This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Pies in New JerseyTravel MavenBranchville, NJ
This New Jersey Resort Offers an Epic Zip Line AdventureTravel MavenVernon Township, NJ
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
theexaminernews.com
Importance of Tilly Foster Farm to Putnam Highlighted
Twenty years ago, the nearly 200-acre Tilly Foster Farm and Educational Institute in Putnam was close to being turned into a condominium development. Today, the Brewster farm has become a tourist attraction, an agricultural gem and a vital educational resource. “Agritourism has the ability to put a small town, or...
Dutchess FD’s Second Heroic Act after Barton Orchards Fire
If you were looking for the definition of "beyond the call of duty," look no further than the Beekman and Patterson Fire Departments in Dutchess County. After responding to the devastating fire at Barton Orchards, their heroics continued after the flames were extinguished. Fire at Barton Orchards. Last week, a...
Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
“Ridiculous” New Trailways Bus Policy Infuriates Hudson Valley Commuters
Trailways buses are like haybales and Dunkin' Donuts: you can hardly drive for ten minutes without seeing one in the Hudson Valley. A new pricing plan, however, has many residents up in arms. Is this capitalism at work, or a sneaky way to squeeze more money out of commuters?. Bus...
Sears in Newburgh to close in October after 43 years
The Sears store in Newburgh is officially closing after 43 years.
Reported Jumper Closed Down Parts Of Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
Parts of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge were closed down due to police activity on the bridge. On Tuesday around 9:45 p.m., the New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Marist College property cited for building violations
POUGHKEEPSIE – An apartment complex owned by Marist has been cited by the Poughkeepsie City Building Department due to unsafe conditions. The complex is used for off-campus housing of students at the Town of Poughkeepsie college. The property is located at 89 Talmadge Street and the backside of the...
Fatal Fire Closes Down Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Eatery
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and a popular bar closed following an early morning fire. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F reported an investigation into an early morning fatal fire in Orange County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. Fire Closes Down...
30 Acre Forest Fire In Upstate NY! What Ignited this Blaze?
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reports that much of the State is at moderate risk for fire danger. The Capital Region however, down through Westchester County, is at HIGH risk of fire danger, including the Albany Pine Bush. A lightning strike is believed to have ignited a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
UPDATE… Person falls from Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
NEWBURGH – A person is reported to have jumped off the eastbound span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Tuesday night. Emergency medical service radio transmissions indicated a person who jumped off the bridge and landed on a pier was deceased. A Newburgh City Fire Department marine unit was launched in...
Substantial Bridge Construction to Happen in Fishkill, NY
Be extra cautious if you are driving near the construction area. Recently, there has been a lot of construction going on in the Hudson Valley. We are lucky to live in an area where the structures are kept up and keeping everyone safe is a top priority. The Town of Fishkill recently accounted for their latest construction project and they want residents to know exactly what is going on.
These 4 Hudson Valley Prisons Have a Puppies Behind Bars Program
Have you ever found yourself scrolling channels on the weekend and you've stumbled across the show "Pitbull's and Parolees?" In that TV show, there are former prisoners that are out on parole, and the show cornicles the work that the parolees do with the dogs. Would it be great to...
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston recruits nine new family doctors to city
KINGSTON — The city’s effort to bring family doctors has attracted nine new physicians. The recruitment and incentive program was approved late last year and launched in January, with a commitment of $250,000 a year for the next eight years to fund a recruitment campaign for family doctors.
beckersasc.com
Yale New Haven Health System launches digestive health facility
Yale New Haven Health System and New England Medical Group have opened a new digestive health facility in Westport, Conn., according to an Aug. 29 report from Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals. Benjamin Lerner, MD, a gastroenterologist at Yale Medicine, will be the lead physician at the facility. The...
beckersasc.com
ReFocus Eye Health partners with ninth ophthalmology practice
Administrative services provider ReFocus Eye Health has partnered with Connecticut-based Greenwich Ophthalmology Associates. This is ReFocus' seventh practice partnership in Connecticut, and its ninth partnership overall. Greenwich Ophthalmology Associates has served communities in Connecticut and New York for over 40 years. ReFocus works with 25 ophthalmology practice locations and one...
Paralyzing Polio Virus Spreading in Hudson Valley, New York State
There are growing concerns about the spread of polio in New York after the virus was found in another county in the region. On Friday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed polio was found in Sullivan County. Polio Found in Sullivan County, New York. Analysis performed by CDC...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces NYS Citizen Preparedness Corps Training to Resume for National Preparedness Month
Following a hurricane preparedness briefing with Long Island officials, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps initiative will resume offering its training courses later this month ahead of National Preparedness Month in September. Established in 2014, the Citizen's Preparedness Corps has provided nearly 350,000 New Yorkers with the training and resources necessary for not only preparing for any type of disaster, but how to respond and recover as well. Trainings paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
4 Popular Hudson Valley Locations That Always Have Someone Asking for Money
Have you noticed people asking for money at these locations?. Last weekend I spent a lot of driving time in the Fishkill, Beacon, and Newburgh areas and was asked at least four times for money by four different people at four different intersections. Honestly, I don't remember this ever happening before, once maybe, but never four times in one day.
fox5ny.com
Wildfires growing in upstate New York
NEW YORK - The wildfires burning in Ulster County have grown despite efforts to contain the flames, officials said on Wednesday. The fires in the Napanoch Point area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve now cover about 270 acres, according to that state Department of Environmental Conservation. That is up from about 150 acres on Tuesday.
Top Rated Poughkeepsie Restaurant Opens Another HV Location
One of Poughkeepsie's highest rated restaurants has expanded to the Catskills. At a time when a lot of local restaurants are sadly closing their doors one venture is thriving and we should be proud of that. Savona’s Trattoria & Bar is a popular restaurant here in the Hudson Valley region...
