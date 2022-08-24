Read full article on original website
AUSTIN CO. BARBECUES FEATURED IN TEXAS MONTHLY
Community barbecues in Austin County are the subject of an article published this week by a noted Texas magazine. Texas Monthly’s Daniel Vaughn wrote about events like the Bellville Volunteer Fire Department’s recent barbecue fundraiser and the efforts of volunteers and cooking crews around the area to host similar gatherings.
College Station City Council to discuss redevelopment of former Macy’s
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has an eye out for the space that used to house a major department store in Post Oak Mall. One popular topic at Thursday’s College Station City Council meeting is the city possibly acquiring the former Macy’s property. The city says this gives them the ability to redevelopment the property however they’d like.
Consol wins season opener over Huntsville
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat Huntsville 38-13 Friday night for their season opener at Tiger Field. Huntsville and Consol are familiar foes that used to be in the same district before this year’s UIL realignment. Consol’s backups went in during the third quarter when they led 38-7. Running back Keshun Thomas led the way for the Tigers with 2 touchdowns on the ground. Wesley Watson had two receiving touchdowns. Will Hargett threw 3 touchdowns (2 to Watson and a 69-yard TD to Carter Frank).
Texas A&M And System Officials Formally Announce The Addition Of 23 Luxury Suites At Kyle Field
TRUCK, BARN LOST IN FIRE SOUTHWEST OF BRENHAM
Police and paramedics sat: Northgate is getting more dangerous
Police and firefighters put together an extensive data-driven report relaying how first responders have been seeing an uptick in arrests and injuries in the Northgate area over the past three years.
Texas intruder who 'terrorized' college-aged women sentenced to life
A Texas intruder who "terrorized" multiple college-aged women in their apartments and stood over them while he groped or sexually assaulted them has been sentenced to life in prison.
12th Man sells out nation’s largest student section
One air-lifted, six injured in rollover
A single-vehicle rollover Sunday night in Navasota injured six people, including a juvenile that was air-lifted from the scene. Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize said on Sunday, Aug. 21, at approximately 8 p.m., Navasota Police and fire departments responded to the Texas State Highway 6 southbound median, just south of Farm-to-Market Road 3090 and north of Highway 105 West.
College Station police nab two vehicle theft suspects
Lott, Texas Shuts Down Police Department After 3-1 Vote to Disband
ANIMAL CONTROL OFFICERS TO THE RESCUE
Recently, Brenham Animal Control received a call from Scott Martin out of College Station. He was upset because his elderly parents who live on Highway 290 in Washington County needed help. Their large elderly dog Grizzly, a sheepdog mix, had gotten himself stuck in the mud of a dried-up pond. After calming him down and getting the information for his parents, Animal Control called Officers Meagan Mc Carrell and Lauren Roese, who were out finishing up a prior call. They immediately jumped to action and notified Cheri Martin, the mother of Scott Martin, that they were on their way.
A&M rolls over Sam Houston
Brazos County Commissioners Approve Spending More Than $4 Million To Widen Greens Prairie Road Between Improved Sections In College Station
TWO PERSONS OF INTEREST IN CAR BURGLARIES IN BRENHAM
Brenham and Washington County authorities are asking for help in identifying two people that may be involved in a recent rash of car burglaries in Brenham. Police on Friday released images of two men considered to be persons of interest in approximately 20 vehicle burglaries around town during the early morning hours of Wednesday.
Waller man indicted for ramming FBI gate, DOJ says
