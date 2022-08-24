Read full article on original website
Disabled Individuals Will No Longer Have To Wait For Vocational Rehab Services
While the pandemic has caused a vast slowdown throughout every industry, it has also allowed for the end of long waitlists for vocational rehabilitation. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I), for the first time since 1994, L&I will reopen the Order Of Selection (OOS) to Significantly Disabled (SD) and Non-Significantly Disabled (NSD) individuals. Terminating the waitlist for all SD and NSD applicants seeking vocational rehabilitation services. The change goes into effect on August 8.
CEO Closes $28 Million Government Contract — ‘It’s the Way to Go’ for Black Entrepreneurs
8 out of 10 Black-owned businesses fail within the first 18 months. Lack of funding prevents most businesses from staying open long enough to be profitable. Government contracting offers opportunities for entrepreneurs to secure mid- to long-term contracts that will guarantee cash inflow. In 2014, cybersecurity expert, Lonye Ford, co-founded...
freightwaves.com
PS Logistics adds refrigerated assets in latest deal
PS Logistics announced that subsidiary Purdy Brothers Trucking has acquired certain assets from Phoenix Leasing of Tennessee Inc. The deal also included the acquisition of drivers from Phoenix sister company Colonial Freight Systems Inc. The addition of 55 lease purchase drivers and 50 tractors will bolster Birmingham, Alabama-based PS Logistics’...
TechCrunch
Flexible, shorter-term apartment startups gain more traction
Now, Landing, a startup that is making it possible for its customers to rent a fully furnished apartment on its platform for as short a period as one month, says it, too, has secured fresh funding: $75 million in equity funding and another $50 million in debt. Delta-v Capital led...
