michiganchronicle.com
Radio Veteran Frankie Darcell Plans ‘Celebration’ with Detroit
She can be heard in over 20 markets in cities across the country. Nationally syndicated iHeart Media show host Frankie Darcell is a sterling example to the radio broadcast industry and to the millions of listeners who have grown to make Darcell appointment radio over the years. The Black community has been served by Darcell’s ability to keep people informed and entertained.
fox2detroit.com
Cass Tech-Southfield season-opening game stopped after massive fights in stands
SOUTHFIELD, Mich (FOX 2) - High School Football season is back and, while we expect battles between the lines, the people in the stands are expected to stay away from the action. But one of the first football games of the year was stopped abruptly because of fans' bad behavior.
23 Funny YouTube Comments About the Belle Isle Slide in Detroit
The Belle Isle Slide in Detroit has been entertaining us all for over a week now. The Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit was first opened back in 1967. Many people from the Detroit area and Michigan, in general, have fond memories of this slide from their childhood. However, lately, the slide has provided some different memories for riders.
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Coming To Fox Theater In Detroit
Wheel of Fortune Live, an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour and that includes an upcoming stop at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan in October 2022. The fun-filled evening will be hosted by former American Idol champion, Clay Aiken. To be clear, Wheel of Fortune Live is a...
mmheadlines.org
Touching down 34 miles from Detroit
Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
Son of Detroit legend added to Michigan State men's basketball roster
MSU released its men's basketball roster on Friday...
wcsx.com
Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding
It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
hourdetroit.com
5 Detroit Eats That Aren’t a Coney Dog or Pizza
We’ve been drowning in chili in Detroit, but you wouldn’t know it. We never call for help. We happily worship the Coney dog in this town, washing it down with a square piece of pizza like it’s some sacred ritual that has existed since time immemorial. But there are other essential Detroit foods that define this city and don’t get the love they deserve.
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
Eater
Eastern Market Developments to Watch Now
Eastern Market began as a six-day-a-week wholesale market in 1891 that served as a hub where hundreds of Michigan farmers could distribute produce wholesale directly from the farm to restaurants and grocery stores. But when the Detroit Produce Terminal opened in 1929 just a few miles away on West Fort Street, it introduced growers outside of Michigan to the wholesale landscape, creating steep competition with local growers. From the 1950s onward, the demand for a wholesale public market decreased with the growth of large grocery stores and regional distribution centers. And while the city’s Western Market was eventually demolished, Eastern Market adapted.
Forgotten Harvest CEO Kirk Mayes to step down at end of 2022
Kirk Mayes, CEO of the metro Detroit food rescue Forgotten Harvest, is leaving the organization but will remain in his role through the end of the year. The Oak Park-based nonprofit has started a nationwide search for the next CEO, according to a Thursday news release. ...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Support Michigan businesses, enjoy Reggae, and get creative with Lego
We have just one more weekend before the big Labor Day holiday weekend to get out and enjoy some fun happenings around the D! Labor Day is the unofficial end to Summer, but you can still get out and enjoy what’s left of the season. There are plenty events happening around Detroit for just about everyone.
Dot & Etta's iconic, family secret fried shrimp is back: Where to find it
If you remember fried shrimp from any of the Dot & Etta's Shrimp Huts that once dotted metro Detroit, you're in luck to have it again. After shuttering about a dozen years ago, several members of the Crawford family, which owned the Dot & Etta's Shrimp Huts, are doing a pop-up featuring the iconic, and family secret, battered and seasoned fried shrimp. ...
Ann Arbor psychedelic shroom fest plans return to University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — A festive celebration of entheogenic plants and fungi, including psychedelic mushrooms, is planned to return to the University of Michigan campus. Organizers have scheduled Ann Arbor’s second-annual Entheofest for 1:11-4:20 p.m. Sept. 18 on UM’s Central Campus Diag. The event now awaits UM’s official approval.
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
Former Wolverine Issues Warning On QB Battle: 'JJ Will Be Gone'
Though JJ McCarthy has repeatedly expressed his commitment to sticking with the University of Michigan, at least one former Wolverine thinks he might have a change of heart in 2022.
Detroit Auto Show 2022 – All the Basics You Need to Know
Detroit will come alive once again for the North American Internation Auto Show. In just a few short weeks, the North American International Auto Show returns to Detroit. This show has been a staple in Detroit for years and showcases the latest and greatest in the automotive industry. When is...
Red Wings Legend Vladimir Konstantinov's care team says ruling may save his life
Ellen Andary from East Lansing is one of about 18,000 survivors of catastrophic car crashes that has lost care coverage since auto no-fault reforms went into effect last year.
The First Commercial Airport in Michigan Was in Roseville
The first commercial airport in Michigan was located in Macomb County. Nowadays, it doesn't seem like you have to go very far to find some sort of airfield in Michigan. From the bigger airports like Detroit Metropolitan Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport to your smaller airfields just down the road, they are everywhere. That wasn't always the case though.
