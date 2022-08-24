Read full article on original website
Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley
The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
This Is When Lakers Expect To Acquire Kyrie Irving
The Los Angeles Lakers’ pursuit of Kyrie Irving was stopped cold in its tracks earlier this week when it was announced that Kevin Durant rescinded his trade request and the partnership between him and the Brooklyn Nets would move forward. The Lakers had been trying for months to acquire the NBA superstar guard but to no avail.
Lakers Rumors: Lakers Could Inactivate Russell Westbrook
Per a Lakers insider, the Lakers could look to send their incumbent starting point guard away from the team.
James Harden, Kevin Durant Reunite Once Again
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was spotted celebrating Sixers star James Harden's birthday this week.
The Brooklyn Nets Just Made A Huge Announcement
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced their 2022-23 Classic Edition uniform.
Three NBA teams open to Russell Westbrook trade with Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have made it no secret that they are looking to trade away Russell Westbrook. He is a poor fit on the presently-constructed roster and seems to be rubbing everyone within the organization the wrong way. It’s also becoming abundantly clear that Westbrook feels like he is...
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
