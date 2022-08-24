Read full article on original website
Related
earth.com
Ultra-processed foods can make you feel mentally unwell
While ultra-processed foods are convenient, low cost, and ready-to-eat, these processed substances (oils, fats, sugars, starch, protein isolates) contain little or no whole food. The products are a result of extensive “physical, biological, and chemical processes” that include flavorings, colorings, emulsifiers and other cosmetic additives. A team of...
earth.com
First Covid infection affects future immune responses
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when all the world’s population was susceptible to the virus, vaccines brought spectacular protection against the Wuhan strain, saving millions of lives and stopping to a considerable degree infection and transmission. However, the next chapter in the fight against this virus – and the choice of a proper booster in this autumn and beyond – will be complicated by the layers of immunity most of people now have through previous infections and vaccinations.
The Black mothers finding freedom in mushrooms: ‘They give us our power back’
Enter a room and notice the scent of wood. Palo santo, a unique bark that stems from the tropical forest of Ecuador, burns brightly. A statue of a dark-skinned African woman sits in the center, sea shells dangling from her body. A facilitator begins the psychedelic mushroom ceremony with music and prayer.
earth.com
Extreme weather heightens risk of death from heart disease
A new study has identified connections between cold weather and deaths from heart disease, particularly in poor neighborhoods. Hot weather was also linked with excess deaths from heart disease and stroke in patients with heart conditions. “Climate change is leading to a rise in the average global temperature but also...
Comments / 0