Skip Bayless Can't Believe The Lakers Traded 21-Year-Old Talen Horton-Tucker For 34-Year-Old Patrick Beverley: "Somewhere In Salt Lake City, Danny Ainge Is Grinning."

The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade yesterday that saw them part with 21-year-old prospect Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson to acquire veteran 3-and-D point guard Patrick Beverley. While Beverley is a fit with what LA requires and how Darvin Ham envisions playing with the team, THT was a young prospect with a lot of room to grow despite what we had seen in his first 3 seasons.
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Called Out LeBron James, Accuses Him Of Being Guilty Of The Russell Westbrook Slander

Russell Westbrook's situation with the Los Angeles Lakers is extremely confusing at the moment. The franchise recently acquired someone he has had a lot of beef in the past with, Patrick Beverley, which led to many taking it as a sign that Westbrook would be moved on. However, this was followed by LeBron James hyping up his star point guard on social media, which Beverley also responded to. There is no way to tell where Westbrook's career will go from here.
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Says Knicks Could Get Donovan Mitchell For Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, And 4 First-Round Picks

As training camp approaches, the New York Knicks are still hoping to pull off a last-minute trade for one of the NBA's best young stars. Unfortunately, the price to get him (Utah's Donovan Mitchell) is extremely steep, and the Knicks have been hesitant to pay. But if, or when, the Knicks make a serious offer, what serious push, how far will they be willing to go, and what package would actually work?
Yardbarker

Chris Broussard Says LeBron James Doesn't Make The Lakers Favorites To Win A Championship: "He's Not Close To That Guy."

LeBron James for the longest time, has been a cheat code in the NBA. Having the King on your roster was an automatic Finals berth for the majority of the 2010s, his dominance could not be disputed. Even as a young player, James carried a terrible Cleveland Cavaliers team to the Finals, all on the back of his incredible all-around gameplay.
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley posts tweet in support of Russell Westbrook

After almost 10 years of WWE-caliber entertainment, it may be time to officially pronounce the Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley beef dead. The ex-All-Defensive First-Teamer Beverley was officially acquired in a trade by the Los Angeles Lakers this week, making Westbrook his new teammate. In the wake of the news, Beverley seemed to extend an olive branch of sorts to his longtime nemesis Westbrook.
Yardbarker

LeBron James Breaks His Silence And Protects Russell Westbrook With Strong Message On Twitter: "Can't Wait For Him To Go Off This Season!"

Despite how disastrous Russell Westbrook's first season in Los Angeles was, LeBron James isn't willing to sell him out on social media. This week, the Lakers superstar seized an opportunity to show some solidarity with Russ amid all the ongoing trade rumors. In response to a Tweet by his longtime friend CuffsTheLegend, James expressed excitement at the thought of Westbrook proving all the doubters wrong this season.
Yardbarker

Three NBA teams open to Russell Westbrook trade with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have made it no secret that they are looking to trade away Russell Westbrook. He is a poor fit on the presently-constructed roster and seems to be rubbing everyone within the organization the wrong way. It’s also becoming abundantly clear that Westbrook feels like he is...
