Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
52% of Texans' Student Loan Balance Decreased With Biden’s Forgiveness ProgramTom HandyTexas State
fox26houston.com
2 Texas cities ranked among top 10 best in the country for work conferences, according to study
HOUSTON - For businesses looking to host face-to-face conferences, why not consider Texas?. A recent study by SmartAsset found Houston and San Antonio to be among the 10 best cities for work conferences in the U.S. The report looked at several factors including affordability, travel accessibility, as well as hotel...
On Lucille's 10-year anniversary, Houston chefs share highs and lows
Chris Williams and Khang Hoang remember humble beginnings and how their restaurant came this far.
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Opening First Texas Restaurant in Houston
Texas Restaurant, Convenience Store and Gas Station Owner/Operator Group Inks First Lease in the Lone Star State. August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Big Chicken is breaking ground in Houston with its first signed lease in a major multi-unit deal. Part of a 50-unit agreement across the state’s...
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)
Earlier this year, I wrote about the richest person in Houston- at the time, it was Richard Kinder. Kinder has promised to give 95% of his wealth away and gives generously to organizations in Houston.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
13 Unsolved: Patricia Kaye Humphreys vanished from drive-in movie theater in NW Houston in 1975
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — On June 25, 1975, Patricia Kaye Humphreys, 15, and her sister Debra, 16, went to the Thunderbird Drive-In located in northwest Harris County for a double feature. Two Dustin Hoffman movies were playing: “Lenny” followed by “Midnight Cowboy.” It was the first time their mother let her girls take the family car out by themselves.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Gorilla Sherman, age 2
Hi! I’m Gorilla. My friends call me Rilla for short. I’m from Ohio (go Buckeyes!) but now I live in Houston with my parents. Well, I guess I’ll start by sharing my life motto: “treats and snoozin’; snoozin’ and treats.” But life isn’t just about snacking and taking naps, it’s also about playing fetch and getting tummy pets. My mom says that if there was a fetch category in the Olympics, I’d be the top pick for team U.S.A. I can catch little-sized balls, slightly larger than little-sized balls; I can bounce balls off my nose like a dolphin; I can kick balls with my paws and nose; I can hide balls under furniture… Let’s just say, I’ve got skills. My best friends are my cousins, Nugget and Noodles, even though they are not as good at ball as I am. My grandpa, Tucker, is pretty cool too. He definitely can’t ball, but he outshines me in snoozin’, for sure.
cw39.com
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas. When you’ve claimed to be the best of...
News Channel Nebraska
LNK begins booking flights for new Houston route
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. “We have been trying to get a Texas market for a while. It’s been something on our radars. We know a lot of Nebraskans like to travel south whether its to get to Mexico or hit a connection or go somewhere else. We haven’t had a warm destination for awhile so Houston is perfect for us,” Rachel Barth, Communications Director for the Lincoln Airport Authority said.
How to report deplorable apartment conditions in Houston
HOUSTON — Deplorable conditions have been reported at yet another Houston apartment complex. Tenants at the Cabo San Lucas apartment complex on Houston's southeast side say their concerns are being ignored by management. "There are rats. I will hear them scraping the ceiling all night like a big claw....
msn.com
50,000 Houston Homes Might Not Have Flooded in Hurricane Harvey, If Not for Climate Change
Five years ago this month, category 4 Hurricane Harvey hovered over Louisiana and Texas, stalling for more than four days, killing at least 70 people, and causing over $125 billion in estimated damages. A study published this week in Nature Connections found that, had it not been for climate change,...
‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
With most abortions officially being illegal in Texas as of Thursday, women are looking for options, and some are turning to "Abort Offshore." It's a for-profit organization that is taking women out on boats from the Galveston area into federal water to have abortions.
realtynewsreport.com
CDC Houston Sells Land to Support Housing Growth
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – CDC Houston, the developers of North Houston’s City Place, formerly known as Springwoods Village, sold 29 acres of land to Harmony Public Schools, paving the way for substantial residential development. The school tract is located south of the Grand Parkway along...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard to enforce safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the tow of the battleship USS Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 31. During the tow of the USS Texas from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port will establish a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and security for all vessels in the channel. The tow is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
papercitymag.com
Former Houston Energy Whiz Turns Himself Into a Champagne King — The Unlikely Story of Madame Zéro
A Galveston native now calling Houston home, Matthew Massey took a circuitous route to becoming the founder of Madame Zéro, a newly arrived fine champagne that earned kudos and awards at the 2022 Rodeo Uncorked! international wine competition and is served in more than a score of the Bayou City’s most popular restaurants.
Governor Abbott signs Damon Allen Act into law at Safer Houston Summit
Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 6, the Damon Allen Act, into law at the Texas Pastor Council’s Safer Houston Summit on Thursday. The Damon Allen Act will keep Texas communities safe and secure by prohibiting the release on personal bond of defendants charged with a violent offense or who are charged while released on bail. The bill also requires a defendant be granted or denied bail within 48 hours of their arrest and that a defendant’s criminal history be examined before setting bail.
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, Texas
In 2017, Jared Chavis completed 10 months in the Air Force and moved to Houston, Texas from Franklin, Louisiana. The 19-year-old new father was enrolled in online college courses in information technology, and he was employed as a satellite dish installation tech.
Experts weigh in on what needs to happen to keep the Texas governor's race close
Election experts say that the race may hinge on if Republicans switch sides and young voter turnout.
inforney.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
ABC13 Houston
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in SW Houston identified
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman found dead at a 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in Rice Village has been identified as the women's basketball director of operations at the University of Houston, according to a post from the university. The video above is from a previous report. On Tuesday, Houston...
Click2Houston.com
The Big 5: Houston-area TXHSFB games to watch - Week 1
Tonight, begins a 17-week journey to AT&T Stadium to hopefully play for and win a State Championship come December. There are some marquis matchups in the opening week of the season, and we are here to break them down. Here are the Top 5 games to watch in Houston this...
