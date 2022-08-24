ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley

The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
NBA Analysis Network

This Is When Lakers Expect To Acquire Kyrie Irving

The Los Angeles Lakers’ pursuit of Kyrie Irving was stopped cold in its tracks earlier this week when it was announced that Kevin Durant rescinded his trade request and the partnership between him and the Brooklyn Nets would move forward. The Lakers had been trying for months to acquire the NBA superstar guard but to no avail.
Yardbarker

Three NBA teams open to Russell Westbrook trade with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have made it no secret that they are looking to trade away Russell Westbrook. He is a poor fit on the presently-constructed roster and seems to be rubbing everyone within the organization the wrong way. It’s also becoming abundantly clear that Westbrook feels like he is...
