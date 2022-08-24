More corporate greed. While the cost of healthcare is soaring & over 70 million are uninsured or under-insured, 7 health insurance companies made $43.8 billion in profits in the first half of 2022 while spending over $12 billion on stock buybacks. Yes. We need Medicare for All.
WE NEED UNIVERSAL HEALTH CARE .. I spent over 20 years in the insurance business ( Property & Casualty insurance, Life and Health insurance, Medicare part C and supplemental insurance so I know a thing or two about the subject. The one thing everyone needs to understand is that insurance is an exclusionary product- though it includes that the insurance companies want, It excludes bad RISK they do not want. Because of the exclusionary nature of insurance, health care is not, never has been, and never will be a good candidate as an insurance product. This is because everyone needs Health care. We need to adopt a universal health care system because health care is universally needed... Everyone- without exclusions. VOTE BLUE 2022 2024 💙🌊🇺🇸
Vote Democrat all the Way 2022/2024. Stop Radicalism Now .🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸People with integrity, honesty, a sense of decency and fairness, a commitment to Democracy and the rule of law, people who truly love this country and what it should stand for are special. They're called Democrats.Mike and Sherri Coppage..
