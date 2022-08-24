ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carscoops

Toyota Celebrates 50 Years In Michigan As Company Looks To The Future

If you’ve noticed a lot of Toyota research and development articles lately, there’s a good reason for it as the company is celebrating 50 years in Michigan. The journey started in 1972, when Toyota needed a place to perform vehicle emission tests near the Environmental Protection Agency office in Michigan. As a result, it bought Hilbert’s Garage in nearby Ann Arbor.
