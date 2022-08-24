It’s the rainy season here in Central Florida, and heavy rainfall can cause puddles and standing water around the yard. Unfortunately, this standing water can provide a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Not only are mosquitoes pesky pests, but they can transmit deadly diseases such as dengue, West Nile, and Zika. Keep yourself and your family safe by following these easy tips for mosquito control at home. All mosquitoes require water for their eggs to hatch and for the larvae and pupae to grow. Containers around the home that collect standing water provide this habitat for mosquitoes. Regularly survey your yard for sources of standing water. Turn over buckets, pots, wheelbarrows or anything else with standing water. Check tarps, tires and boats. Replace bird bath water once a week and remove excess water from planter trays and hanging baskets.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO