Read full article on original website
Related
j-hawks.com
J-Hawks Open with 27-14 Win Over Bettendorf
The Urbandale Football Team started the '22 season with a convincing 27-14 victory over the Bettendorf Bulldogs on Friday night at Frerichs Field. The J-Hawks will travel to Johnston to face the Dragons on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 7:00pm. The Dragons will enter the matchup at 0-1 after falling to Cedar Falls on opening night 14-0.
ankenyfanatic.com
After sluggish start, Hawks roll past Waukee behind Williams’ 3 2nd-half TDs
Ankeny football coach Rick Nelson didn’t know what his team was doing during the first half of Friday’s season opener at Waukee. The Hawks were intercepted three times before the half and went to the locker room trailing, 7-0. “We did some really extreme things,” said Nelson. “I’ll...
j-hawks.com
Boys Place 2nd in Johnston Invite
The Urbandale Boys Cross Country Team placed 2nd at the Johnston Invitational this morning. The J-Hawks will compete in the Urbandale Invitational on Saturday, September 3, 2022. The Boys Race will begin at 8:30am followed by the Girls at 9:15am.
KCCI.com
Rain and storms Saturday evening
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday has been beautiful with lots of sun and warmth. Our next system comes in Saturday. We should start dry, but clouds and rain chances increase as we move into the afternoon hours. Storms will be likely to develop after around 3 p.m. or so. They’ll stick around through the evening Saturday and into the pre-dawn hours on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
superhits1027.com
State nursery selling seedlings for fall planting
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ State Forest Nursery will start selling seedlings next week and many thousands of Iowans are expected to place orders. Nursery manager Pat Griffin says they had been averaging about 600,000 to 700,000 seedlings sold each year, and then we...
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
kicdam.com
Home Base For Long Time Fair Vendor Goes Up in Flames
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A long time vendor at the Clay County Fair is working to pick up the pieces after its home base in Des Moines went up in flames earlier this week. Campbell’s Concessions has been family owned since the 1950s and has been housed on the Iowa State Fairgrounds for many decades until the building known as “The Warehouse” caught fire completely destroying the building early Wednesday morning.
German-Themed Beer Garden Opening in Iowa For Just Two Months
Iowans are not patient people. Either that, or we're just looking to extend a good time. There's about a 99.9 percent chance that the latter is more true. Once upon a time, Oktoberfest celebrations pretty much took place in October. That's not the case anymore. I know, you're crushed. More German beer fun has been announced for the next couple of months.
who13.com
Classic course on steakhouse’s menu every night
You can enjoy new items on the menu of Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse. Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how he makes the classic Beef Wellington. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
theperrychief.com
Happenings in and around Perry
Granger Days will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Centennial Park. There are many fun events planned for people of all ages which include children’s inflatables, gaga ball, chicken bingo, dunk tank, axe throwing, trivia, bingo, parade, bags tournament, sand volleyball tournament, vendor village, live music by Passing Zone featuring Tom Acton, beer garden, food trucks, a movie in the park and fireworks. Find a full schedule on the Granger Days Facebook page.
Des Moines’ best chicken wings
Locals know best.Here are the spots for Des Moines metro's tastiest chicken wings, according to our readers.Ankeny🐔 The Chicken Coop — Scott Miller, Ankeny🎤 Cabaret Sports Bar & Grill — Roxi Beck, Polk City and Derek Kreidler, AnkenyDerek's tip: Order the tropical habanero.🇬🇧 Wig and Pen Pizza — Tim Gibbons, AnkenyTip: Wing Zings are the bomb.Clive🏀 Rookies Sports Bar & Grill — Derek Zarn, UrbandaleTip: Order the PB&J wingsDes Moines🍣 Sakari Shushi — Toni Minard, AnkenyTip: Ask for the sauce on the side of the Sakari wings🥡 Fawn’s Asian Cuisine — Judy McClure, DSM🍺 Court Avenue Restaurant & Brewing — Megan Grandgeorge, DSM The BBQ Wings at Rookies Sports Bar & Grill. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios⛽️ The Station on Ingersoll — Jeff Getting, WDM and David Jennings, DSM 🍗 Gerri’s Bar & Grill — Chris Logsdon, Windsor Heights and Jack Kuhns, Pleasant HillJohnston🍻 Pour Choices Neighborhood Bar — Alan Hulstein, GrimesTip: Try the house sweet chili garlic sauceWest Des Moines🍺 Grand Junction Bar and Grill — Meg Johnson, WDMTip: The crispy wings are best
theperrynews.com
Car ends up in woods on Iowa Highway 141 east of Bouton
Motorists escaped injury Saturday night when their vehicle left the roadway of Iowa Highway 141 and came to rest in woods east of Bouton. The one-vehicle mishap occurred about 7:15 p.m. in the 25700 block of Iowa Highway 141 near Quinlan Avenue. The driver and juvenile passenger were examined by...
kniakrls.com
Life of Bob Vermeer Celebrated
Following the passing of Bob Vermeer last week, the corporation bearing his last name celebrated his life with the community to remember the impactful Chair Emeritus and former CEO of the company. Vermeer died at 78 years old last Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Bob was the second child...
iowa.media
GLBT Youth In Iowa Schools Task Force presents at Dallas Center-Grimes, but district says no records of training exist
The Iowa Standard filed an open records request with the Dallas Center-Grimes School District after GLBT Youth in Iowa Schools Task Force (Iowa Safe Schools) held professional development training. GLBT Youth in Iowa Schools Task Force has been a controversial organization. It also misused thousands of taxpayer dollars. Earlier this...
5 cool things to do this weekend in Des Moines
Friday🍁 Dallas Center is holding its annual fall festival this weekend, complete with a parade, bags tournament and ugly cake contest.☀️ Say goodbye to summer during the "End of Summer Patio Party" at Lua Brewing. Live music starts at 7pm.Saturday🍺 Celebrate Exile's 10th anniversary at its Exile Music Fest. Don't worry, there's plenty of beer. Tickets are $35.Sunday🐶 Listen to live music from noon to 3pm at the newly opened "Paws & Pints." Humans can get in free and daily dog passes are available.💃 Ankeny Drag Brunch is showing off all your favorite 80s, 90s and 2000s vibes at Firetrucker Brewery. Doors open at noon and tickets are $15.
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
KCCI.com
Ames to build aquatic center on property with contaminated soil
AMES, Iowa — The city of Ames is moving forward with a plan to build an indoor aquatic center near an area with contaminated soil. The city council approved the location earlier this week. The Fitch Family Aquatic Center would be constructed on property currently owned by the Iowa...
nwestiowa.com
Lt. Kernel has big moment at governor's show
SHELDON—Having the Champion Market Steer at the O’Brien County Fair meant Kourtney Dekker of Sheldon and Lt. Kernel were moo-ving on to a notable event at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Sheldon High School senior and her special steer helped raise...
KETV.com
Archives: All Saints Catholic Church fire in 1995
STUART, Iowa — On Aug. 22, 1995, the All Saints Catholic Church in Stuart, Iowa, was set on fire. Charles Willard drove to the church, poured gasoline in various places and set it ablaze. Fire departments from more than 20 communities within a 50-mile radius fought the fire. After...
Comments / 0