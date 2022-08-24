Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wabi.tv
University of Maine welcomes class of 2026 to campus
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The streets of Orono were lined with cars and welcome signs Friday as the newest group of Black Bears moved into their dorms. Despite a bit of rain in the forecast, volunteers and families made the best of it. “The rain came down pretty hard for...
2traveldads.com
Staying at 250 Main Hotel in Rockland, Mid-Coast Maine (hotel review)
After a week of camping in Maine, the 250 Main Hotel was a welcome change full of comfort and in the perfect location. Mid-Coast Maine can feel pretty rough around the edges at times, so checking into a nice, welcoming hotel was a great surprise. Often we stay in larger hotels or resorts which made 250 Main seem small and quaint, but the service and luxury matched the larger properties we frequent.
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s Your Chance To Own A Private Island Off The Maine Coast
Everyone's idea of a vacation home is different... Some people love the idea of time shares because it allows them to visit a different beach or tropical locale each year. Some people want a small house in a thriving tourist town. And, some people really want to get away from it all. Far, far, far away from it all.
WPFO
Maine-based company offering housing for employees amid housing crisis
BAR HARBOR (WGME) -- One Maine company is solving the housing crisis for its employees. After a year of planning and another year of construction, Jackson Lab is celebrating the ribbon cutting on their own workforce housing in Bar Harbor. The company says they realized if they wanted to expand,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend
At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
WGME
A Maine diver has been rammed by a shark and bitten by a seal this summer
BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- Eddie Monat, a commercial diver from Bar Harbor who operates a nature tour boat in the summer, has had a few encounters with sharks over the years. Earlier this month, he was rammed twice by what he thinks was a porbeagle shark while he was using an underwater camera to show his customers on his boat what kind of marine life dwells at the bottom of Frenchman Bay. He was struck first in his side and then on his leg.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New England Fights Returns to Bangor in September
NEF is returning to Bangor for a night of bouts in the octagon. New England Fights will return to Bangor for the first time in three years. "NEF 49: Queen City Showdown" is set for Friday, September 9, at the Cross Insurance Center. Tickets go on-sale Saturday, July 30. Tickets can be purchased online or at the CIC box office.
penbaypilot.com
Maine Lobster Festival Thanks Volunteers: Record-breaking year for annual event
The Maine Lobster Festival Board of Directors and Members would like to say a big thank you to all the volunteers who gave their time during the 75th Festival. This year was record-breaking for the Festival not only in attendance but also in the number of lobsters served (over 22,000 pounds) and all profits are going right back into the community.
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the country
Treworgy Family Orchards Corn Maze 2022Treworgy Orchards. For the fifth year in a row, Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine has been nominated for a spot on the USA Today 10 Best Corn Mazes in the USA. Every year the competition is tough, and last year, in 2021, the orchard took second place with its maze based on the children's book “Charlotte's Web.” To make the maze, it takes over four acres of land with 60,000 corn plants that grow to ten feet tall. Treworgy Family Orchards started their adventures in corn maze-making back in 2001 when they designed a maze to look like a giant piece of popcorn. This year's theme for the maze is “Winnie the Pooh.” Treworgy makes the maze even more fun with the stations they put inside the maze. Maze visitors then use a map to figure out the riddles as they visit the stations inside the maze. You are then rewarded with a free ice cream cone at the cafe once you complete the puzzle and bring your ticket to the cafe. Talk about a literal “sweet reward”!
Are You Paying Attention as You Drive Between Ellsworth and Brewer?
If you're like me, you travel on Route 1A between Ellsworth and Brewer too many times a week to count! And with the start of the high school sport's season my trips seem to get much more frequent! I admit I get a little immune to the beauty and the sites along the side of the road as I'm listening to the music, thinking about other things and trying to figure out what that person with the Massachusetts license plate is going to do next!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bidding is Now Open for These Amazing Classic Cars in Maine
One of the greatest collections of vintage, antique, and classic cars in the world is right here in Maine. The Owls Head Transportation Museum houses over 150 antique automobiles, aircraft, motorcycles, bicycles, engines, and more. Their auction week is going on now, and we thought you would like to see some of the incredible cars that will be put up for auction.
Maine Man Run Over & Killed By His Own Vehicle Thursday Afternoon
According to a report from Fox 22 Bangor, a man is dead following an incident where his vehicle malfunctioned and ran him over. Fox 22 is reporting that 50-year-old, Alexei Evsikov of Bar Harbor (and Florida), was driving his 2004 Nissan Van in the area of Cross Street in Bar Harbor when it apparently began to malfunction.
DEP says developer of Washington County project built cabins without permits
Exterior view rendering of the 2,500-acre Freedom Park project. Courtesy: Flagpole of Freedom Park/Break the Ice Media. State environmental regulators issued a “Notice of Violation” against the developer of an ambitious, $1 billion project in Washington County, after inspectors found the company built several dozen cabins, a restaurant, roads and parking areas without obtaining necessary permits.
wabi.tv
4 hurt in Fairfield crash involving waste removal truck
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four people were hurt in a crash involving a waste removal truck and an SUV that went over an embankment in Fairfield Friday morning. Police say a man was driving a Gregory’s Disposal truck on Norridgewock Road when a woman driving an SUV made a left hand turn out of a parking lot and into the truck’s path.
penbaypilot.com
Camden to take vitals of Megunticook River, resolves not to remove Montgomery Dam without voter approval
CAMDEN — Voting unanimously, the Camden Select Board agreed Aug. 23 on a resolution crafted by Town Attorney Bill Kelly and Town Manager Audra Caler to not preserve, modify or remove the Montgomery Dam without voter approval. But the board did not vote unanimously when it came to expending $54,439 on an environmental study of the Menguticook River.
Amish Community Market in Unity Sets Tentative Opening Date
Seven months after a fire destroyed the building, the Amish Community Market hopes to reopen next month. The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity may open in September. According to the market's Facebook page a tentative opening date has been set. The announcement cautions that this is not a definite date, but the hope is the store will reopen around September 23. The post reads: "Target reopening date for the Community Market is around September 23rd. This is tentative, but a great target. So keep in mind this is a tentative date, not a definite date."
Motorcyclist Towing a Trailer That Began to Sway Dies in Monday Morning Crash
In what has been a terrible year for motorcycle related fatalities not just in Maine, but across New England, there is yet another one to report on this morning. According to WGME 13, a rider was pronounced dead at the scene Monday morning after the trailer he was towing behind his motorcycle began to sway, subsequently breaking off of the motorcycle and causing the bike to crash.
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of August 25
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating complaints of damage to construction equipment in Township 16 and damage to blueberry equipment in Deblois, which occurred over the weekend of Aug. 20-21. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor is investigating the damage in Deblois, which included a Kubota blueberry harvester and a flatbed blueberry transport truck. “The Kubota sustained significant damage to the windshield and cab body,” Taylor said. “The flatbed had a rock thrown through the windshield.”
Comments / 0