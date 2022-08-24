Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Two-alarm fire damages business in Lancaster County
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire caused damage to a business in East Earl Township during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27. According to Nicholas Good of Garden Spot Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at 5:42 a.m for a reported building fire at Keystone Custom Decks. Upon arriving, crews began fire suppression and venting the roof. The fire was mainly along the roofline of the warehouse and the side of the building.
abc27.com
Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County
UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
Sports complex planned for North York borough
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The former Central York High athletic field could look much different in the near future with the potential for a brand new sports complex. The site is under new ownership. Inch and Company Construction bought the property and plans to build a sports complex similar...
WGAL
Neighbors ask for more to be done to make Lancaster County intersection safer
Residents who live near a Lancaster County intersection where there have been fatal crashes are calling for more action to make it safer. According to neighbors, the hill on Route 72 makes it hard for vehicles to pull out from Lititz Road. Mix that with speeding, and it creates a dangerous area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation looking to hire
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is holding a series of job fairs. In Lancaster County, PennDOT is down 40 operators currently, which is more than some other counties. On Wednesday, the agency talked about the benefits of the job. "We work no matter what the weather's doing outside. A lot...
abc27.com
Construction to begin on Childrens Lake in September
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Executive Director Tim Schaeffer will join Senator Mike Regan, Rep. Torren Ecker, official from South Middleton Township, PFBC Engineering staff, and other to begin the $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project at Childrens Lake in Boiling Springs.
A drain on the town: Underground problems persist in Perry County
Issues of stormwater management dominated the Aug. 16 Newport Borough Council meeting. Karen Gabel, representing Incarnation United Church of Christ, reported on persistent flooding problems in the church’s finished basement. Gabel said there have been several incidents over the last several years, including overflowing water generating from toilets which...
abc27.com
Silver Spring Township police investigating suspicious incident
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are investigating an incident that occurred in the area of Ashburg Drive. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release from the department,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Court: Your license plate could get you pulled over in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police can now pull over drivers that have any part of their license plates covered. This ruling follows a case from April 2021, where an officer pulled over a car that had a license plate with the bottom strip covered up. Specifically, it was said the frame encircling the […]
I-83 reopens after truck collided with overpass in York
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All northbound and southbound lanes on Interstate 83 have reopened in York County after a truck hit the overpass for Route 74 near Exit 16 to Queen Street. PennDOT said there was extensive structural damage to the bridge. The overpass was cracked by the collision and the truck bed got […]
abc27.com
Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival to take place in Lower Paxton Township
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will take place at George Park off Nyes Road on Saturday, September 10. According to Lower Paxton Township’s Facebook page, the Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will benefit Make-a-Wish and will take place on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at George Park, 300 N Nyes Road, Harrisburg, Pa., 17111.
local21news.com
Man sleeping in vehicle with controlled substance, officers issue arrest
On July 21, shortly after 1 a.m., the Lower Allen Township Police Department officers saw a vehicle parked along the side of a state road with the daytime lights of the vehicle running while the engine was off. As officers approached the vehicle they found a white male asleep in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One dead, multiple people injured in Friday night crash in Harrisburg
One person was killed and multiple people injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on South Cameron and Shanois Streets in Harrisburg. One of the two involved vehicles veered into the oncoming vehicle’s lane of traffic which caused the crash at around 10 p.m. Friday, according to city police.
Maryland company expands into Pa. as result of merger
A financial advisory firm based in Maryland has expanded into Lancaster County as a result of a merger. ISI Financial Group, a financial advisory group in Manheim Township that has about 475 clients and manages more than $700 million in client assets merged with Greenspring Advisors on Aug. 15. ISI,...
Walmart warehouses, Capital City Mall tenants and other new business in central Pa.
Walmart has opened its largest facility in the state, a 1.8-million-square-foot center near Shippensburg. And the company will soon open a 400,000-square-foot consolidation center in Lebanon County. Walmart said it will be only its second consolidation center in the entire country. Four new tenants have leased space at the Capital...
WGAL
Former workers at Knead Pizza in Harrisburg file unfair labor practice charge against owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The former workers at Knead Pizza in Harrisburg have filed an unfair labor practice charge against the business owners. Knead's Slice Shop and Broad Street Market location shut down this week, just days after employees announced an effort to unionize. The owners said the closures had...
abc27.com
Swatara Township road rage incident results in gunfire
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A road rage incident that occurred in Swatara Township, Dauphin County ended with shots being fired and a man being injured. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, the incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m. Police officers received a report of a road rage incident along Route 322 east. A man reported that he was driving eastbound down Hummelstown Hill when he switched into the right lane.
Route 11 closed while firefighters battle blaze in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Route 11 in Cumberland County is closed while firefighters battle a nearby fire. According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the 1000 block of North Second Street in East Pennsboro Township around 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 25 for a report of a fire.
Parents raise safety concerns about York streets for students walking to school
YORK, Pa. — The new school year is underway in the York City School District, but concerns are being raised about student safety while walking to school. A concerned parent posted to Facebook that the intersections at Philadelphia, Market, and South Harrison Street are too dangerous for kids to cross, as they walk to Davis Elementary and Goode Elementary.
WGAL
Fire damages home in York County
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — A fire damaged a home in York County on Thursday. It started before noon at a home along the 9600 block of Ashwood Drive in Springfield Township, south of Loganville. People reported seeing the smoke as far away as Dallastown.
Comments / 0