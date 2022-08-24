ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

carbondaletimes.com

Briefly: Small news items from region

Harrisburg students Lincoln Schmitz, a sophomore studying psychology; and McKinley Schmitz, a senior studying management, were named to the Concordia University-Ann Arbor spring Honors List for the 2021-2022 academic year. To be eligible, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA. Concordia University Ann Arbor is affiliated with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
HARRISBURG, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/26/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The State Department of Public Health is urging people to watch out for ticks after the Heartland Virus was reported in southern Illinois. An older person down in Jackson County has tested positive for the tick-borne Heartland Virus, only the third such case in Illinois since 2018. State Health officials say ticks can carry other diseases such as Lyme and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever as well, so the health alert is important. Those out hiking, camping, and/or hunting should take the needed precautions against ticks, such as using insect repellent containing DEET and by dressing appropriately.
ILLINOIS STATE
theshoppersweekly.com

SSM Health announces winner of the DAISY Award

Susie Robbins, RN – retired director of Emergency Department at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Centralia, was recently honored with the DAISY Lifetime Achieve-ment Award for extraordinary nursing. The DAISY Lifetime Achievement award recognizes nurses who have devoted their lives and careers to the compassionate care...
CENTRALIA, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

BCMW announces Energy Assistance Program

LIHEAP is available for ALL income qualified households beginning September 1, 2022. The BCMW Community Services, as administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Bond, Clinton, Marion, and Washington Counties, is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance.
carbondaletimes.com

John Shaw: Inviting Illinois college students to help Renew Illinois

As summer winds down and fall approaches, the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University is eagerly gearing up for one of our signature events: the Renewing Illinois Summit for college and university students. This year's summit will be held at SIU-Carbondale on Sept. 29-30. Our theme is...
CARBONDALE, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS’ SECOND STATE FAIR KICKS OFF LATER TODAY DOWN IN PERRY COUNTY

(DU QUOIN) The 2022 Du Quoin State Fair, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, gets started today down in Perry County, continuing each day and night through Labor Day, September 5th. After this evening’s Twilight Parade at 6:00, tonight’s Family Night features include a high school marching band contest, moto cross & ATV racing, and harness racing. Tomorrow is Governor’s Day on the fairgrounds with the draft horse show, other horse shows, more harness racing, more moto cross racing, and Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe on stage tomorrow night. Sunday will be Veterans Day with livestock shows, the smile contest, the ponytail & pigtail contest, a petting zoo, and on stage the “I Love the 90’s” show, featuring Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and Young MC. Monday will be Agriculture Day with Randy Houser and Murphy 500 on stage that night. To stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair over the next eleven days go to the fair’s Facebook page.
PERRY COUNTY, IL
dailyegyptian.com

Centralia festival leaves balloons – and visitors – glowing

This past weekend, as Carbondale students were packing their bags for the first day of school, the people of Centralia, Illinois, were packing their lawn chairs and blankets for the annual balloon fest Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 22. For many Southern Illinois natives, the Centralia Balloon Fest is...
CENTRALIA, IL
wmay.com

Southern Illinois Resident Contracts Tickborne Heartland Virus

A Southern Illinois resident has contracted a tickborne illness called Heartland virus, only the third known case in Illinois since 2018. An elderly person in Jackson County tested positive for the virus, which is believed to be carried by the Lone Star tick. Around 50 cases of the virus have been identified in the Midwest and Southern U.S. since 2009. Most people who get Heartland virus will recover, but the illness can be fatal, especially in older people with comorbidities.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
republicmonitor.com

Despite weather, truck show has most participants

The Laid Back on I-55 truck show went off without a hitch. The truck show took place August 19-20 on the Perry County Downtown Square and Event organizer Robynne Duvall couldn’t have been happier about the event. “Except for the rain that came in late Saturday night which forced...
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Burning apartment collapses in Carbondale, nearby house total loss

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Fire Department and several other fire departments responded to a heavily involved apartment building fire on the 400 block of West Monroe in Carbondale on Saturday. Assistant Chief Jay Crippen said the fire originated in a three story apartment building which was recently abandoned.
CARBONDALE, IL
wfcnnews.com

Several West Frankfort businesses damaged overnight

WEST FRANKFORT - Several businesses in the community of West Frankfort were damaged overnight. According to sources, some of the businesses who reported damage were Glodich Honda, Farm Fresh, Parker-Reedy Funeral Home, Union Funeral Home, Hollywood Star, and more. It is currently unknown exactly when the vandalism took place, but...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
KFVS12

New businesses open in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Cape Girardeau has seen some new businesses pop up which residents hope will give the local economy a leg up. Three new restaurants will be established downtown. Folks are saying they’re glad to see the new businesses after the pandemic had such a harsh...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Community Policy