Rabbit Show was held July 25 at the Saline County Fairgrounds, where 4-H members competed for Best of Breed and Best Opposite. Thanks to Richard Roehr for judging this show, to Cindy Boulds and Gayla Heath for serving as superintendents, and to Brianna Johnson for announcing the show and recording scores.
"Insect Day" will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 at War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, 228 Bushwack Road in Golconda. The event is sponsored by the Shawnee Chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society. The event starts at 3 p.m. with workshops and field trips, an insect zoo, and insect crafts and activities. A potluck dinner is at 6 p.m. The main dish and drinks will be provided, and guests are asked to bring a dish to share. Following the potluck will be a raffle, "Insect Open Mic," and RognboB, playing the gospel of goof and rowdy folk music with a southern Illinois twist. Event is free. Info: call or text (618) 534-7870, or email shawneechapterias@gmail.com.
