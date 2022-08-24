Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
brides.com
An Organic Wedding at a Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky
Grace and JP were set up by mutual friends when JP moved from North Carolina back to Lexington, Kentucky. They shared their first date in September 2019 and clearly clicked. The couple found themselves soon planning a wedding for 50 guests the following year. The couple envisioned an intimate wedding...
cincinnatimagazine.com
This Williamstown, Kentucky Cabin Is a Riverside Paradise
Angie Smith isn’t quite sure how or why the log cabin got from Williamstown, Kentucky, to her riverfront property. She’s still trying to piece together its history, from its construction in 1842 to where it is today, sitting hillside on the banks of the Ohio River, just 11 miles outside Union.
WKYT 27
DeGraff torches Henry Clay in 48-6 Lexington Catholic win
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Max DeGraff scored the first 29 points of the game by himself and Lexington Catholic pounded Henry Clay 48-6 Friday night to improve to 2-0. DeGraff finished with six catches for 274 yards and five touchdowns in the win. He also hit a pair of field goals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Lexington 2022
This fine and elegant Kentucky gem is known for its upscale pastimes, million-dollar houses, small independent distilleries and must compact downtown. Go whiskey tasting, explore the beautiful natural surroundings, discover the museums, wander around the pretty Victorian neighborhoods and historic houses, go boutique shopping and end the evening wining and dining at one of the many fine restaurants. Now find yourself a special place to stay so from gorgeous intimate boutiques to hip and trendy, here are the best cool and unusual hotels in Lexington, Kentucky (in no particular order)…
kentuckytoday.com
High School Seminary striking early morning chord in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (KT) – Something good is brewing at Purdy’s besides coffee. The Richmond coffee shop is home to the High School Seminary every Tuesday morning, a project of First Baptist Church Richmond youth pastor Steve Coleman that far surpasses the norms. Imagine high school teenagers giving up...
WUKY
"He was a man well-loved." Danville celebrates renowned glass artist and educator
An internationally acclaimed glassblower who made his home in Central Kentucky is featured in a retrospective exhibit that opens Friday. "The Power of Color" sheds light on the work of Stephen Rolfe Powell. “He’s known all around the world. In fact, the Smithsonian just acquired a piece of his."
wdrb.com
Rise in antisemitic incidents in Kentucky causes concern among state, Jewish leaders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Commission on Human Rights released a statement Friday saying it's "gravely concerned" about the escalation in reported antisemitic incidents in the state. And it's calling on community and political leaders to help recognize and condemn antisemitism in Kentucky. A comment made by a Kentucky...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Madison Central shows comeback capability again, sneaks by Dunbar 29-28
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central loves making things interesting in 2022. A week after rallying to stun 2-A power LCA 38-34 on the opening night of the season, the Tribe did it again versus Dunbar 29-28. Trailing 28-21 late in the fourth quarter, Central scored on a TD by an injured Brady Hensley and then the junior star capped it off with a 2-point conversion with less than two minutes remaining.
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
WKYT 27
Recent EKU football transfer accused of robbing postal worker
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An Eastern Kentucky University football player is facing federal charges. Marquae Kirkendoll was arrested Wednesday. Kirkendoll is a sophomore transfer from the University of New Mexico. He transferred to EKU in January but had not yet played an intercollegiate game for the Colonels. According to an...
foxlexington.com
Lexington kid shot, killed honored with scholarship fund
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It has been six months since a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in a murder-suicide in Lexington. A Lexington organization is teaming up to honor the boy with a scholarship fund. Landon Hayes played football with the Lexington ravens travel football team and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nationofblue.com
Kentucky Football Game Day: What to Know for 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. – With the Wildcats set to play eight home games in 2022, UK Athletics has continued its work to provide the best and safest possible fan experience at Kroger Field. That work has led to the following upgrades, operational changes, and reminders for the upcoming season, which begins when UK hosts Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. ET.
spectrumnews1.com
19-year-old wins Grand Champion title for livestock showing at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is a time where farmers from all over our Commonwealth can show off their best livestock, but it continues to largely be a male dominated industry. Morgan Berryman, a 19-year-old from Nicholasville, is changing that. What You Need To Know. Morgan...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police wins 'America's Best-Looking Cruiser'
FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky State Police won the national Cruiser Contest for the second year in a row with 65,169 votes. Overall, there were 509,153 votes for state police agencies across the country. The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosts this annual calendar contest and encourages state police...
wymt.com
Rhyne Howard named WNBA Rookie of the Year
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Former University of Kentucky women’s basketball star Rhyne Howard has been named the 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year after receiving 53 of 56 possible votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, it was announced Thursday. In honor of being named the WNBA...
Beshear breaks ground on latest expansion for Mountain Parkway
When finished, it will create 78 miles of four-lane highway from Winchester to Salyersville.
foxlexington.com
Aug. 26: Home Team Play of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Time to pick the Home Team Play of the Week. Watch the three plays in the above video and then choose below!. The contenders for the Aug. 26 Home Team Play of the Week feature athletes from Paris High School, Franklin County High School, and Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.
aseaofblue.com
Tashawn Manning looks to be an anchor on Kentucky’s offensive line
After the Big Blue Wall lost some key pieces from last season, Kentucky went to the transfer portal. In Auburn transfer Tashawn Manning, the Wildcats coaching staff believes they found a guy who will be an anchor in the middle of the line. Tashawn Manning. Position: Offensive Line. Class: Super...
wpsdlocal6.com
Seven people shot near Lexington Legends baseball stadium, police said
LEXINGTON, KY — Seven people were shot early Saturday morning near the Lexington Legends baseball stadium, police in Kentucky said. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Two women were found suffering from gunshot wounds just before 2 a.m. after police were called to the Wild Health Field, where a private...
Comments / 0