Middletown, NY

theexaminernews.com

Importance of Tilly Foster Farm to Putnam Highlighted

Twenty years ago, the nearly 200-acre Tilly Foster Farm and Educational Institute in Putnam was close to being turned into a condominium development. Today, the Brewster farm has become a tourist attraction, an agricultural gem and a vital educational resource. “Agritourism has the ability to put a small town, or...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Orange County, NY
New York City, NY
New York State
Monticello, NY
Middletown, NY
Orange County, NY
Goshen, NY
Middletown, NY
Goshen, NY
Monticello, NY
Middletown, NY
Orange County, NY
101.5 WPDH

Reported Jumper Closed Down Parts Of Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

Parts of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge were closed down due to police activity on the bridge. On Tuesday around 9:45 p.m., the New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Marist College property cited for building violations

POUGHKEEPSIE – An apartment complex owned by Marist has been cited by the Poughkeepsie City Building Department due to unsafe conditions. The complex is used for off-campus housing of students at the Town of Poughkeepsie college. The property is located at 89 Talmadge Street and the backside of the...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

UPDATE… Person falls from Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

NEWBURGH – A person is reported to have jumped off the eastbound span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Tuesday night. Emergency medical service radio transmissions indicated a person who jumped off the bridge and landed on a pier was deceased. A Newburgh City Fire Department marine unit was launched in...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Substantial Bridge Construction to Happen in Fishkill, NY

Be extra cautious if you are driving near the construction area. Recently, there has been a lot of construction going on in the Hudson Valley. We are lucky to live in an area where the structures are kept up and keeping everyone safe is a top priority. The Town of Fishkill recently accounted for their latest construction project and they want residents to know exactly what is going on.
FISHKILL, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston recruits nine new family doctors to city

KINGSTON — The city’s effort to bring family doctors has attracted nine new physicians. The recruitment and incentive program was approved late last year and launched in January, with a commitment of $250,000 a year for the next eight years to fund a recruitment campaign for family doctors.
KINGSTON, NY
beckersasc.com

Yale New Haven Health System launches digestive health facility

Yale New Haven Health System and New England Medical Group have opened a new digestive health facility in Westport, Conn., according to an Aug. 29 report from Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals. Benjamin Lerner, MD, a gastroenterologist at Yale Medicine, will be the lead physician at the facility. The...
WESTPORT, CT
beckersasc.com

ReFocus Eye Health partners with ninth ophthalmology practice

Administrative services provider ReFocus Eye Health has partnered with Connecticut-based Greenwich Ophthalmology Associates. This is ReFocus' seventh practice partnership in Connecticut, and its ninth partnership overall. Greenwich Ophthalmology Associates has served communities in Connecticut and New York for over 40 years. ReFocus works with 25 ophthalmology practice locations and one...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces NYS Citizen Preparedness Corps Training to Resume for National Preparedness Month

Following a hurricane preparedness briefing with Long Island officials, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps initiative will resume offering its training courses later this month ahead of National Preparedness Month in September. Established in 2014, the Citizen's Preparedness Corps has provided nearly 350,000 New Yorkers with the training and resources necessary for not only preparing for any type of disaster, but how to respond and recover as well. Trainings paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Wildfires growing in upstate New York

NEW YORK - The wildfires burning in Ulster County have grown despite efforts to contain the flames, officials said on Wednesday. The fires in the Napanoch Point area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve now cover about 270 acres, according to that state Department of Environmental Conservation. That is up from about 150 acres on Tuesday.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

