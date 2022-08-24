Read full article on original website
aroundosceola.com
Mosquito control tips for homeowners to keep from bugging out
It’s the rainy season here in Central Florida, and heavy rainfall can cause puddles and standing water around the yard. Unfortunately, this standing water can provide a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Not only are mosquitoes pesky pests, but they can transmit deadly diseases such as dengue, West Nile, and Zika. Keep yourself and your family safe by following these easy tips for mosquito control at home. All mosquitoes require water for their eggs to hatch and for the larvae and pupae to grow. Containers around the home that collect standing water provide this habitat for mosquitoes. Regularly survey your yard for sources of standing water. Turn over buckets, pots, wheelbarrows or anything else with standing water. Check tarps, tires and boats. Replace bird bath water once a week and remove excess water from planter trays and hanging baskets.
NeoCity Academy experiment part of Blue Origin's payload Wednesday morning
While a lot of the space talk this weekend has been about the Artemis I launch Monday morning and how it should lead to sending astronauts back to the moon and eventually to Mars, Osceola County is part of other news coming out of the space program. Per a Blue...
College honors for local scholars
Another cast of Osceola County students have earned high honors or diplomas at their out-ofstate universities, such as: Jude Pierre of Kissimmee was named to the Spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Findlay (Ohio). Hollins University (Roanoke, Va.) congratulates. Jonea Mathis of St. Cloud, on earning Dean’s...
Meassick throws 5 TDs in his, Coach Paradiso's Tohopekaliga debut
Last year, with a new coach, Tohopekaliga took it on the chin in a blowout loss to Lake Minneola. This year, with a new coach, it was the Tigers that dealt the blowout. And if Friday was any indication of what's to come, last year's 2-8 record is clearly in the past.
