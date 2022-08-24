Read full article on original website
James Worthy Reveals The Truth About Patrick Beverley: "There Were Players That You Hated To Play Against, But Would Love To Have Them On Your Team."
The Los Angeles Lakers went 33-49 during the 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament. It is clear that this was a disappointing outcome for a team that was slated as a championship contender at the beginning of the year. It is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to...
Skip Bayless Can't Believe The Lakers Traded 21-Year-Old Talen Horton-Tucker For 34-Year-Old Patrick Beverley: "Somewhere In Salt Lake City, Danny Ainge Is Grinning."
The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade yesterday that saw them part with 21-year-old prospect Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson to acquire veteran 3-and-D point guard Patrick Beverley. While Beverley is a fit with what LA requires and how Darvin Ham envisions playing with the team, THT was a young prospect with a lot of room to grow despite what we had seen in his first 3 seasons.
Stephen A. Smith Called Out LeBron James, Accuses Him Of Being Guilty Of The Russell Westbrook Slander
Russell Westbrook's situation with the Los Angeles Lakers is extremely confusing at the moment. The franchise recently acquired someone he has had a lot of beef in the past with, Patrick Beverley, which led to many taking it as a sign that Westbrook would be moved on. However, this was followed by LeBron James hyping up his star point guard on social media, which Beverley also responded to. There is no way to tell where Westbrook's career will go from here.
Kendrick Perkins: "Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Actually Could Be The Most Dangerous Defensive Backcourt In The NBA."
NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins has been highly critical of Russell Westbrook in the past. Thanks to Russ' tendencies to turn the ball over and miss a ton of shots, Perk has joined much of the community in labeling him as a liability for the Lakers. Yet, Big Perk is also...
NBA Analyst Says Knicks Could Get Donovan Mitchell For Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, And 4 First-Round Picks
As training camp approaches, the New York Knicks are still hoping to pull off a last-minute trade for one of the NBA's best young stars. Unfortunately, the price to get him (Utah's Donovan Mitchell) is extremely steep, and the Knicks have been hesitant to pay. But if, or when, the Knicks make a serious offer, what serious push, how far will they be willing to go, and what package would actually work?
Chris Broussard Says LeBron James Doesn't Make The Lakers Favorites To Win A Championship: "He's Not Close To That Guy."
LeBron James for the longest time, has been a cheat code in the NBA. Having the King on your roster was an automatic Finals berth for the majority of the 2010s, his dominance could not be disputed. Even as a young player, James carried a terrible Cleveland Cavaliers team to the Finals, all on the back of his incredible all-around gameplay.
Lakers Fans Want Their Team To Trade Russell Westbrook For Myles Turner And Buddy Hield: "Finally We Would Have The Powerful Starting Lineup"
For several weeks, the entire NBA community believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would somehow pull off a miracle and complete a trade for Kyrie Irving by sending Russell Westbrook to the Brooklyn Nets. In the end, it turned out to be a pipe dream for the Lakers and their...
Patrick Beverley posts tweet in support of Russell Westbrook
After almost 10 years of WWE-caliber entertainment, it may be time to officially pronounce the Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley beef dead. The ex-All-Defensive First-Teamer Beverley was officially acquired in a trade by the Los Angeles Lakers this week, making Westbrook his new teammate. In the wake of the news, Beverley seemed to extend an olive branch of sorts to his longtime nemesis Westbrook.
NBA Reacts To The Los Angeles Lakers Squad For The 2022-23 Season: "We Gonna Sit Here And Act Like This Is A Good Team?"
The 2022-23 NBA season is very important for the Los Angeles Lakers. After winning the NBA championship in 2020, the iconic franchise fell off big time. They have had back-to-back unsuccessful seasons. In one season, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, and in their most recent...
LeBron James Says He And Michael Jordan Dominated When They Played Together: "I Was On A Team With MJ And We Didn’t Lose A Game...”
As two of the best basketball players ever, it is every fan's dream to see LeBron James and Michael Jordan take the court together. Unfortunately, it won't be happening anytime soon, given the age gap between the two superstars. But it doesn't mean the scenario hasn't already happened before. According...
LeBron James Breaks His Silence And Protects Russell Westbrook With Strong Message On Twitter: "Can't Wait For Him To Go Off This Season!"
Despite how disastrous Russell Westbrook's first season in Los Angeles was, LeBron James isn't willing to sell him out on social media. This week, the Lakers superstar seized an opportunity to show some solidarity with Russ amid all the ongoing trade rumors. In response to a Tweet by his longtime friend CuffsTheLegend, James expressed excitement at the thought of Westbrook proving all the doubters wrong this season.
Three NBA teams open to Russell Westbrook trade with Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have made it no secret that they are looking to trade away Russell Westbrook. He is a poor fit on the presently-constructed roster and seems to be rubbing everyone within the organization the wrong way. It’s also becoming abundantly clear that Westbrook feels like he is...
Charles Barkley Claims Kevin Durant Has Been A Failure Every Time He Had To Be The Best Player And Leader On A Team
Kevin Durant is one of the best players and scorers to have ever played the sport of basketball. There are a good number of people that believe he is the best player in the world currently, despite his recent playoff struggles against the Boston Celtics. Despite his talent and ability,...
Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly "Removed Themselves" From Trade Talks For This All-Star
View the original article to see embedded media. Donovan Mitchell has been a name in the news constantly over the offseason. The Utah Jazz already traded away All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, so the attention has recently turned to what they will now dow with Mitchell. One...
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Have Landed Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, And Malik Beasley In 3-Team With Knicks And Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers added Patrick Beverley to their team yesterday after trading away two of their young players in Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Given that the Lake show had missed some quality perimeter defense all season long, this trade certainly makes a lot of sense. While the Beverley...
Medical expert suggests Chet Holmgren won’t be 100% until next winter and will have a ‘high risk’ of re-injury
Oklahoma City Thunder fans took a major hit to their 2022-2023 hopes with the Chet Holmgren injury news this week. But a new diagnosis on his Lisfranc injury suggests it could be a problem for Holmgren and the Thunder that last well last well past next winter. The Thunder had...
NBA Insider Says Talen Horton-Tucker Was On "An Island" And Didn't Have Many Friends During Lakers Tenure
Talen Horton-Tucker was a part of the Los Angeles Lakers 2020 championship team as a role player who came off the bench. He has been regarded as the Los Angeles Lakers' best young talent over the course of the last few years, generally being praised for his ballhandling and slashing ability.
