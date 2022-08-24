Read full article on original website
White House calls out Republicans who criticized student loan cancellation but had thousands in PPP loans forgiven
The White House is not taking criticism of the decision to forgive student debt lying down. After some Republican lawmakers tweeted or went on broadcasts to condemn the decision, the White House Twitter page responded by quote tweeting their comments – and sharing just how much each of them benefited from having their Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven.
Biden administration faces pushback over student loan debt
The Biden administration is facing pushing over the decision to cancel student loan debt for 40 million borrowers. Ayelet Sheffey, senior economic policy reporter for Insider, joins "CBS News Mornings" with the latest.
Next steps for borrowers following student loan forgiveness decision
The Biden administration's latest plan on student loan debt could provide relief to up to 43 million Americans. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss loan forgiveness eligibility and next steps for borrowers.
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could cost $24 billion a year, White House says
President Biden's recently announced student loan forgiveness plan is estimated to cost $24 billion each year over the next decade, according to the White House. Christina Ruffini is there with more.
What to know about first lady Jill Biden's rebound COVID case, plans for new boosters and more
First lady Jill Biden tested positive with a rebound case of COVID-19 after taking the drug Paxlovid. CBS News contributor Dr. Celine Gounder joins us to discuss what Americans should know about the risk, plus the plans for new booster shots targeting Omicron subvariants.
Stocks crumble after Fed dashes investor hopes for pulling back on interest rate hikes
Stocks tumbled on Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve dashed Wall Street's hopes that it may soon let off the brakes for the economy. The S&P 500 dropped 141 points, or 3.4%, to close at 4,058 — the biggest drop in two months — after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will likely need to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy "for some time" in order to beat back the high inflation sweeping the country. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,008 points, or 3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq retreated 3.9%.
