Houston, TX

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

13 Unsolved: Patricia Kaye Humphreys vanished from drive-in movie theater in NW Houston in 1975

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — On June 25, 1975, Patricia Kaye Humphreys, 15, and her sister Debra, 16, went to the Thunderbird Drive-In located in northwest Harris County for a double feature. Two Dustin Hoffman movies were playing: “Lenny” followed by “Midnight Cowboy.” It was the first time their mother let her girls take the family car out by themselves.
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Gorilla Sherman, age 2

Hi! I’m Gorilla. My friends call me Rilla for short. I’m from Ohio (go Buckeyes!) but now I live in Houston with my parents. Well, I guess I’ll start by sharing my life motto: “treats and snoozin’; snoozin’ and treats.” But life isn’t just about snacking and taking naps, it’s also about playing fetch and getting tummy pets. My mom says that if there was a fetch category in the Olympics, I’d be the top pick for team U.S.A. I can catch little-sized balls, slightly larger than little-sized balls; I can bounce balls off my nose like a dolphin; I can kick balls with my paws and nose; I can hide balls under furniture… Let’s just say, I’ve got skills. My best friends are my cousins, Nugget and Noodles, even though they are not as good at ball as I am. My grandpa, Tucker, is pretty cool too. He definitely can’t ball, but he outshines me in snoozin’, for sure.
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel Nebraska

LNK begins booking flights for new Houston route

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. “We have been trying to get a Texas market for a while. It’s been something on our radars. We know a lot of Nebraskans like to travel south whether its to get to Mexico or hit a connection or go somewhere else. We haven’t had a warm destination for awhile so Houston is perfect for us,” Rachel Barth, Communications Director for the Lincoln Airport Authority said.
LINCOLN, NE
KHOU

How to report deplorable apartment conditions in Houston

HOUSTON — Deplorable conditions have been reported at yet another Houston apartment complex. Tenants at the Cabo San Lucas apartment complex on Houston's southeast side say their concerns are being ignored by management. "There are rats. I will hear them scraping the ceiling all night like a big claw....
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

CDC Houston Sells Land to Support Housing Growth

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – CDC Houston, the developers of North Houston’s City Place, formerly known as Springwoods Village, sold 29 acres of land to Harmony Public Schools, paving the way for substantial residential development. The school tract is located south of the Grand Parkway along...
HOUSTON, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard to enforce safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the tow of the battleship USS Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 31. During the tow of the USS Texas from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port will establish a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and security for all vessels in the channel. The tow is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
therockwalltimes

Governor Abbott signs Damon Allen Act into law at Safer Houston Summit

Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 6, the Damon Allen Act, into law at the Texas Pastor Council’s Safer Houston Summit on Thursday. The Damon Allen Act will keep Texas communities safe and secure by prohibiting the release on personal bond of defendants charged with a violent offense or who are charged while released on bail. The bill also requires a defendant be granted or denied bail within 48 hours of their arrest and that a defendant’s criminal history be examined before setting bail.
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

The Big 5: Houston-area TXHSFB games to watch - Week 1

Tonight, begins a 17-week journey to AT&T Stadium to hopefully play for and win a State Championship come December. There are some marquis matchups in the opening week of the season, and we are here to break them down. Here are the Top 5 games to watch in Houston this...
