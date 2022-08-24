ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

abc27.com

Two-alarm fire damages business in Lancaster County

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire caused damage to a business in East Earl Township during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27. According to Nicholas Good of Garden Spot Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at 5:42 a.m for a reported building fire at Keystone Custom Decks. Upon arriving, crews began fire suppression and venting the roof. The fire was mainly along the roofline of the warehouse and the side of the building.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County

UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Sports complex planned for North York borough

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The former Central York High athletic field could look much different in the near future with the potential for a brand new sports complex. The site is under new ownership. Inch and Company Construction bought the property and plans to build a sports complex similar...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation looking to hire

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is holding a series of job fairs. In Lancaster County, PennDOT is down 40 operators currently, which is more than some other counties. On Wednesday, the agency talked about the benefits of the job. "We work no matter what the weather's doing outside. A lot...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Construction to begin on Childrens Lake in September

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Executive Director Tim Schaeffer will join Senator Mike Regan, Rep. Torren Ecker, official from South Middleton Township, PFBC Engineering staff, and other to begin the $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project at Childrens Lake in Boiling Springs.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
PennLive.com

A drain on the town: Underground problems persist in Perry County

Issues of stormwater management dominated the Aug. 16 Newport Borough Council meeting. Karen Gabel, representing Incarnation United Church of Christ, reported on persistent flooding problems in the church’s finished basement. Gabel said there have been several incidents over the last several years, including overflowing water generating from toilets which...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Court: Your license plate could get you pulled over in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police can now pull over drivers that have any part of their license plates covered. This ruling follows a case from April 2021, where an officer pulled over a car that had a license plate with the bottom strip covered up. Specifically, it was said the frame encircling the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

I-83 reopens after truck collided with overpass in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All northbound and southbound lanes on Interstate 83 have reopened in York County after a truck hit the overpass for Route 74 near Exit 16 to Queen Street. PennDOT said there was extensive structural damage to the bridge. The overpass was cracked by the collision and the truck bed got […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival to take place in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will take place at George Park off Nyes Road on Saturday, September 10. According to Lower Paxton Township’s Facebook page, the Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will benefit Make-a-Wish and will take place on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at George Park, 300 N Nyes Road, Harrisburg, Pa., 17111.
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Swatara Township road rage incident results in gunfire

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A road rage incident that occurred in Swatara Township, Dauphin County ended with shots being fired and a man being injured. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, the incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m. Police officers received a report of a road rage incident along Route 322 east. A man reported that he was driving eastbound down Hummelstown Hill when he switched into the right lane.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX 43

Parents raise safety concerns about York streets for students walking to school

YORK, Pa. — The new school year is underway in the York City School District, but concerns are being raised about student safety while walking to school. A concerned parent posted to Facebook that the intersections at Philadelphia, Market, and South Harrison Street are too dangerous for kids to cross, as they walk to Davis Elementary and Goode Elementary.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Fire damages home in York County

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — A fire damaged a home in York County on Thursday. It started before noon at a home along the 9600 block of Ashwood Drive in Springfield Township, south of Loganville. People reported seeing the smoke as far away as Dallastown.
YORK COUNTY, PA

